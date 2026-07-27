July 27, 2026

Good morning.

Here’s the through-line: every institution supposed to protect you — the opposition party, the free press, the Senate, the presidency — has quietly decided that protecting itself matters more. The Democratic Party sits $2 million in debt while the fascists it’s meant to fight have $128 million and a plan. A press corps put on tuxedos and applauded a man who published a reporter’s home address. A U.S. senator has been missing for forty days and his own staff won’t say if he’s alive. And the President’s son spent the campaign on Zoom calls with an accused child-trafficker, because a rapist tested well with young men.

The connective tissue is one ugly idea: that the cruelty is negotiable. A line item. A manageable cost of doing business. Today’s newsletter is about who ran that arithmetic and who refused to. Let’s go.

1. MAGA Has $128 Million. The DNC Is $2 Million In Debt.

Steve Schmidt Schmidt — the Republican strategist who ran McCain ‘08 — dropped a piece that should end careers and won’t. The DNC is failing every reader, and it’s a choice, not fate. MAGA Republicans have more than $128.5 million cash on hand; the DNC is more than $2 million in debt. A New York Times report detailed a party so broke it’s asking vendors to hold bills until after the midterms — and a chairman, Ken Martin, who reportedly threw a phone at a junior aide’s desk, generating a formal HR complaint.

Why it matters: A party this poorly led at the moment it can least afford to be isn’t just losing — it’s functioning as MAGA’s best ally. It’s lost two of the last three presidential elections to the most prolific liar of the modern era. Winning is the only thing that matters, and the institution built to win is broke and throwing phones. Read it →

2. I Don’t Have TDS. I Just Don’t Like Men Who Hurt Women And Children.

Read this one if you read nothing else. Dean opens in a 1958 Porsche, 2017, Norm Macdonald telling Seinfeld the worst part of the Cosby story wasn’t the hypocrisy — “it was the raping.” That’s the whole essay: hypocrisy is the decoy. “TDS” is that same trapdoor, weaponized — a category switch that converts a citizen with a grievance into a patient with a condition, so nobody looks at the thing being objected to.

Why it matters: The receipts are surgical. A unanimous jury found Trump liable for sexually abusing E. Jean Carroll; Judge Kaplan wrote the verdict amounted to a finding that Trump digitally raped her, and tossed Trump’s defamation suit because calling him a rapist is substantially true. On July 9, the $5,625,005.48 finally cleared — he fought that wire to the last day, because the money is the receipt. Then the harder part, handled honestly: no court has found Trump assaulted a child, and Dean says so — but the FBI interviewed a woman four times who says Epstein introduced her to Trump at 13-15, roughly three dozen pages stay withheld, and the DOJ pulled the confirming document off its own website. The ask is one sentence: release the pages. They won’t. Read it →

3. “The Journalistic Equivalent Of Chernobyl”: The WHCD Redo

The rescheduled Correspondents’ Dinner got moved to the Waldorf Astoria — the building formerly known as the Trump International Hotel. He held a press-freedom gala in his own former hotel, spoke for an hour and four minutes, appraised the chandeliers, turned on his own writers live — “Who the hell wrote that line?” — and told a room of journalists that Congresswoman Ilhan Omar should “get the hell out of our country.” No walkout. No gasp. The Daily Beast counted reporters checking their phones.

Why it matters: The rot and the spine were in the same ballroom. Trump announced CBS’s new owner had agreed to rename the dinner after him. But Wolf Blitzer read, into a live mic with no softening adverb, the full list of Trump’s retaliations against the WSJ for its Epstein reporting — the $20 billion suit a judge threw out, the reporter whose home address it exposed. And Khadeeja Safdar, forced into hiding by that exposure, walked up, took her award, and shook his hand. That handshake belongs in a museum. Read here →

4. DEAD AIR: Missing Mitch And A Diarrhea Parasite The Government Stopped Looking For

Forty days since anyone outside a circle of aides has seen Mitch McConnell. On Dead Air, Steve Schmidt and Dr. Angela Rasmussen explained why this isn’t about aging — it’s about a seat. Kentucky law has a hinge date: August 3. Vacate after it, and Governor Beshear loses the runway to call a special election. When Josh Hawley and AOC reach the same sentence — you owe your constituents an explanation — the cover-up has gotten sloppy. Then Rasmussen connected the record cyclospora outbreak — the largest in U.S. history — to the gutting of the FDA: 3,859 employees gone, foreign inspections down 30%.

Why it matters: Both halves are the same disease. You can’t gut the system that finds contaminated food and act surprised when it isn’t found — and you can’t let a senator’s staff decide the public isn’t entitled to know if he can do the job. Deregulation stops being abstract when it looks like a bagged salad and a hospital bed. Full show here →

5. Barron Trump Has An Andrew Tate Problem — Now A Congressional One

The Tate brothers were arrested in Miami on July 18 — 42 charges for Andrew including rape, trafficking and indecent images of a child. The case runs through Mar-a-Lago: per New Yorker and NYT reporting, an influencer who calls himself the Tates’ “third brother” became Barron’s Mar-a-Lago buddy and, during a suit fitting, arranged a video call between Barron and Andrew Tate while Tate was under investigation for trafficking. Now Rep. Yassamin Ansari has asked House Oversight to investigate.

Why it matters: Nobody has accused Barron of a crime, and the White House says he had no involvement — he may just be a 20-year-old his dad’s campaign farmed out to the manosphere for votes. But that’s the point: a rapist tested well with young men, so the campaign used him. The cruelty was a feature. And the funniest wrinkle — it was Trump’s own DOJ that signed off on the arrest. The persecution complex needs a persecutor, and the only one available is the administration they spent two years fluffing. Read more here →

The Big Picture

Same reflex through all five: the powerful deciding the harm is negotiable. A party that decided losing is survivable. A press corps that decided access beats a colleague. A senator’s office that decided a calendar date outranks proof of life. A president who decided a woman in a dressing room is a line item he can pay off from escrow.

Against every one of them, the same small resistance: Schmidt naming the debt. Norm saying the flat, ugly thing. Blitzer reading the retaliation list, and Safdar shaking the hand anyway. Hawley and AOC asking about the empty seat. One congresswoman deciding the Barron angle is worth a subpoena. Every institution that promised to hold the line decided the line was optional. A handful decided it wasn’t. That’s the whole fight — all on the same Monday morning.

Today’s Quote

“Of each particular thing ask: what is it in itself? What is its nature? What does he do, the man you seek?”

— Marcus Aurelius, Meditations

Stay sharp. Stay kind. Never stop speaking up. See you tomorrow.

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