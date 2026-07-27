Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Wendy Shelley's avatar
Wendy Shelley
5h

It gets uglier and uglier. Thank goodness for our Muckraker-in-Chief being on top of things! Keep on keepin’ on, Dean!!! 🤗

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Jacquelyn Wolverton's avatar
Jacquelyn Wolverton
5h

So appreciative of your writing. Thank you.

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