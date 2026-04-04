Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Denise McCammon's avatar
Denise McCammon
Apr 4

well, other than all this----

can't thnk of nything else to say

deep sigh

eyeroll

head slap

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Ruth's avatar
Ruth
Apr 4

My biggest fear is that president Shitforbrains having backed himself into a corner he can’t wriggle out of, will tell Hegseth to drop the bomb. And given that most if not all of the sane minds have been purged from the military command ranks, he’ll actually do it. Hegseth is crazy as a full moon dog. He’d lobe nothing more than to bring on Armageddon to prepare for the fucking rapture.

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