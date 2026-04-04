Saturday, April 4, 2026

Covering what the gatekeepers spike — because you make it possible

⚠ Breaking · Five stories corporate media won’t touch

Everything happening right now connects to the same thread: a regime that started a war it had no plan for, staffed its most critical posts with loyalists and television personalities, and is now purging anyone who won't play along — while the bodies pile up in detention centers, sailors sleep in borrowed clothes in Norfolk, and Tucker Carlson runs Russian-sponsored propaganda about Canada from a studio in Florida. Today's edition covers all of it. Ken Harbaugh on the military collapse nobody's talking about. Steve Schmidt on a DOJ that no longer exists in any meaningful sense. The fact-by-fact dismantling of Tucker's MAID lies. The firing of Pam Bondi — and what her replacement as AG tells you about where this is all going. And Dean's deep dive into Pete Hegseth's idiocracy: what it looks like when a Fox News host fires a combat general in the middle of a war because the general wouldn't discriminate against Black and female officers. This is the edition you forward to the person in your life who still thinks this is normal.

● LEAD STORY · WAR · DEVELOPING

The War Secretary and the Idiocracy: Secret U.S. Troop Evacuations From the Middle East, Exposed

With sailors evacuating Bahrain in their backpacks, Iranian missiles striking U.S. bases, and the Army’s top general fired overnight, we need to talk about what has gone catastrophically wrong.

There is a sailor somewhere in Norfolk today, wearing the same clothes she had on when she fled Bahrain. She left her car behind. Her furniture. Everything. Because someone said: “Get what you can in a backpack. You’ve got to go.” She had a two-week-old infant, a two-year-old, and a dog in a crate.

While she scrambled to survive, the man running the Pentagon — former Fox & Friends Weekend co-host Pete Hegseth — was busy firing Army Chief of Staff, Gen. Randy George. In the middle of an active war. With no public explanation. Without even taking a meeting with the general first. While secretly evacuating troops from a war zone of their making.

The pattern is consistent and chilling. Hegseth does not remove generals for battlefield failures. He removes them when they resist his directives. George was pushed out after he and Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll refused to purge four qualified officers — Black and female — from the Army’s promotion list. Nine U.S. officials say Hegseth has blocked or delayed promotions for more than a dozen Black and female senior officers across all four branches. The promotion list that provoked George’s firing is dominated — 29 out of 33 slots — by white men.

Meanwhile, Dr. Angela Rasmussen and Dr. Anita Patel documented what is happening inside immigration detention: Dilley, Texas. The South Texas Family Residential Center. Medical neglect is so systemic that it cannot be accidental. 25 people have died in ICE detention since October — the deadliest year for immigration detention in more than two decades. The oversight office was shut down for 43 days. Five people died during those 43 days with no one watching.

“You don’t accidentally build a system where people die at record rates in desert tents with no oversight. You build that deliberately. The suffering is the policy. The suffering is the point.”

The Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society has distributed emergency cash to 2,000 families. Community groups are running spaghetti dinners for sailors who arrived in America with nothing. The American Legion is collecting shampoo and soap. The Strait of Hormuz remains closed. Nobody knows when the families will go home. And somewhere in Norfolk, a two-week-old baby doesn’t know any of it yet.

→ Read the full story

● MILITARY · COUP WATCH

Dean’s LIVE with Ken Harbaugh: The War Nobody Planned For the Morning After

Iran update with decorated Navy veteran, Yale Law grad, and VALOR Media founder Ken Harbaugh — on Trump’s war address, the state of U.S. troop morale, and the end of American military dominance.

Trump addressed the nation, promising the war is “nearing completion” — then immediately said the U.S. would hit Iran “extremely hard over the next two to three weeks.” Ken Harbaugh’s read: that’s not a strategy. That’s a contradiction dressed up in a podium.

After launching the war unilaterally, Trump spent the weekend calling roughly seven countries begging for warships. Harbaugh was blunt: You don’t start a war and then ask for a coalition. That’s panic dressed up in a suit and tie.

The U.S. basing strategy in the Gulf — built over 30 years — was supposed to be the foundation of American deterrence in the region. Iran has turned it into a liability. Every base evacuated, every radar array that goes dark, every dispersed soldier sleeping somewhere he shouldn’t be — that’s a strategic defeat happening in slow motion, invisible to the American public because the Pentagon won’t talk about it honestly. Iran has been building an asymmetric war doctrine for decades: bleed the enemy everywhere, all the time, in ways conventional forces can’t easily stop. That war is here. Trump had no plan for the morning after.

“What’s happening in the Middle East right now is not a war story. It’s a collapse story.”

→ Watch the full live

● THE CABINET PURGE

Dean’s LIVE with Steve Schmidt: “The Trump Circus Is OVER”

Byron Noem. Paula White. Detention center atrocities. DOJ purges. And why all of it means the Trump regime is running on empty and magic Jesus dust.

Trump fired Pam Bondi not because she was corrupt — but because she wasn’t corrupt enough. Todd Blanche is replacing her: Trump’s personal defense attorney from his own criminal trials. The man who defended Trump in court is now acting Attorney General of the United States. Let that sink in.

Kristi Noem is gone too — fired March 5th, shipped off to a made-up title called “Special Envoy for the Shield of the Americas.” Her legacy: record detention deaths, ICE agents killing Americans in the street, and a $220 million vanity ad campaign starring herself on horseback in front of Mount Rushmore that Trump told Reuters he’d never heard of.

At an Easter lunch, the White House accidentally posted to YouTube, then deleted, a video in which Trump’s spiritual adviser, Paula White, stood at a podium with Trump directly behind her and compared him to the risen Christ. Trump smirked. Then told the crowd: “They call me king now, can you believe it?”

“This is what a regime sounds like when it has run out of material justification. When you can’t point to the economy, when you can’t point to peace, when you can’t point to competence — you point to God. You make the leader a messiah. You make dissent into blasphemy.” — Steve Schmidt

Steve Schmidt’s read was surgical: this is what a regime looks like when it’s purging — not consolidating power, but purging. Consolidation is confident. Purging is desperate. You purge when the performance isn’t working, and you need someone willing to do more. The Trump regime is eating itself. That’s not an opinion. That’s the scorecard.

→ Watch the full live / Read the recap

● ANALYSIS · MAGA’S ANTI-CANADA DISINFORMATION FEVER PITCH

On Behalf of Canada, Tucker Carlson Can Go F*** Himself

Let’s break down Tucker’s latest “Let’s take over Canada” campaign, sponsored by Russian state media — and eat the scoreboard while we’re at it.

Tucker Carlson floated the figure of “nearly 100,000” Canadians killed through Medical Assistance in Dying. The number lands like an accusation — designed to evoke genocide, a state murdering its own.

Here’s the actual number, which is public and boring and available on the Government of Canada website: 76,475 MAID deaths since the introduction of legislation in 2016. Tucker’s figure is inflated by roughly 25%, borrowed from an advocacy organization — not a government body. The median age of a MAID recipient in 2024 was 77.9 years. The single largest underlying condition was cancer, representing 63% of cases. Tucker Carlson is asking you to look at a dying 78-year-old with terminal cancer who asked for a peaceful exit and call it state murder. The word for this is not journalism. The word for this is propaganda.

The “Canada needs liberation” framing isn’t foreign policy analysis. It’s eschatology cosplaying as geopolitics. Tucker Carlson is not worried about Canadians. Tucker Carlson is worried about Tucker Carlson.

“Four freedom indices. Four categories. Canada above the United States in every single one — measured by the institutions of the very ideological tradition Carlson claims to champion. The indices don’t lie. Tucker Carlson does.”

→ Read the full story

● STEVE SCHMIDT’S BLISTERING PAM BONDI OBIT

Good Riddance, Pamela Jo

Steve Schmidt on the defenestration of Pam Bondi — and the Justice Department she leaves in ruins behind her.

The best part of the Bondi firing story? The crying. She cried. Over and over again, she cried to anyone who would listen. She begged Trump for more time. She begged to keep her motorcade and her security detail until summer. It was not to be.

Former DOJ attorney Stacey Young said Bondi “took a sledgehammer to the Justice Department,” and what she destroyed in 14 months could take decades to rebuild. And she still wasn’t loyal enough. She still got fired. She chose to obliterate herself for a man who couldn’t care less about her humiliation or her personally. She is nothing to him beyond a type of ornament — completely, utterly, absolutely disposable.

She shed no tears for the Epstein victims she betrayed with malice and contemptible indifference. She shed no tears for the Constitution she helped light on fire. The inscription etched above the DOJ’s doors reads: “Where law ends, tyranny begins.” Pam Bondi made herself the most corrupt attorney general in American history in 14 months.

“Don’t cry for Pam Bondi. She shed no tears for the Americans she failed.” — Steve Schmidt, The Warning

Pam Bondi is gone. Good riddance.

→ Read Steve Schmidt’s full essay at The Warning

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