Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Jean Montanti's avatar
Jean Montanti
Apr 9

The Catholic Church should excommunicate J.D. Vance, for starters.

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Jean A. Austin-Long's avatar
Jean A. Austin-Long
Apr 9

Dean, The Governor of VA who is a Democrat has evidently been threatened by Homan, our border thug, that if ICE isn't given access to our jails, VA will see an increase in ICE thugs on our streets. Is this legal to threaten a Governor? I can't believe this is happening in America. I can't retrieve the report now, it disappeared.

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