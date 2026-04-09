April 9, 2026

The world didn’t slow down today. The Pentagon threatened the Pope using a 700-year-old medieval playbook. The government quietly automated the military draft for every American male 18–25 while nobody was looking. Trump declared victory in a war Iran is still winning, threatened to blow up NATO over it, and Pete Hegseth stood at a Pentagon podium and called the whole disaster a “capital-V victory” with a straight face. Five stories. All breaking. All connected. All things the mainstream media is either burying or getting wrong.

Let’s go.

🔴 Story 1 | Breaking / Religion & Power

Trump’s Pentagon Threatened to “Crush” the Pope — Using a 700-Year-Old Playbook

The Avignon Papacy. A warning from the 14th century. Delivered to the Vatican’s top diplomat — inside the Pentagon.

Senior Trump officials summoned the Pope’s ambassador to a closed-door Pentagon meeting — something that has never happened in American history — and invoked the most humiliating chapter in Catholic history as a direct threat. The message was clear: we know how to break a pope. It’s been done before.

Pope Leo XIV, the first American pope, didn’t flinch. He cancelled his U.S. visit and announced he’ll spend July 4th on the island of Lampedusa — with migrants — instead. The Pope just out-maneuvered the most powerful military on earth, and 1.4 billion Catholics worldwide are only finding out this week.

Read the full story →

🟠 Story 2 | Breaking / Your Family

The Government Just Quietly Automated the Military Draft for Every American Male 18–25

No sign-up required. No consent needed. Uncle Sam already has your son’s Social Security number.

Buried in a 3,000-page defence bill signed over the holidays, the U.S. government flipped a switch: starting December 2026, your son will be automatically enrolled in the Selective Service the moment he turns 18. Congress didn’t announce it. The military is calling it “paperwork reform.”

But the phrase hidden deep in the official justification — “towards mobilization” — says everything they won’t. This isn’t the draft. It’s the machine that makes the draft instant. The civil liberties implications are staggering, the public debate is nonexistent, and your family needs to know about it right now.

Read the full story →

🟣 Story 3 | Breaking / NATO & The World

Trump Threatens to Blow Up NATO — After Losing a War He Declared a Total Victory

Three exclamation points about Greenland. A man with the nuclear codes. This is where we are.

Trump started a war no one joined, got a wobbly two-week ceasefire brokered by Pakistan, declared “total and complete, 100% victory” — and then turned on his allies in an all-caps Truth Social meltdown. NATO’s secretary general flew to Washington and performed extraordinary diplomatic gymnastics. Europe responded with a shrug and quietly began building its own defence capabilities.

France’s Macron put it plainly. Putin watched it all with undisguised glee. And the empty threat of NATO withdrawal — delivered so many times it’s lost all weight — is quietly producing the most damaging outcome of all: an alliance where nobody trusts anyone anymore.

Read the full story →

🔴 Story 4 | Analysis / The Iran War

We Bombed Iran for 40 Days and Lost

The Strait is still closed. Iran is charging $2 million per ship. Trump called it a big day for world peace.

13 Americans died. 365 were wounded. The U.S. spent $42 billion and struck over 13,000 targets. And Iran now controls the Strait of Hormuz, is charging tolls in Bitcoin, still has its enriched uranium, and got its 10-point surrender demand accepted as “a workable basis for negotiations.”

Trump’s midnight Truth Social post accidentally told you exactly what the ceasefire really is — a pit stop to reload the planes before “Shootin’ Starts” again. Dean breaks down why more bombs cannot fix a strategy that was broken from day one, and why the math on this war is already done — the only question is how long it takes Washington to accept it.

Read the full story →

🟢 Story 5 | Must Watch / Pentagon Spin

The Hegseth Press Conference Was the Most Audacious Spin in Modern Military History

He called it a “capital-V victory.” Iran was simultaneously claiming the same thing. Only one side controls the oil.

Pete Hegseth stood at a Pentagon podium, quoted Psalms, and declared a “historic and overwhelming victory” — while Iran was simultaneously charging $2 million per tanker, blocking American ships, and celebrating that all ten of their ceasefire demands had been accepted.

When reporters pushed back with obvious questions, Hegseth snapped, dodged, and cut them off. Watch the full press conference and Dean’s breakdown of every claim that doesn’t survive five minutes of scrutiny. The questions those reporters asked deserve answers — and this piece provides them.

Watch + read the full breakdown →

Today’s Quote: "An eye for an eye only ends up making the whole world blind." — Mahatma Gandhi

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