May 28, 2026

Good morning.

Here’s today's thread: power used as a club and power used with a plan. In Washington, a man who lost in court is aiming the federal government at an 82-year-old woman, building a king’s birthday cage on the people’s lawn, and side-eyeing his own VP. Up north, the country he’s spent 17 months insulting keeps doing the opposite — picking up the phone for stranded Americans, then picking Sweden over Boeing to rebuild for a world where Washington can’t be trusted.

Cowards with a club. Grown-ups with a blueprint. Let’s go.

1. Trump’s DOJ Goes After E. Jean Carroll — the Woman He Was Found Guilty of Raping

Two juries. One found Trump liable for sexually abusing Carroll, one for defaming her. Roughly $88 million, upheld on appeal. His response? Sic the Justice Department on her. The “perjury” pretext is a funding question Judge Lewis Kaplan already reviewed and tossed back in 2023. They’re running it out of Chicago — not New York, where the deposition happened — because that’s where the donor’s nonprofit sits. And Acting AG Todd Blanche is recused, because he used to be Trump’s lawyer in this exact case.

Why it matters: When you go shopping for a courthouse, you picked the target first and the charge second. That’s not law enforcement, it’s a vendetta with a government seal. The message to the next victim is the whole point: win, prove it to twelve jurors, and we’ll still make your life hell. The plan is for you to get tired before he does. Don’t.

2. He’s Bolting a UFC Cage And a Bribery Toll Booth to The White House Lawn for His Birthday

June 14 — Flag Day, America’s 250th, and, by total coincidence, Trump’s 80th. The South Lawn gets an actual octagon. The East Wing is already rubble for a $300M ballroom from “patriot donors” nobody will name. Tickets are “free” — except ringside sponsorships reportedly run $1–1.5 million, raised by Trump’s own team, funnelled through approved channels to “get credit with Trump.” Nobody will say where the cash lands. He’s hand-picking the 4,300 on the lawn. The other 85,000 of you stand in a park watching a Jumbotron. And since it’s federal land, no athletic commission has jurisdiction — a cage fight in a legal dead zone.

Why it matters: Two-tier republic in one image. Donors get the cage; peasants get the screen and a porta-potty. Idiocracy gave us 500 years to get this dumb. We did it in 18 months. Good work, everyone.

3. Trump Spent 17 Months Trashing Canada — Then His Government Quietly Begged Us for Help

When his Iran war kicked off in February, the State Department shuttered its Gulf embassies, stranding Americans whose passports were arriving by FedEx with nowhere to collect them. So American diplomats called a friend. They called Canada. No treaty, just a phone call — and according to a State official, the answer was “an immediate yes.” In a mall lobby in Abu Dhabi, U.S. passports got handed back, sorted alphabetically in a Tupperware bin.

Why it matters: This happened while he was calling us the “51st state” and “not a real country.” Didn’t matter for one second. We didn’t show up for the regime — we showed up for the scared family with a FedEx tracking number. Tehran in ‘79, Gander on 9/11, a Tupperware bin in 2026. That’s not luck. It’s a character trait, and it belongs to a country, not whoever’s in the Oval Office.

4. The President Is Watching His Vice President Very, Very Closely

Trump’s deepest reflex isn’t a policy — it’s hating leakers. Now look who’s beside him. Politico reported that Vance was privately opposed to the war in Iran, then fell in line. Salon traced the flattering “Vance was the wise one” leaks back toward Vance’s own circle — he’s not the victim, he’s the supplier. He was in the Signal chat. Asked what he told Trump about Iran, he said he didn’t want to “go to prison” — a man laying down a paper trail, not answering a question. Gabbard, one of his only allies, is gone. And there’s a thin rumour Trump’s hunting for ways to push him out.

Why it matters: The rumour’s garbage on its own — you can’t unilaterally fire a VP. But it sticks because the sourced stuff already built a Vance it could be true about. Rumours don’t cling to secure number-twos. A boss certain everyone will betray him, next to a deputy who keeps quietly not being on the team — you don’t need a leaked memo to see how that ends.

5. The Pivot Has Begun: Canada Picks Sweden/Saab Over Trump’s America/Boeing

First sitting PM to ever stand on the CANSEC floor, Carney announced Canada’s entering talks with Sweden’s Saab for six GlobalEye surveillance planes — a CA$5B+ deal that beat Boeing’s Wedgetail and L3Harris head-to-head. The kicker: the airframe is a Bombardier jet built near Toronto, and Saab will now do the integration in Canada, aiming to export from here. NATO’s eyeing the same plane to replace its old Boeing fleet. That’s 3,000+ Canadian jobs, with a Gripen fighter deal dangling behind it.

Why it matters: That’s the difference between being a customer and being a producer. For decades, we reflexively bought American; Carney’s using procurement as industrial policy — routing a generational rebuild through Canadian industry and European partners instead of an unpredictable Washington. Be honest: the GlobalEye is a real pivot. The fighter-jet decision is the next domino — the one that turns a pivot into a rupture — and it hasn’t fallen yet. But Boeing lost. The intent is unmistakable.

The Big Picture

Same fault line through all five. Trump points the DOJ at the woman he raped, turns the people’s lawn into a pay-to-play cage match, and watches his VP like a man waiting for a knife — power as a cudgel against a victim, the public, and his own house.

And the other half of the ledger: a neighbour with a Tupperware bin saying yes before the question’s finished, then building the capacity to stop needing the guy spitting on it. One country runs on grievance. The other’s running on a plan. Hold onto which side you’re on.

Today’s Quote

“The measure of a man is what he does with power.” — Plato

He pointed the whole federal government at an 82-year-old woman. We opened a door, then started building. Power reveals. Watch what people do with theirs.

Stay sharp. Stay kind. Never stop speaking up. See you tomorrow.

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