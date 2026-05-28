Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Wendy Shelley's avatar
Wendy Shelley
2m

This scumbag is using his fleeting power to turn most of the world away from what had been a most charitable and giving nation. Now, no one recognizes us. Better America will overcome the desecration of everything we’ve stood for, but it has to be by returning to the rule of law; reacquainting our ourselves with the Constitution; being more careful about the character of those elected to our legislatures and judiciaries. This will barely begin during my lifetime, but I’m looking to eliminating Felon’s name from everything. I can only pray for his death. It can’t happen soon enough.

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Brian's avatar
Brian
3m

You are the good guys! Thanks for being there.

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