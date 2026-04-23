April 23, 2026

Five stories, one throughline: the Trump Regime is coming apart at the seams. A DHS official caught on a sugar-daddy site. An FBI Director suing to prove a story about his own drinking. A President so desperate that he's charging Canada admission to talk. An insider warned that the 2026 election machinery is being quietly rigged because they know they can't win clean. And a King about to humiliate his own crown by standing next to a convicted felon. This is what collapse looks like when you watch it happen one news cycle at a time.

① HOMELAND INSECURITY

29-Year-Old DHS Counterterrorism Official Outed on Sugar-Daddy Site

DHS deputy assistant secretary Julia Varvaro allegedly ran a Seeking.com profile as “Alessia” advertising her government job. Her ex filed an IG complaint after spending $40K on her in three months.

Varvaro denies it. Her ex says he has screenshots. Who’s telling the truth doesn’t actually matter for the security question — the point is that DHS’s background investigation should have caught this before she got a counterterrorism clearance.

It lands in a pattern: Bryon Noem’s alleged $25K in camgirl sessions, Kristi Noem’s quiet reassignment, Ashley St. Clair describing GOP events as “debaucherous.” The President has 34 felony convictions, a civil finding of sexual abuse, and DOJ-released FBI summaries from a woman alleging he assaulted her as a minor. A President in that position has no interest in a functional vetting apparatus — one that would have flagged him. He wants compromised staff. That’s the feature, not the bug.

→ Read the full story

② THE FBI DIRECTOR’S SELF-OWN

Kash Patel’s $250M Lawsuit Press Conference Proved The Atlantic’s Story in Real Time

#JEdgarBoozer trended for a reason. Patel polled the press room on whether they believed an NBC reporter, then got caught contradicting his own sworn filing.

The Atlantic’s 24-source story alleges Patel’s security detail has struggled to wake him, once requested SWAT breaching equipment to reach him behind a locked door, and that meetings have been rescheduled around alcohol-fueled nights. Acting AG Todd Blanche’s defence at the podium: “I absolutely did not read that article.” Patel’s: “I’ve never been intoxicated on the job” — not an answer to the actual question.

Same day, a federal judge in Houston threw out Patel’s other defamation suit (against Frank Figliuzzi) as “rhetorical hyperbole.” If the Atlantic case survives a motion to dismiss, bartenders, waitstaff, and DOJ officials who received reports about Patel become discoverable witnesses. A plaintiff with something to hide doesn’t file this lawsuit. We’re watching a man shovel from inside the hole.

→ Read the full story

③ THE NORTHERN FRONT

Trump Wants Canada to Pay an “Entry Fee” Just to Talk

Per CBC News, Washington is demanding Canada pay for access to CUSMA renegotiation talks — the deal Trump himself signed. Mark Carney isn’t paying.

Canada’s strategy under Carney is the most devastating play in modern diplomacy: stoic refusal to be rattled. Trump yells; Carney governs. Trump tweets; Carney signs deals with the EU, resets with China, breaks interprovincial trade barriers, names Janice Charette chief negotiator and Mark Wiseman ambassador to Washington. Every move says the same quiet thing: we don’t need you as badly as you think.

Lawrence O’Donnell closed his MS NOW show this week by telling Americans that if they want to hear what winning against Trump sounds like, they need to listen to the Prime Minister of Canada — “the international sound of resistance.” Not a senator. Not a 2028 hopeful. The PM of Canada. Because that’s where the moral clarity is. Mark Carney is the leader of the free world now. The title transferred without a ceremony.

→ Read the full story

④ FROM THE INSIDE

Lev Parnas: A Strategic Alignment Is Quietly Moving Inside Trump’s Network

The former Giuliani associate warns that diGenova’s return — alongside Patel and Gabbard — is pre-positioning for 2026.

Joe diGenova has been brought back into a role investigating former officials, including John Brennan. Patel has been privately promising Trump that “Russia hoax” arrests are coming. Tulsi Gabbard’s activity ties to Georgia, Arizona, Puerto Rico, and now DOJ requests for voter data from Detroit — with her focus shifting to the first-impeachment whistleblower complaint as a vehicle to target Democrats.

Parnas’s point: this isn’t about rewriting the past. It’s about controlling the future — ICE as intimidation, executive actions restricting mail-in ballots, the “Save America Act,” and Project 2025. Miller and Vought aren’t gone. They’re working. Because for the agenda to succeed, Trump has to stay in power, and the system has to be shaped in advance.

→ Read Lev Parnas’s full dispatch

⑤ THE SPECIAL RELATIONSHIP

Steve Schmidt: The King’s Disgrace

When Charles stands next to Trump, he’ll humiliate the Crown, the Church of England, and the memory of the grandfather who helped save the world.

In 1939, King George VI became the first British monarch on American soil — arriving as King of Canada, with PM Mackenzie King at his side. FDR’s masterstroke was a hot dog at Hyde Park. Americans saw the pictures and decided they liked them. The special relationship was born.

Schmidt’s argument: Charles is about to sunder it. He’ll stand with a convicted felon who launched a coup, who’s insulted British soldiers who fought alongside Americans, who threatened Canada — Charles’s own subjects — and who’s Jeffrey Epstein’s best friend. Trump, Schmidt predicts, won’t resist offering sympathies over Charles’s brother Andrew before midnight falls on day one. The Epstein class on full display. Soon, Charles will toast the very man his grandfather helped save the world from. That’s the disgrace, and it will be long remembered.

→ Read Steve Schmidt’s full essay

Today’s Quote: Let us prepare our minds as if we’d come to the very end of life. Let us postpone nothing. Let us balance life’s books each day… The one who puts the finishing touches on their life each day is never short of time. — Marcus Aurelius

Dukes up. See you tomorrow.

Share

THE DAILY DEAN NEWSLETTER

Reader-supported. No paywalls.

deanblundell.substack.com