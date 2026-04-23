Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Jennifer Goodman's avatar
Jennifer Goodman
Apr 23

Great morning read. Let’s see what the day brings. Unfortunately for the USA we are in a hamster wheel right now

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Wendy Shelley's avatar
Wendy Shelley
Apr 23

The size of the spreadsheet to keep track of all of this unbelievable garbage has to comprise too many pages to be able to keep up with! We used to think there was a bottom, but surely no more. I don’t know that anyone has the imagination to believe what the next thing will be. Dean, do you even remember that you had a vacation? Dream on! 💝

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