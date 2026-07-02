July 2, 2026

Welcome back to the Daily Dean Newsletter!

Here’s the through-line for today, and it lands on the exact date the Continental Congress voted for independence 250 years ago: the country is being asked, all at once, what it’s actually made of. On one side, a President who is privately unravelling over crowd-size photos before a single firework goes up, who is turning the nation’s children into a televised loyalty pageant to distract from a job he’s never once done — governing. On the other side, a twenty-one-year Air Force major who walked up the Capitol steps in uniform, said his name into a microphone, and offered his wrists rather than stay silent. One man is terrified of an empty lawn. The other emptied his entire career onto the table because his oath demanded it. That’s the choice this week. That’s the whole thing. Steve Schmidt put the frame around it better than anyone: the founders didn’t give us America — they entrusted it to us. Let’s go.

1. An Active-Duty Major Walked Up the Capitol Steps, Said “Impeach. Convict. Remove.” — And Offered His Wrists

On July 1, three days before the country turns 250, Major Jason Watson — an active-duty Air Force logistics readiness officer, twenty-one years in, serving on NATO’s eastern flank in Poland — stood on the Capitol steps in uniform, recited the oath he swore, and called for the impeachment, conviction, and removal of the President and Vice President. Then he set his sign down, put his hands behind his back, and let Capitol Police arrest him. This was not a stunt. He reached out to organizers in February and planned it for months. He knew that once Rep. Al Green walked away, his legal shield walked with him. He knew Article 88 of the UCMJ can court-martial an officer for contemptuous words against the President. He stacked twenty-one years, his rank, and a pension he was roughly three years from earning outright into the middle of the table — and pushed. As they led him off, the crowd chanted one question at the officers: Who do you serve?

Why it matters: The oath isn’t to a man, a party, or a chain of command — it’s to the Constitution. Five hundred and thirty-five people in that building swore the identical words Watson swore; when they honour it, they risk a bad news cycle. When Watson honoured it, he risked his freedom. A legal defence fund cleared $24,000 in its first day. This is civil disobedience in its oldest, most honourable form — break the rule in daylight, state your name, and pay the full price to expose a greater lawlessness above you. Thoreau went to jail. King wrote from a cell. Watson offered his wrists. Read it →

2. Trump Is Freaking Out Over His July 4th Crowd — Before a Single Person Has Shown Up

CNN reports “growing angst” inside the White House over how many people will actually stand on the Mall to watch Trump speak on the Fourth. The dread is specific and recent: on June 24, his Great American State Fair kickoff drew a thin crowd that streamed for the exits by the hundreds mid-speech. Trump didn’t clock it live — then someone showed him the aerial, acres of near-empty grass fanning out behind a knot of people at the stage, and per two sources it enraged him. The tell isn’t the panic. It’s what they’re doing about it: for July 4th they’re ticketing the section directly in front of the stage — the exact patch that ends up behind Trump’s head in every shot — with free tickets, purely to guarantee the visual. And even that isn’t calming anyone, because another official already flagged that free tickets mean mass RSVPs and mass no-shows. They built a safeguard against an empty-looking crowd with an empty-crowd failure mode baked right in.

Why it matters: The crowd is just the polling wearing shoes. Trump sat at 31% in the June NPR/PBS/Marist poll, 33% at AP-NORC, 29% in swing-state Pennsylvania at Franklin & Marshall. You cannot ticket your way out of 33%. The empty grass on June 24 wasn’t a Metro snarl — it was that number showing up in physical space. A confident President throws the party and lets the cameras roll. This one is pre-filling the frame and bracing his staff for a no-show before a single firework goes up. Read it →

3. The “Patriot Games” Are Real Now — They Have Dates, a Broadcaster, and a Century of Dictators Who Ran the Exact Same Play

A year ago, calling this a “Hitler Youth” spinoff got eye-rolls. It’s July now, and it has a schedule. The 2026 Patriot Games run August 9–11, athletes arriving in Washington from August 7, one male and one female from each state and territory, competing for a share of a $250,000 scholarship pool, streaming on the ESPN App with a primetime special on ABC on August 13. RFK Jr. was tapped to lead it. One boy and one girl from every district — sorry, state and territory — sent to the Capitol, televised, competing for the favor of the state. Suzanne Collins wrote that premise as a warning; Trump’s people read it as a production bible. Gavin Newsom answered the announcement with a Hunger Games clip and no caption. Mussolini’s kids marched. Hitler’s kids competed. The Soviet Young Pioneers performed. Putin’s Yunarmia salute in uniform today. The pattern is identical every single time: a regime that can’t deliver bread delivers a circus, and it stars the children, because children performing loyalty is the most disarming propaganda ever invented.

Why it matters: Authoritarianism in America was never going to arrive in jackboots — it arrives as a wholesome youth sports competition with a scholarship fund and a broadcast deal, so anyone who names it can be waved off as unhinged. The eligibility clause already encodes the ideology: Trump welded a transgender exclusion into the announcement itself. Some Americans are pre-declared Patriots. Some are pre-declared unworthy. Watch what they do with the winners — and watch, very carefully, what they teach a nation to call the losers. Read it →

4. 3. The Trump Regime’s “Nine Canadian Grievances” Read Like They Were Written By A Three-Year-Old.

The U.S. Trade Representative dropped its 2026 National Trade Estimate report — the annual list of ways America’s friendliest trading partner has personally wronged it — ahead of the July 1 CUSMA review. First, the headlines lied a little: the U.S. “declining to renew” doesn’t kill the deal; it flips CUSMA from a 16-year extension into annual review mode, and the agreement stays fully in force until 2036 at the earliest. Carney told reporters he wasn’t looking for his pen. He didn’t need it. Then there are the nine grievances themselves, and they are a confession. The terrifying 298% dairy tariff? Hypothetical — it only applies above a quota U.S. exports never reach, and America runs an $877M dairy surplus with Canada. The digital services tax they’re “still monitoring”? Canada already killed it in June 2025 and the White House held a press conference bragging that Canada “caved.” The intellectual-property threat to a $720B relationship? Counterfeit handbags at a single Scarborough flea market called Pacific Mall. The pharma complaint? Literally that Canadians don’t pay American drug prices.

Why it matters: This isn’t a legal case for tearing up a bad deal — it’s a pile of pretexts for refusing to sign a good one, so the shakedown runs every year instead of every six. Meanwhile the ground shifts: Canada and Mexico are building a trade corridor that routes around the U.S. entirely, the U.S. share of Canadian exports fell from 75.9% to 71.7% in a single year, and Trump’s own tariffs cost roughly 89,000 U.S. manufacturing jobs while the Supreme Court ruled his signature IEEPA tariffs illegal 6–3. CUSMA is the one thing quietly saving his economy from him. Read it

5. Steve Schmidt: 250 Years Later, the Test Is Ours

Required reading today, from Steve Schmidt at The Warning. Two hundred and fifty years ago in these very hours, the delegates in Philadelphia understood their decision would either alter human history or end their lives on a British gallows — there were no guarantees, only courage. On July 2, 1776, the Continental Congress voted for independence. Schmidt braids in the anniversary that belongs beside the founding: on July 4, 1826, Jefferson and Adams died within hours of each other, fifty years to the day, having spent their final years — after the election of 1800 shattered their friendship — writing hundreds of letters that rebuilt it. The lesson they left: political opponents aren’t enemies of the nation; the nation is what allows disagreement to exist. Self-government requires argument. It cannot survive hatred.

Why it matters: Schmidt names the theft underway with precision — not just of institutions or truth, but of memory itself. Forget Philadelphia and you forget why the republic exists. Forget what Jefferson and Adams taught at the end and you forget that patriotism demands something more than loyalty to a party or a single man. The cult of personality asks citizens to surrender their judgment; the republic asks them to exercise it. That’s the whole difference between liberty and submission — and it maps onto everything above, from the major who exercised his judgment on the steps to the children being taught to surrender theirs on ESPN. Read it →

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The Big Picture

Same reflex through all five, and this week it wears the calendar itself as its subject: what is this country actually willing to defend, on the eve of its 250th birthday? A President so frightened of an empty lawn that he’s ticketing the grass behind his own head — and so unable to govern that he’s converting the nation’s children into a televised loyalty pageant to change the subject. And against him: a major who exercised the exact judgment the republic was built to demand, who read his oath as a command rather than a decoration, and paid for it in daylight with his career and his freedom. Schmidt hands you the frame for it — the founders risked the gallows and entrusted the result to us; Jefferson and Adams spent their last years proving the republic is larger than any one man.

The receipts are right there. The aerial photo his own staff deleted. The August dates and the ESPN app. The court-martial paperwork Watson invited. The Declaration still describes not the America that existed but the one that had to be built. One man is terrified you’ll see an empty field. The other one wanted you to see everything — his name, his rank, his oath, and the price. Two hundred and fifty years in, the test isn’t theirs anymore. It’s ours. History is waiting for the answer.

Today’s Quote

“When the people fear their government, there is tyranny; when the government fears the people, there is liberty.”

— Thomas Jefferson

Stay sharp. Stay kind. Never stop speaking up. See you tomorrow.

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