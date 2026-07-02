Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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elliottoberman's avatar
elliottoberman
1h

ICE has detained at least 10,000 people in the past five days. The agency has roughly doubled its number of daily arrests.

The global order has lost the structural anchors that once ensured stability, entering a volatile period of economic conflict with "no obvious solutions".

Officials in Saudi Arabia have grown unhappy with Trump, viewing him as unreliable and, on occasion, a risk to Gulf Arab nations.

The unexpected way Canada is now more popular than the US

Canada has quietly become one of the top destinations in the world for foreign investors to park their money, according to a recent report from a Canadian government agency.

It just keeps getting worse for trump mission of destruction!

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Wendy Shelley's avatar
Wendy Shelley
1hEdited

Please! Do anything to defeat the Patriot Games Felon is planning. Don’t let ANY “eligible“ children near this pedophile’s grasp (himself or enablers countrywide). Too much propaganda!

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