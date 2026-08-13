Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Suel J's avatar
Suel J
3h

I'd be gone too. What an ass Trump is. Treats everyone as expendable parts. He truly cares only for himself. He is the lowest human in the USA.

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Wendy Shelley's avatar
Wendy Shelley
3h

Almost too much to stuff into a FiveStack today. What comes to mind mostly is (repeating) the only thing for all of this stuff: ETTD.

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