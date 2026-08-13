August 13, 2026

Good morning.

Here’s the through-line: this administration treats human beings as inventory — expendable the second they stop being useful. Five thousand sailors ground to the edge of suicide because starting a war with Iran without enough carriers was somebody’s math problem. A generational franchise moved like a stolen couch to launder a fraud probe into a pardon. Forty million Canadians turned into a punishment exercise. A 28-year-old press secretary parked on the bullseye plane, then gone within 48 hours of finding out. A childhood vaccine schedule gutted in the middle of a 35-year measles high. The bodies are the strategy. Let’s go.

1. “A Rash Of Suicide Attempts”: Hegseth’s Pentagon Broke The USS Abraham Lincoln’s Crew

The USS Abraham Lincoln — 5,000 sailors and Marines — has been at sea since November 21, 2025 on a deployment that was supposed to end in May: 250 consecutive days without land, 40 straight days of Iran combat ops, per the Navy’s own numbers via Stars and Stripes. Carrier deployments run six to seven months for a reason. The crew had their date; then the war needed a carrier and leadership just kept extending, no new date, no exit. Now, per Military Times and Newsweek, sailors have been trying to go over the side — watchstanders physically pulling shipmates back, an incident announced over the ship’s 1MC. Two hundred families stormed a meeting with the acting Navy Secretary to ask: are you bringing them home before or after somebody dies?

Why it matters: This isn’t a mystery, it’s a choice. A 2025 Military Medicine study flagged inability to rest and poor mental-health access as the most distressing parts of deployment. They knew, and pushed a crew to 250 days anyway — then made the sailors who break fear a dishonorable discharge. Bring them home. Read it →

2. $12.5 Billion Is The New Price Of A Pardon: The Lakers Just Got Sold To A Kushner

Follow the timeline. Mark Walter — who bought the Lakers 14 months ago — just sold the franchise for $12.5 billion, the richest price ever for a North American sports team. Except in February, grand jury subpoenas landed on two Delaware insurance companies he controls, which revised “affiliated investments” from about $1 billion to nearly $16 billion in loans tied to his own holding company; Manhattan prosecutors, the SEC and FBI are now probing fraud. Then — while under DOJ investigation — Walter handed Trump a championship ring at the White House, and Trump said on camera, “Do I have to report this? I don’t want to report this,” and pocketed it. Days later, Josh Kushner — Jared’s brother — and Bob Iger offered on Sunday; done by Wednesday. Four days for a $12.5B franchise.

Why it matters: This is what capture looks like — not tanks, transactions. To be fair: Walter hasn’t been charged and there’s no proof of a quid pro quo. But this is the same White House that treats investigations as leverage and pardons as party favors. Keep receipts. Read it →

3. Canada And The U.S. Are Down To The “Short Strokes” — And It Won’t Matter Anyway

Trade talks are down to the “short strokes,” per Global’s McKenzie Grey, before Trump’s new 50% tariffs hit hundreds of Canadian goods August 19th. The U.S. won’t sign without some tariff on aluminum, autos, steel and softwood; Canada won’t sign without substantial cuts. But here’s why it doesn’t matter: whatever gets reached, Trump torches it within two weeks. This is the guy already tariffing goods that comply with CUSMA — his own deal. He doesn’t want a deal; a deal ends the show and removes the leverage. He wants to punish Canada for not kissing the ring, and he’ll burden his own voters — 50%+ more for aluminum, builders eating tariffs on cement and lumber in a housing crisis — to do it.

Why it matters: Even if the bourbon goes back on the shelves, 40 million Canadians won’t buy it. The boycott is now millions of individual decisions in checkout lines and travel plans — the empty hotel rooms in Vegas and Palm Springs — that Ottawa can’t reverse with a signature. The punishment is the point. Read it →

4. Karoline Leavitt Quit 48 Hours After Learning Trump Used Her As Bait On The Decoy Plane

Do the math.

July 8: Trump boards Air Force One in front of the cameras leaving the NATO summit — then gets smuggled off in a catering truck onto a smaller jet over a reported Iranian assassination threat. The 747 flies the same route anyway, full of staffers and press, nobody told.

Aug 10-ish: the Washington Post breaks it.

Aug 11: Trump shrugs — “I didn’t really ask too much about it” — and floats that his secret plane was riskier.

Aug 12: Karoline Leavitt, 28, youngest press secretary in history, reportedly on that decoy plane, announces she’s out to spend more time with family.

Why it matters: Maybe it’s exactly what she says — new mom, brutal job, and there’s zero evidence she quit over the plane. But you’d forgive a person for noticing the sequence: the decoy story breaks, and 24 hours later the woman who was sitting on the bullseye decides she’s done. Eighty-two days before the midterms, no replacement named. Draw your own conclusions. Read it →

5. Trump Orders Vaccine Shots That Don’t Exist — As Measles Hits A 35-Year High

Required reading from Zev Shalev at Narativ. Trump signed an executive order Monday demanding the MMR vaccine be split into three shots — shots no company makes and the FDA has never licensed — and cutting recommended childhood vaccines from 18 to 11, with RFK Jr. beside him repeating the debunked vaccines-cause-autism claim. The AAP answered within hours: with measles at a 35-year high (2,465 cases, 22 of Utah’s 29 counties infected), president Dr. Andrew Racine called it dangerous. The order shrinks Hep B and meningococcal shots to “high-risk” kids only and moves every immunization to its own visit — Trump prescribed five appointments at age one.

Why it matters: More visits make vaccination harder, not easier — every appointment is a copay, a morning off work, another chance to miss. Same disposability logic, aimed at the smallest people in the country, mid-outbreak, around a shot that doesn’t exist. Read it →

Same reflex through all five: human beings treated as inventory. Sailors ground to the rail because a war got started without the carriers to sustain it. A franchise moved like contraband so a fraud probe could become a pardon. Forty million Canadians converted into a punishment. A 28-year-old seated on the bullseye and gone the moment she learned it. Children handed a gutted vaccine schedule mid-outbreak. None of these people got a vote; every decision was made by someone who’ll never pay for it. That’s not a series of scandals — it’s a single operating system, and the fuel it runs on is people.

Today’s Quote

“My first wish is to see this plague to mankind, war, banished from off the earth, and the sons and daughters of this world employed in more pleasing and innocent amusements than in preparing implements and exercising them for the destruction of mankind.”

— George Washington

(Washington measured a nation’s strength by how it protects its own people, not how freely it spends them. He wished the sons and daughters of the world spared. Today, they’re the ammunition.)

Stay sharp. Stay kind. Never stop speaking up. See you tomorrow.

Share

If you or someone you know is struggling, help is available. In the U.S. and Canada, call or text 988. Service members and veterans can press 1 after dialing 988.

Copy-and-Paste Tags