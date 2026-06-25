June 25, 2026

Good morning.

Here’s the through-line for today: the people who were never supposed to lose are losing — and they’re losing to the people they spent decades treating as marks. A President so unloved he had to headline his own birthday concert because the talent walked, slurring lies to a half-empty Mall that emptied further while he spoke. A dictator whose “trophy peninsula” sat in the dark last night while his own citizens queued for gasoline that isn’t there. A sixty-three-year-old lobbying racket whose curtain finally tore on contact with reality. A donor class that watched its chequebook stop working in three NY districts in one night. And, underneath all of it, the little old ladies and honey-trap operatives feeding coordinates to the drones that are turning Russian refineries into bonfires — the actual backbone of the story everyone else is taking credit for.

Power thought it was permanent. It isn’t. Let’s go.

1. 1,000 People Showed Up For Trump’s 250th. Then They Started Leaving — While He Was Still Talking.

The Great American State Fair was sold as the World’s Fair-style kickoff to America’s 250th birthday. The reality: the headline musicians read the room and walked — Martina McBride, Young MC, the Commodores, all gone once they learned the “nonpartisan” event chaired by Donald Trump was, in his own words, “essentially a rally.” So Trump wrote himself in as the headliner, the anthem was performed by FBI Director Kash Patel’s girlfriend, and Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy stood on a federal stage next to his own kids and called the Americans who skipped it “libtards.” NBC put the entire crowd at “more than 1,000” — roughly a suburban high-school auditorium — and The Bulwark filmed them streaming for the exits mid-speech. Behind bulletproof glass, Trump fired off a thirty-minute firehose of provable lies: Iran is “done” (it’s a 60-day MOU he can tear up), Hormuz is “fully open” (throughput is a third of prewar, still 80 mines in the channel), Venezuela was “finished in one hour” (it was a January raid; the country’s still there), and the Reflecting Pool was sabotaged by “thugs” (engineers warned the dark-blue paint job would bloom algae; it did).

Why it matters: This was supposed to be the country celebrating itself, and the country didn’t show. The empty lawn isn’t an optics problem — it’s a verdict, and it matches the Pew number from two days earlier: a global median of 23% trust Trump’s leadership, with more people worldwide trusting Putin and Xi than the U.S. president. The party, as Dean put it, starts when he leaves the stage. Read it →

2. Sevastopol Goes Dark, Russia Goes Dry: Ukraine Is Turning Crimea Into An Island

At 3:20 a.m. on June 24, Putin’s Black Sea crown jewel lost its entire grid — not a brownout, the whole thing. The Moscow-installed governor went on Telegram begging residents to conserve phone batteries, which is not something you say if the lights are coming back in an hour. Ukrainian drone commander “Madyar” Brovdi confirmed his crews hit the main substation feeding the city, along with a thermal plant, the Hvardiiske airfield Russia uses to launch Shaheds, and a rail station with secondary detonations. It sits on top of a two-week campaign to sever all three land routes onto the peninsula — the word Ukraine uses is “isolating,” the honest word is strangling. And it’s not just Crimea: two-thirds of Russian regions are now rationing fuel, refining has fallen to a 21-year low with roughly a third of capacity knocked offline, and Russia — sitting on the world’s largest gas reserves — is now importing refined fuel by sea from Asia.

Why it matters: The story you were sold for two years — “Russia escalating, Ukraine struggling” — is dead. Even Mark Carney at the G7 said it plainly: Russia is not winning, and the tide is turning. Crimea has become, in Brovdi’s phrase, “a suitcase without a handle.” You’re watching the war tilt in real time, one substation at a time. Read it →

3. Why Everyone Suddenly Hates AIPAC — A 1962 Legal Trick Finally Catching Up

Here’s the origin story nobody tells you: in November 1962, RFK’s DOJ ordered the American Zionist Council to register as a foreign agent under the same law FDR signed to flush out Nazi propaganda networks. Six weeks later, an AZC staffer named Isaiah Kenen quietly incorporated a new group a few blocks away with a different name, tax structure, and legal theory — “American citizens who happen to support a foreign country.” He called it AIPAC. A former colleague has said on record that Kenen built it that way specifically to dodge disclosure. Sixty-three years later, that structure powers a $100M-a-cycle operation that doesn’t just lobby — it openly ends careers, spending a record $14.6M to take out Jamaal Bowman over a single word (”genocide”), and runs through three entities so money can’t be traced. Sixty-six former AIPAC staffers now work inside the federal government.

Why it matters: The racket worked for six decades because the public never saw enough to challenge the framing. Then Gaza happened on everyone’s phones, and the smear-anyone-who-criticizes-Israel playbook ran out of dirt — you can’t call J Street, the ICC, or Israeli historians antisemites and have it land. Once Kenen’s trick becomes visible, it can’t be made invisible again. Read it →

4. AIPAC Lost. Pharma Lost. Oil Lost. The Donor Class Just Got Fired In One Night.

The laundered version is that Zohran Mamdani “had a good night.” The actual version: every candidate he endorsed ran the table. Brad Lander demolished AIPAC-backed, Jeffries-blessed incumbent Dan Goldman in NY-10 with two-thirds of the vote. Claire Valdez, a 36-year-old DSA assemblywoman, beat the Brooklyn Borough President despite the Working Families Party endorsing against her. And Darializa Avila Chevalier, a 32-year-old organizer nobody had heard of two months ago, knocked off five-term incumbent Adriano Espaillat, the sitting chair of the Hispanic Caucus. Three races, three wins, against the full weight of the money. The thesis tying it to Mark Carney’s 66% approval in Canada is the same at both latitudes: it’s not about left or center — it’s about whether the people who funded your campaign get to write your floor speeches.

Why it matters: Once a member is elected without a single corporate dollar, the corporate dollar can’t get them un-elected either. It’s a one-way door, and the donor class knows it — which is why Jeffries had no soundbite ready and the NRCC put out an 11 p.m. statement pretending to be thrilled. The voter is the boss again. Act like it, or get fired. Read it →

5. The Warrior-Witches Of Ukraine — The Backbone Nobody Sees Behind Every Drone Strike

Required reading today, from my friend Ken Harbaugh in The Atlantic. Every burning refinery and darkened substation in stories #2 above is the last link in a kill-chain — and the first links are people, mostly women, living under Russian occupation. Harbaugh was granted rare access to this underground intelligence network: the honey traps run over WhatsApp, the little old ladies quietly noting the coordinates of Russian troops and installations and feeding them up the chain to the Ukrainian military. The drone gets the credit and the headline. The agent behind enemy lines, identifying the target at mortal risk, gets nothing but the knowledge that the strike landed. Harbaugh calls them the warrior-witches, and he means it as the highest compliment — they are the reason “the resistance is alive and more lethal than ever.”

Why it matters: It reframes everything in today’s #2. The drones aren’t magic and they aren’t luck. They’re the visible tip of an invisible human network of staggering courage — the people who turned occupation into a battlefield from the inside. It might be the best thing you read today. Read it →

The Big Picture

Same reflex through all five, and the reflex is the powerful assuming they’re untouchable. A President who assumed the country would show up for him — and watched it walk out mid-sentence. A dictator who assumed his trophy peninsula was safe forever — and is now rationing gasoline in the dark. A lobby that assumed its 1962 trick would stay invisible — and is now hiding behind shell PACs so its name doesn’t appear on the ad. A donor class that assumed the voter was the mark — and got fired in three districts in one night. And against every one of them: ordinary people. The half of the lawn that stayed home. The Russians filming the smoke they’re not supposed to film. The constituents who can now see the AIPAC donation in real time. The grandmother in occupied Crimea texting coordinates to a drone crew.

The receipts are right there. The crowd left while he was still talking. The substation is offline on satellite. The FEC filings are public. The witches are real, and Harbaugh has their names. Power thought it had bought permanence. It rented it. And the lease just came due — all on the same morning.

Today’s Quote

“Nobody can give you freedom. Nobody can give you equality or justice or anything. If you’re a man, you take it.”

— Malcolm X

Stay sharp. Stay kind. Never stop speaking up. See you tomorrow.

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