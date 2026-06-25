Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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joAn's avatar
joAn
8h

Great stories, rekindling, revealing deeper truth, Dean! Nice work in reporting :)

I was way too young to remember the Zionist - RFK DOJ story... but, it puts ALL the pieces together. We need to reclaim Truth in our DOJ, routing out the the foreign monies all over our current government.... it's been a long time festering... hopefully the infection hasn't overwhelmed the Patient!! We've completely lost the Supreme Court as an ethical, non-partisan Constitutional Protectorate we all naively thought 'could save us' since Congress belongs to the engorged Presidency that's also been building over the past decades.

Truly past time to wake up... but, together, the American Spirit awakens traditionally 'just in the nick of time'... may this 250th be that quick kick in the nick!!

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elliottoberman's avatar
elliottoberman
8h

It is fair to Say; we the people have taken Note!

“While many Democratic officials remain supportive of Israel, next year’s class of congressional Democrats is on track to be more wary about America’s relationship with Israel than at any other moment since the Jewish state was established,” they wrote, after three sharp critics of Israel won their House primaries yesterday in New York City.

It’s fair to say times have changed. The Democratic Party’s leaders in the Senate and House — Senator Chuck Schumer and Representative Hakeem Jeffries — both New Yorkers who would be up for re-election in 2028, have surely taken note.

U.S. Support Is Israel’s True Weakness

Israel’s dependence on the United States has allowed it to ignore the need for diplomacy.

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