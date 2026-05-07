May 7, 2026

Good morning!

One bass note runs underneath today: this regime keeps reaching for tools it doesn’t have, and the world keeps quietly answering “no.” The Saudis said no. The Canadians said no. The Constitution is trying to say no. History is screaming no. And Lev Parnas — who built the original Ukraine smear pipeline from the inside — is begging us to be the next no, before it’s too late.

1. Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, and The UAE Vetoed Trump’s Operation Project Freedom. The Peace Deal is a Bullshit Cover Story

Sunday: Trump announces Operation Project Freedom on Truth Social — two carrier strike groups, 15,000 troops, escorting ships out of Hormuz. Tuesday: it’s over. Per NBC, Saudi Arabia revoked airbase access and overflight rights. Trump called MBS to fix it. The call did not fix it.

Six weeks ago, at a Saudi-funded conference in Florida, Trump publicly riffed that MBS “didn’t think he’d be kissing my ass.” In Saudi political grammar, that’s a humiliation — and humiliations there don’t get forgiven, they get filed. Two days before that line, Zelenskyy quietly signed a 10-year defence pact with Riyadh. Same week: matching deals with Qatar and the UAE. The Gulf has been building exit ramps from American dependence for two years. MBS just used one. The “forthcoming deal” Trump pointed at is a one-page MOU drafted by Witkoff and Kushner with Pakistan mediating — an agreement to try to make a deal in 30 days. It’s not the destination. It’s the hallway. Trump described the hallway as the destination because “our most important Gulf ally just publicly revoked our basing rights” isn’t a sentence the President can survive saying out loud.

📎 Full breakdown.

2. DHS Is Using a 1930 Customs Law to Subpoena Canadians on Twitter

A Canadian who hasn’t been to the U.S. since 2015 just sued DHS. His crime? Pseudonymous X posts criticizing ICE after agents shot two American citizens — Renée Good and Alex Pretti — in Minneapolis. DHS demanded Google hand over his name, address, IPs, every site he visits, and everyone he talks to. The legal authority? Section 1509 of the Tariff Act of 1930 — a customs statute about widget shipments. No judge. No warrant. DHS issued the subpoena to itself. Per the NYT, hundreds of these have gone out to Google, Meta, Reddit, and Discord since term two began.

By the standard DHS is using — foreign citizen, posts critical of the regime, tags U.S. accounts — I am, point-for-point, a more aggressive version of John Doe. Five days a week. From a desk in Toronto. Calling Mullin the second-dumbest man in the Senate. Calling ICE a Gestapo cosplay LARP. Calling Trump a rapist, a fraud, a Russian asset, and a child trafficker. None of it is illegal. The First Amendment was written by anonymous Canadians of their era. If DHS wants to find me, they don’t need a customs statute. They need a subscription button. I. Am. Canadian.

📎 Full piece.

3. Canada’s Quiet Boycott Is Crippling American Industries

American liquor exports to Canada cratered 63% in 2025 — and that number isn’t from a Canadian think tank. It’s from the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States, putting it in print because their members are bleeding. Premiers Ford, Legault, Eby, and Kinew yanked American booze. Ontario alone pulled 3,600+ products. Then, individual Canadians did their part: 7.6 million fewer car trips south. Same-day returns from Quebec and BC are down 52% each.

This isn’t a temporary boycott — it’s a rebalancing. Canadian travel to non-U.S. destinations is up 9.2%. Domestic tourism is growing 4.8% annualized. Visit Buffalo Niagara is putting up “Buffalo loves Canada” billboards. Maine declared a tourism crisis. Frontier duty-free reports sales down 80% — pandemic numbers. There is nothing for the USTR to litigate. No executive order Trump can sign. No lever in Washington that can force a Canadian family to book Cape Cod. We’re not doing this TO America. We’re doing it FOR America. But mostly, we’re doing it for Canada.

📎 The numbers.

4. Steve Schmidt: Hegseth Is No Eisenhower

Today is the 81st anniversary of V-E Day. Roughly 50,000 WWII vets and 196,000 camp survivors are still alive — a number falling fast. Schmidt’s piece this morning frames the hinge moment: humanity is crossing the threshold where the war passes from lived experience into history. And into that vacuum rushes Pete Hegseth — failed TV personality, presiding over the strategic chaos of the Iran war — wrapping himself in D-Day imagery and declaring Iran “toast.”

Eisenhower’s V-E telegram was three lines. Spare. Direct. The humility of a serious man who understood the weight of what had just happened. Schmidt’s closer should be tattooed on every cabinet member’s forehead: “The men of Normandy liberated Europe from tyranny. Pete Hegseth serves a movement that worships strongmen, sneers at democratic allies, attacks the free press, and confuses swagger for courage. The liberators fought against a cult of personality. Hegseth works for one.” The generation that saved the world is leaving us. The responsibility is now ours.

📎 Read Schmidt. It’s a MUST:

5. Lev Parnas: The Old Ukraine Smear Machine Is Back — And It Runs the Building

Lev Parnas — who watched Giuliani, Solomon, diGenova, and Toensing build the original 2018-19 Ukraine smear pipeline from the inside — is sounding the alarm. John Solomon is back, “reporting” newly declassified intel claiming Ukraine routed hundreds of millions through USAID into Biden’s 2024 campaign and the DNC. The phrase they want repeated: Ukraine. USAID. Biden. DNC. Money laundering.

Parnas’s structural insight: in 2019 the BLT crew had to pressure the government from outside. In 2026, they ARE the government. Tulsi Gabbard sits inside the intelligence apparatus. Kash Patel runs the FBI. Todd Blanche is in the legal machinery. diGenova is reportedly being tapped to lead the Brennan investigation, headed for Aileen Cannon’s courtroom. Same crew, except now they declassify the documents themselves, launch the investigations themselves, and shop for friendly forums themselves. This isn’t about damaging Democrats. It’s about building the excuse to interfere with the next election. First the article. Then the outrage. Then the investigation. Then the indictment. Then the excuse. By the time the truth catches up, the damage is done. Watch what they do.

📎 Lev’s full warning.

The Big Picture

The throughline is overreach, colliding with reality. They keep grabbing for tools they don’t have. The Saudis say no. The Canadians say no. The bourbon distillers say no. History itself says no. And Parnas — who lived inside the original machine — is telling anyone who’ll listen that the next “no” has to come from us. Before the article becomes the indictment. Before the indictment becomes the excuse. Before the excuse becomes an election interference.

Stay sharp. Stay loud. Stay Canadian, if you can swing it.

📌 An Important Note About Your Subscription

Quick, straight talk. We’re into year two. Annual subs are rolling over — you might see a charge from Crier Media or DeanBlundell.substack.com in the coming days. That’s us. That’s this. That’s the thing you backed a year ago.

You owe us nothing. If your situation changed, cancel without guilt. No hard feelings. No passive-aggressive email. You showed up when it mattered. That meant something. It still does.

For everyone else — for the month of May: 35% off ALL annual subs (locked for life), monthly rates frozen through December, and Lifetime Founder’s Memberships (one payment, forever).

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👉 May offer here.

Today’s Quote:

“The eyes of the world are upon you. The hopes and prayers of liberty-loving people everywhere march with you.”

— Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower, June 5, 1944

Eighty-one years later, that obligation falls to us. See you tomorrow.

— Dean

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