Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Wendy Shelley's avatar
Wendy Shelley
8hEdited

Glad you said our president can’t survive the butt-kissing statement. The fact that MBS waited until this particular time makes it even more humiliating for this creep. I hate that we’ve lost anymore allies (and I’m not sure SA was a good ally) but this one seems to be cutting Felon off at the knees. Well deserved! I do hope we can get our troops home before T can decide they have to stay.

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Lyn M's avatar
Lyn M
8h

Trump can never accept the truth, never. From a psychology point of view, Trump has been hiding behind the truth since he was a young child.

Perhaps to make his Father think he was something special when deep inside he knew he was lacking in every sense of the word.

He knows what he Is and who he is but must keep up this charade as to admit he has been wrong would destroy him. ( I do believe though that some of the truth about who he really is has been gnawing at him) he knows what is coming upon his death.

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