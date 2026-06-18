Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Sher''s avatar
Sher'
2h

Listen to Malcoldmm and Waj narrate and explain the " finished product" signed b y Trump with a damned Sharpee.......it's very enlightening, and entertaining! 😉 Surrender is one thing...giving away the entire store another?

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Marianne Lippi's avatar
Marianne Lippi
2h

I’m watching the news, reading Dean and it’s more entertaining than any Netflix show. Especially yesterday. My GOP, 3 time Trump voting family members are as quiet as church mice. Trump a cornered rat. Bloomberg discusses insider trading like a normal business activity. I’m going to take a long walk in nature.

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