June 18, 2026

Good morning.

Here’s the through-line for today: the mask is off, and underneath it, there’s nothing holding the thing together. A President too frail to find his own chair (who just signed America’s surrender to Iran at Versailles), wheeled around the Alps while his handlers swear he’s “excellent.” A secret billionaire room — the one that workshops cult-building and sorts its members by how far right they are — left so unlocked that a bored hacker walked right in. A former spy dangling the Epstein files like a detonator over a peace deal. An FBI director allegedly paid a loyalist squad with your money to hunt enemies and bury his own bar tab. And a $300 billion lie so clumsy that Fox, MAGA, and Bibi are all sprinting for the same exit at once.

This isn’t power consolidating. It’s power coming apart at the seams — in public, on camera, in the source code. The receipts are still here. Let’s go.

1. They Wheeled An 80-Year-Old Around The G7 And Hoped You Wouldn’t Notice. We Noticed.

For three days in the French Alps, the President of the United States looked like a man being escorted through an airport he didn’t recognize. World leaders physically pointed him in the right direction. He needed Modi’s hand to climb a single stair. He wandered off during the family photo and had to be herded back like a toddler at a wedding. He told the Emir of Qatar he could “walk right across” into Iran — two countries that don’t share a border, one of which he bombed last month. And describing his own signature Iran deal, he said the quiet part into a live mic: “It’s a very strong deal. Nobody knows what it is, but it’s very strong.” Meanwhile his medical reports keep shrinking — three Walter Reed visits in 13 months, a venous-insufficiency diagnosis, vaguer and vaguer memos, a lesion on his left hand caked in makeup — even as his doctor swears “excellent health.”

Why it matters: Watch what the paperwork does, not what it says. The worse he looks, the less they tell you — that’s not an accident, that’s the cover story working as designed. STAT called a presidential physical “a curated medical PR event,” and that’s exactly what we’re getting: a curated man, steered around a stage like old luggage, narrated by people whose entire job is to make you look away. At what point does this stop being a “schedule” and start looking like elder abuse with a flag pin on it? Read it →

2. Peter Thiel’s Secret Doomsday Room Got Hacked — Because They Never Bothered To Lock The Door

There’s a room that’s existed for twenty years. In it: the people who run your Treasury, write your laws, build the AI coming for your job, and sell surveillance to your local cops. It’s called Dialog — co-founded by Peter Thiel, so secret it never had a public website, no roster, no leak, for two decades. Then a Swiss hacker who once found the entire U.S. no-fly list “out of boredom” opened the members’ site and the 113 names were just sitting in the source code, unlocked. WIRED confirmed the haul. The roster: the sitting Treasury Secretary, the Army Secretary, a Saudi spy chief, Elon Musk, Jared Kushner, and Leonard Leo — the man who, more than any private citizen alive, built the current Supreme Court. The August retreat agenda includes sessions literally titled “Build-a-Cult” and “It’s Fun to Be in Charge.” The intake form sorts members by how far right they are — and promises to keep it secret. And yes, there’s a members-only dating app.

Why it matters: The guest list isn’t the crime — the room is. One ideological billionaire quietly assembled a treasury secretary, an army secretary, a spy chief, and the architect of the Supreme Court into a single unsearchable network. The hacker’s verdict is the most damning line of the year: they don’t bother securing it because the possibility of consequence has never once crossed their minds. The door was open the whole time. Someone finally looked. Read it →

3. A Former Israeli Spy Says Netanyahu Is Holding The Epstein Files As A Detonator. The Timing Is Hard To Ignore.

Here’s a story that lives in the gap between unproven and unthinkable. On June 16, as a historic US–Iran peace framework headed for a Swiss signing, former Israeli intelligence officer Ari Ben-Menashe went on Going Underground and claimed Netanyahu would release “new and unseen” Epstein material targeting U.S. officials — including Trump — to blow up the deal. The messenger is the problem: Ben-Menashe is a real former Aman officer with real knowledge, and a documented history of stories investigators couldn’t substantiate. But the soil the claim grows in is genuine — the released Epstein files contain unresolved intelligence threads pointing at Mossad, the FSB, and others, with no confirmed conclusion on any of them. And the timing is the part nobody can wave away: Trump reportedly warned Netanyahu “you’ll be on your own very soon,” a peace deal would end the unpopular war that’s keeping Bibi out of a courtroom, and a trove of compromising material sits with people no one outside a tiny circle can verify.

Why it matters: Motive isn’t evidence. A discredited source describing a plausible plot has produced exactly that — plausible stories — many times before. But the defining feature of the entire Epstein affair is that the unthinkable kept turning out to be merely undisclosed. So the honest posture is the uncomfortable one: we don’t know, we can’t know, and the people who do know aren’t the ones doing interviews. If the deal signs and nothing surfaces, the claim dies quietly. If something does surface — that’s the version no one will be able to call impossible. Read it →

4. Kash Patel Built A “Payback Squad” Inside The FBI — And Paid Them Off With A Million Of Your Dollars

In a formal House Judiciary investigation, on official letterhead, Jamie Raskin alleges FBI Director Kash Patel ran the bureau’s bonus budget as a personal slush fund — funneling over $1 million in taxpayer money to a hand-picked crew of loyalist agents. The ledger tells the whole story in two columns. Column one, the fired: Brian Driscoll, an 18-year veteran and Medal of Valor recipient who pulled a five-year-old off a kidnapper’s bus; the corruption unit that helped Jack Smith; agents on the Mar-a-Lago and January 6 cases; a trainee terminated over a pride flag. Column two, the paid: the “Director’s Advisory Team” — agents Raskin says are willing to carry out “unlawful partisan” orders — and Patel’s personal security detail, some pulling $8,000 per pay period for five straight periods, allegedly blowing past statutory pay caps. The account ran dry. And Raskin raises the darkest possibility: that the money bought silence from agents who witnessed Patel’s “inebriation” — naming the venues, the date nights, the Olympics junket, in the official record.

Why it matters: This is what state capture looks like when it’s done by mediocrities. Not jackboots — a budget line. Fire the honest, pay the obedient, use the obedient to hunt the President’s enemies, pay the witnesses to keep quiet, run it all on the taxpayer’s tab until the account hits zero. At his confirmation, Patel swore “no politicization” and “no one will be terminated for case assignments.” Every clause is now contradicted by his own paper trail. Patel has until June 29 to hand over the documentation. Hold your breath if you want. Read it →

5. The $300 Billion Lie He Can’t Keep Straight For One Sentence — And The MAGA Civil War It Started

The headline number is $300 billion: a reconstruction-and-investment fund for Iran. Trump called the story “Fake News,” then fumbled his own talking point and called it “$300 million“ — off by a factor of a thousand — while insisting the whole thing was a hoax. The dodge is that it’s not US cash, it’s foreign and private money lining up to invest if Iran behaves. Fine. Except this is the man who spent a decade calling Obama’s 2015 deal — which gave Iran access to a fraction of its own frozen assets — the worst deal in human history. Now the number is exponentially bigger and we’re told it’s totally different because the structure is fancier (Trump signed the surrender documents last night at the Palace of Versailles…fitting).

The base can do the math, and the math is humiliating. So the schadenfreude is coming from inside the house: Fox’s own Gen. Jack Keane called the administration an “unreliable narrator,” Tucker called the war “disgusting and evil,” MTG went nuclear over the casualty polling, Candace Owens floated the 25th Amendment. And Netanyahu — kept out of the loop entirely because they feared Israel would leak it — is watching his political marriage to Trump dissolve in real time, in court, on corruption charges.

Why it matters: This isn’t a policy fight anymore — it’s a knife fight, and the knives are all MAGA’s. Fox, the base, the GOP, and Bibi are edging toward the exits at once. Trump’s response to his own movement was a 482-word screed calling them “stupid people.” That’s not a coalition. That’s a hostage situation where the hostages have started to talk. His name’s off the Kennedy Center, his reflecting pool is full of green algae, and his entire political religion is on life support. Hope is a hell of a drug in 2026. Read it →

The Big Picture

The thread isn’t the corruption — we’ve catalogued that for two years. The thread is the exposure. The hacker looked at the source code. Raskin put the venues in the record. The photographers/World Leaders threw up their hands at Évian. Fox said it on Fox. They built all of this on one assumption — that you’re too tired, too distracted, too resigned to set the receipts side by side. So set them side by side. Out loud. The whole machine runs on your inattention, and inattention is the one thing you get to choose.

Today’s Quote

“You can fool all the people some of the time, and some of the people all the time, but you cannot fool all the people all the time.” — Abraham Lincoln

Stay sharp. Stay kind. Never stop speaking up. See you tomorrow.

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