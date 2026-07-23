Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Wendy Shelley's avatar
Wendy Shelley
1h

After Lutnick and others lied during their congressional testimonies, do they have a target on their backs before their lies are finally dispelled? What about Jes Staley today? Will he spill the beans before falling out of a high-rise? The rest of your Daily, Dean, is adding to the exhaustion, but maybe we’re going to win some more thanks to the courts!

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Gayla Kunis's avatar
Gayla Kunis
1h

My bets are on Zev, for sure! The lawsuits keep flying, don't they?

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