July 23, 2026

Good morning.

Here’s the through-line: the powerful have stopped hiding the machinery. A President took an international bridge hostage for a donor who wrote a million-dollar cheque, extorted half the tolls out of the country that paid for all of it, then tariffed that country seventy-two hours later — hockey sticks included. A man whose name appears 2,000 times in the Epstein Files died on his floor in a Paris suburb weeks after he started talking, before a single investigator got him in a room. A First Lady hired a Boca Raton lawyer to sue an independent journalist for asking documented questions. A donor family that already owns CBS and hosts TikTok’s algorithm came within one judge’s order of owning CNN and HBO too.

The difference this morning is that people are answering back. Cancel the party. Freeze the merger. Keep the nuclear file warm. Let’s go.

1. Canada Just Disinvited The United States From A Bridge Canada Paid For

Ottawa killed Friday’s joint ribbon-cutting for the $6.4 billion Gordie Howe Bridge — “inappropriate to proceed with a celebratory event between the two countries.” It was never a trade tiff. Canada funded every dollar because Michigan wouldn’t chip in a dime. Then Matthew Moroun, whose family has milked the private Ambassador Bridge monopoly since 1979, cut US$1 million to MAGA Inc. and got a sit-down with Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick. Trump threatened to block the finished bridge unless Canada handed over “at least one half.” The June ceremony died after Lutnick and Ambassador Hoekstra intervened so the Morouns could “mitigate their losses.” Canada paid the ransom — 50% of net tolls, plus American approval to price below a “regional average.” Days later: 50% tariffs on wine, dairy, cement, furniture, hockey sticks.

Why it matters: The US Commerce Department held up an international border crossing to protect a mega-donor’s toll revenue. Canada paid the ransom and he burned the house down anyway. They took the bridge. Canada took back the party. Read it →

2. Epstein’s French “Model Recruiter” Died Right After He Started Talking

Daniel Siad, 69, found dead in Colombes outside Paris on Monday. His name appears roughly 2,000 times in the Files. DOJ documents show Epstein paid him tens of thousands; a 2015 email with a photo of a 16-year-old got the reply “Too old” from a man already a convicted sex offender for seven years. Five women accused him of rape and trafficking. Paris prosecutors opened a probe this year. Police deposed a former model about him in June. He sat with CNN a month ago. Never charged, never questioned. His lawyer said “heart attack” before the coroner picked up a scalpel.

Why it matters: Since the Files started dropping in late 2025 there has not been one arrest in the United States. Zero — roughly ten more sudden deaths than arrests. Britain arrested Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Peter Mandelson. America budgeted for redactions. Every time this case nears a witness who could name names under oath, that witness exits before the questions start. That’s not a theory. That’s the box score. Read more →

3. The FiveStack LIVE: Melania Trump Just Sued Us

Zev Shalev’s Grift Clock — line-item, receipted, real-time — sits at $5.1 billion siphoned out of the presidency. Hegseth had no answer on the Qatari jet, then got dismantled by Ossoff at Armed Services and responded by calling Senators “commies” with “TDS” while demanding $1.5 trillion. McCarthyism, if McCarthy was drunk. And Melania hired a Boca ambulance-chaser to come after Zev for interviewing Amanda Ungaro — whose ex, Paolo Zampolli, sits at the centre of how Melania met Trump, with Epstein’s fingerprints on the introduction.

Why it matters: Sue a journalist who documents everything and discovery goes both ways. They’re not rattled by noise. They’re rattled by receipts. Subscribe to Zev. Be the floodlight. Read/watch it here →

4. Canada Is Done Screwing Around: The Nuclear Option Is On The Table

Friday he threatened to tariff wildfire smoke. Sunday, Canada “poisoned our air” — eighteen months after Canadian crews were in LA saving American homes. Monday, three proclamations under Section 338 of the 1930 Tariff Act, dug out of the basement after the Supreme Court took his other toys: $20 billion hit, CUSMA shield gone. Meanwhile, all thirteen premiers were in P.E.I. Carney had them on an emergency call within hours. Zero defectors — even Danielle Smith. Nine signed a deal blowing up interprovincial booze barriers overnight. And look what’s missing from the tariff list: oil, gas, potash, critical minerals. Canada supplies 64% of America’s imported crude into refineries engineered for it, 22 of the world’s 67.5 million tonnes of potash, a quarter of its uranium. A 25% energy export tax throws off $40 billion a year, paid at Midwest pumps. Nanos has it at 75% support, Prairie majorities included.

Why it matters: His strategy was divide-and-conquer — flatter Alberta, squeeze Ontario, wait for the federation to eat itself. He welded it together himself. Nobody’s waiting for the taco anymore. August 19 is the deadline, and “all options” is a man resting his hand on the file without looking down. Read it →

5. One Trump/Netanyahu Mega-Donor Nearly Bought The American Media This Week

Judge Araceli Martínez-Olguín froze Paramount Skydance’s $111 billion Warner Bros. Discovery takeover for 14 days — it “raises serious questions” under antitrust law. Hearing August 3. One family already owns CBS News, 60 Minutes, Paramount and The Free Press, and Oracle hosts TikTok’s US data and algorithm, currently being retrained “from the ground up.” Add Warner: HBO, DC, TNT, and CNN. We saw the pilot at CBS — $16 million to Trump six days before merger approval, Colbert cancelled, Bari Weiss installed, a finished 60 Minutes CECOT investigation spiked, Pelley gone. And Ellison lost this bid twice; Warner chose Netflix and said the family’s “full backstop” financing “does not, and never has” existed. Then, per Rep. Raskin’s office, Netflix’s CEO was summoned to the White House and withdrew — two weeks after the “insufficiently pliant” DOJ antitrust leadership was ousted.

Why it matters: No reporting says Netanyahu engineered this, and precision is what separates us from them. What’s documented: the family consolidating CBS, TikTok’s algorithm, and possibly CNN has decades-deep loyalty to both Trump and Netanyahu, at the exact moment US opinion on Gaza collapsed. You don’t need a conspiracy theory. The org chart is the conspiracy. Read it →

The Big Picture

Every story today is the same transaction at a different scale. A cheque buys a border crossing. A proclamation bills a neighbour for smoke. A $40.4 billion guarantee buys two studios, a news network, and the most powerful algorithm on Earth. A retainer makes a journalist spend a year in discovery. And a man who could have named names writes nothing at all, because he’s dead with an autopsy pending.

But look at what happened when people simply declined. A judge stopped $111 billion cold. Thirteen premiers refused to break ranks. Zev is about to make the First Lady sit for discovery. A country decided it would rather celebrate alone than smile beside the guy holding the crowbar.

None of it is loud. All of it is refusal. The receipts are public — the FEC filing, the toll clause, the court docket, the DOJ’s own words calling Siad a recruiter of girls. Power keeps assuming nobody’s reading. People are reading.

Today’s Quote

“The best revenge is to be unlike him who performed the injury.”

— Marcus Aurelius, Meditations, Book VI

Stay sharp. Stay kind. Never stop speaking up. See you tomorrow.

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