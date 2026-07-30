Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Terry O’Reilly's avatar
Terry O’Reilly
33m

I hate AI generated crap but that picture of Mitch just absolutely made my day - that is hysterical and sums up the whole situation. Time for Mitch to phone home to Elvis and call it a day

Reply
Share
OldBat's avatar
OldBat
34m

That poor guy behind Trump...

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dean Blundell · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture