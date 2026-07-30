July 30, 2026

Good morning.

Here’s the through-line: the men who spent their lives telling you they’re strong, sharp, and untouchable are, on closer inspection, none of those things. A President too checked-out to stay awake at his “beloved friend’s” funeral. A Senate legend missing 45 days, reduced to hostage-video photos and a cardboard cutout. Two alpha-male influencers filing motions about the drinking water. And the richest man alive in court defending the deepfake-nude button. Strip the branding away and what’s left is frailty, silence, panic, and a lawsuit. The tough-guy act is just an act — and the mask is slipping in real time. Let’s go.

1. The Secret Service Agent Who Smelled Too Much

They laid Lindsey Graham to rest this week, and the most talked-about mourner wasn’t in the casket — it was the agent seated directly behind Trump, who was out cold, head drooping, at a state funeral for a man he eulogized as one of the Senate’s greats (while noting Graham “never saw a war he didn’t like”). Aaron Rupar clipped it, and the internet did the rest, because the agent’s normally granite face looked like a man who’d opened a gym bag left in a hot car since June.

Why it matters: Adam Kinzinger went on record in 2023 that Trump’s “personal atmosphere” was a real topic among people forced to stand near him. The diaper talk stays rumor — but when a professionally expressionless federal agent sits three feet downwind and his face files a workplace grievance in 4K, the rumor doesn’t need help. That man deserves hazard pay. Read it →

VIDEO: The Agent Who Smelled Too Much Dean Blundell · Jul 29 Lindsey Graham was laid to rest at the National Cathedral on Tuesday, and somehow — somehow — the most talked-about mourner wasn’t the guy in the casket, the guy giving the eulogy, or the world leaders who flew in to look sad on camera. This Substack is reader-supported. Becoming a free or paid subscriber is how real, fact-based content that MSM ignores… Read full story

2. Where The Hell Is Mitch McConnell?

The most powerful Republican of the last thirty years hasn’t been seen in public for 45 days, and the official line is basically “he’s fine, here’s another photo.” McConnell, 84, went into the hospital June 14, then developed pneumonia, and is now in a rehab facility doctors won’t clear him to leave. So Governor Andy Beshear sent a letter opening with the assumption McConnell is “capable of reading and responding verbally, and not incapacitated” — demanding a three-minute call into any news station, or a resignation. His kill shot: “If he can have a 17-minute conversation with his protégé, he can call into any of your news stations for three.”

Why it matters: This isn’t Democrats pouncing — Glenn Beck and MAGA-world want answers too. The scandal isn’t that McConnell might be dead; it’s that a senator can vanish for six weeks and the institutional answer is a physician’s note that never says whether he can speak or reason. He built a career controlling information — a much worse strategy when the information is your own pulse. Read it →

3. “The Search Is On For Mitch”: Steve Schmidt Sits Down With Beshear

Riding the same story, Steve Schmidt hosted Beshear for his “Fighting Democrat” series. Public office is a public trust, Schmidt argues, and there can be no ambiguity about whether the powerful are capable of exercising it. Beshear made the case that Democratic governors are showing what competent leadership looks like through results, not slogans — and that the party must compete everywhere. The sign-off on the “search” for the missing senator: if you have information on his whereabouts, keep it to yourself. He would.

Why it matters: It’s the serious argument under the cardboard-cutout memes — that holding power obligates you to prove you can still wield it. Read it →

4. The Tates Are Still In Jail, And Andrew Is Now “Telepathic”

The brothers remain in FDC Miami on a UK extradition warrant — 59 combined charges including rape, sex trafficking, and offenses relating to indecent images of a child. Their defense has entered its “even if they did it” era: lawyer Joe McBride said on camera that “the amount of good they’ve done for the world tremendously outweighs the bad” — a hell of a thing when the “good” column is a course Andrew named the “Pimping Hoes Degree.” Asked how Andrew keeps posting with no phone, McBride called him “a master of meditation” beaming his message out. Meanwhile the “Free the Tates” movement is still one guy with one sign.

Why it matters: The cavalry isn’t coming. Trump won’t intervene, the administration will honor the treaty, and one source summed up Rubio’s view as “Marco thinks these guys are scum.” Detention hearing August 13; the likely ending is a flight to Heathrow. Two men who preached that fear is weakness are now filing motions about the water. Read it →

5. Elon Musk Is Suing Minnesota For The Deepfake-Nude Button

xAI filed a federal lawsuit against Minnesota over a law banning nudification technology — software that turns a photo of a real, clothed, non-consenting person into a fake nude. The law passed the state House 132–1 and Senate 65–0, written largely because these apps became a weapon aimed at teenage girls. Of every AI company affected, exactly one sued to kill it: the one whose Grok product, over winter break, generated a viral flood of nonconsensual images — one estimate extrapolating roughly 23,000 sexualized images of children before xAI issued its “zero tolerance” statement. The tolerance was, empirically, about 23,000.

Why it matters: French prosecutors have escalated to a full criminal investigation of Musk and X over CSAM distribution and deepfakes, while Musk campaigns to blow up every government that holds him accountable. AG Keith Ellison had it right: there are worthy AI debates, and this isn’t one. That Musk thinks this is the hill tells you what the company is for. Read it →

The Big Picture

Same reflex through all five: powerful men insisting on their own strength while the evidence says otherwise. A President who sells himself as a force of nature — asleep at a funeral. A Senate titan who ran on information control — gone dark for 45 days. Two influencers who preached that fear is weakness — scared of their cellmates. And the world’s richest man defending the machine that undresses children.

The receipts are right there. The nap is on video. The senator hasn’t spoken in six weeks. The Grok number is 23,000. Every one of these men told you he was untouchable — and every one is being exposed, on the same morning, as frail, absent, frightened, or cornered. The tough-guy brand was always the tell. The strong ones don’t have to keep saying it.

Today’s Quote

“It is not the critic who counts... The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena, whose face is marred by dust and sweat and blood.”

— Theodore Roosevelt

Today the “strong men” did the stumbling. Roosevelt’s arena still belongs to the people who show up: the agent holding the line, the governor writing the letter, the grandmothers with the posters.

Stay sharp. Stay kind. Never stop speaking up. See you tomorrow.

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