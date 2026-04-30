April 30, 2026

The centre of gravity in the Western world is drifting north. A hereditary king flew into Washington and politely lectured Trump on the rule of law. Mark Carney launched a sovereign wealth fund and quietly won the headquarters of a new NATO defence bank that didn’t bother to invite America. And the U.S. Ambassador to Canada got caught driving around Windsor with a shakedown list in his pocket.

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1️⃣ ICYMI — King Charles Walked Into Trump’s House and Quietly Eviscerated Him

What Happened: On April 28, King Charles III became only the second British monarch to address a joint meeting of Congress. In 25 minutes, without naming Trump once, he invoked NATO Article Five and the “unyielding resolve” needed to defend Ukraine — drawing a bipartisan standing ovation. He walked the chamber through Magna Carta and the principle that executive power is subject to checks and balances. He reminded everyone that the only time Article Five was ever invoked, it was to defend the United States. He closed with Lincoln. That night at a state dinner stuffed with Fox personalities and tech billionaires, he opened his toast with a joke about the French and Indian War — “if it were not for the British, the Americans would be speaking French” — and delivered the most devastatingly polite humiliation in modern diplomatic memory.

Why It Matters: Trump can’t be insulted into changing his behaviour, but he can be embarrassed in front of his own donors. Charles didn’t come to fight; he came to make the President look small in his own ballroom by being more dignified, better-read, and on the side of allies the White House has spent a year humiliating. Republicans stood up for Ukraine because a king asked them to. The rest of the world watched a monarch describe America in the past tense — not as an enemy, but as a friend who has been unwell for some time. → Read the full piece

2️⃣ BREAKING — Canada Just Launched Its First Sovereign Wealth Fund

What Happened: On Monday, Mark Carney announced the Canada Strong Fund — Canada’s first national sovereign wealth fund, seeded with $25 billion in federal capital. It will invest alongside the private sector in nation-building infrastructure: critical minerals mines, deep-water ports, an east-west energy corridor, the Ring of Fire, AI infrastructure, hydro, and small modular nuclear. The move that sets it apart from Norway’s, Singapore’s, and Saudi Arabia’s funds: every Canadian can buy in directly through a TFSA or an RRSP. “This will be a Government of Canada fund,” Carney said, “but more importantly, it will be a people’s fund. It will be your fund.”

Why It Matters: For 350 years, Canadian wealth was extracted by foreign chartered companies and foreign multinationals. The Canada Strong Fund flips the table. While Americans pour their savings into meme stocks and crashing crypto, Canadians are being handed an ownership stake in their own country. It de-risks the kind of 30-to-50-year infrastructure that pure private capital won’t touch — exactly how the CPR, the St. Lawrence Seaway, and the trans-Canada hydro grid got built. Canada is starting late, but starting now. Every year of compounding from here is generational wealth Canada has been leaving on the table since Confederation. → Read More

3️⃣ NATO Just Put Its New Defence Bank in Canada — America Wasn’t Even in the Room

What Happened: Per The Globe and Mail, Canada has been selected as host of the Defence, Security and Resilience Bank — a new multilateral institution built by 19 founding NATO and Indo-Pacific countries to finance the rearmament of the democratic world. Final negotiations wrapped in Montreal on Wednesday. AAA-rated. Up to 40 member countries. Long-term low-cost financing for defence projects. 3,500 finance jobs on Canadian soil. Carney didn’t deliver a doctrine speech. He sent his Finance Minister to host a working dinner, dispatched the BDC’s CEO to chair the negotiations, got all six of Canada’s major banks to sign on, and let provincial premiers humiliate each other competing to host. By the time the rest of the world looked up, the vote was a formality.

Why It Matters: You can’t build a multilateral institution with a partner who might tear up the charter on a Tuesday because of a bad poll. Multilateral institutions aren’t about money — they’re about gravity. The World Bank made Washington the centre of post-war development finance. The DSRB will do the same thing for defence, from a Canadian boardroom. Twenty years from now, there will be a generation of European and Asian defence executives whose first serious cross-border financing deal was negotiated in Toronto, and who think of Canada the way an earlier generation thought of New York. → Full piece

4️⃣ BREAKING — The Trump DOJ Filed a Truth Social Post in Federal Court, Citing “TDS.”

What Happened: Just before midnight on April 27, the Department of Justice filed a nine-page motion in National Trust for Historic Preservation v. National Park Service demanding U.S. taxpayers fund Trump’s $400 million East Wing ballroom — and arguing that a 76-year-old historic preservation nonprofit, chartered by Harry Truman in 1949, has “Trump Derangement Syndrome.” The brief, signed by the three highest-ranking officials at DOJ and docketed before Judge Richard Leon (a George W. Bush appointee), calls the plaintiff’s congressionally given legal name “FAKE,” describes Trump as “a highly successful real estate developer who has abilities that others don’t,” and notes the Trust is represented by Gregory Craig — “the lawyer for Barack Hussein Obama.” The first two pages read like they were dictated from the back of a golf cart. The last seven look like lawyers tried, with visibly trembling hands, to attach Bluebook citations to whatever the boss had just shouted at them.

Why It Matters: This is what the rule of law looks like when the Department of Justice has been converted into a personal social-media account with a bar number. “Trump Derangement Syndrome” is now a phrase that exists in a federal court filing as a legal argument. A Truman-era congressional charter is now “FAKE” in a federal court filing. Opposing counsel’s 15-year-old client list is now relevant to a Rule 62.1 motion. None of this is normal. None of this is a legal argument. All of it ends up on the docket of a sitting United States District Judge, and all of it carries the signature of the third-, second-, and acting first-ranking officials at DOJ. The brief is the tell. The institution is gone. What’s left is a brand. → Read the full piece

5️⃣ BREAKING — Pete Hoekstra’s Steel-for-Booze Shakedown in Windsor

What Happened: Earlier this month, the White House made what CBC politely called a “quiet” change to the steel, aluminum, and copper tariffs — applying them to the full customs value of finished products rather than just the metal portion. A deliberate scalpel aimed at southwestern Ontario’s tool, die, and mould shops. Days later, U.S. Ambassador Pete Hoekstra showed up in Windsor with what Jonathon Azzopardi of Laval Tool & Mould described as a single-page list of “highest-ranking irritants.” Top of the list: the provincial bans on American booze. Translation — lean on Carney to let Trump do whatever he wants without retaliation, and we’ll consider giving you tariff relief. The kicker: the federal government doesn’t regulate liquor. Provinces do. Pete didn’t know that.

Why It Matters: This is extortion with a flag pin. Make the pain unbearable, then offer to make it stop in exchange for concessions you’d never get on the merits. As Azzopardi put it: “This is a systematic approach of getting companies to look at expanding outside of Canada, relocating to the United States. It’s a very strategic and well-thought-out plan.” That’s pattern recognition, not paranoia. The answer has to be just as unsubtle: nothing—Jack shit. The provincial liquor bans aren’t an irritant — they’re a sovereign response to economic aggression. Steel for booze. Get fucked, Pete. → Read the full piece

Today’s Quote

“The world may little note, nor long remember what we say here, but it can never forget what they did here.” — Abraham Lincoln, Gettysburg Address, November 19, 1863

Charles quoted it in the Capitol on Tuesday. He was talking about Trump. He was also talking about all of us.

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