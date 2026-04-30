Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Wendy Shelley's avatar
Wendy Shelley
3d

I know there’s lots of booze from the US that Canadians like, but SURELY that’s not enough of an incentive to give in to the Felon! Just love it that you wonderful Canadians are keeping elbows up (politely!) and sending Hoekstra home again with another loss! ❤️❤️. Ought to be another All-Star FiveStack today! ❤️

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Kathey Hunt's avatar
Kathey Hunt
3d

I’m so impressed with Canada. Hearing the anthem sung by the crowd at the hockey game in Buffalo on last night’s 5-stack made me cry Warm, friendly tears for a people we love. Canada strong. We’ll find a way to be good neighbors again.

PS Hoekstra is an azzhat.

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