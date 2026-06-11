Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Lyn M's avatar
Lyn M
2h

How can anyone in the situation room live with themselves fully knowing that everything Trump says and does is a complete lie?

Don't these people have respect for their own lives? For the lives of their families?

No wonder Melania lives far away from Trump.

The only thing Trump has going for himself is money and no woman I know would get near a man like Trump. They have too much respect for themselves.

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Keith Williams's avatar
Keith Williams
2h

When did Donald Trump ever feel shame? If you have never had the ability to feel shame, how can you lose it?

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