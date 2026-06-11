June 11, 2026

Good morning.

Today’s through-line: a man who lost the capacity for shame, surrounded by people who’ve lost the nerve to make him feel any. The most secure room in the government turned into a spin bunker for a dead pedophile’s friend list. A President who cheerfully confessed he loves 4.2% inflation, then bragged about pirating Iranian oil to hide it. The same man, same day, telling the country that keeps his lights on and his food growing that he “doesn’t need anything” from it. An economy he calls “roaring,” printing its worst inflation in three years. And underneath it all, Steve Schmidt named the disease: a society that can no longer blush.

The receipts are still here. Let’s go.

1. 🚨 They Turned The Situation Room Into An Epstein Damage-Control Bunker

A new Haberman/Swan book, Regime Change (out June 23), lands the receipt: Trump’s most senior people kept gathering in the Situation Room — the room where Obama’s team watched bin Laden get smoked — to figure out how to make you stop asking about Jeffrey Epstein. The room included Vance, Wiles, Leavitt, Bondi, Blanche, and Patel. Missing? The President — reportedly furious they were doing it at all. In the wildest scene, Vance allegedly argued for dumping an uncorroborated assault allegation against Trump himself onto the DOJ site under “maximum transparency,” until Wiles shut him down.

Why it matters: They treated a child sex-trafficking scandal not as a crime to confront but a narrative to manage — using the one room designed so nobody ever finds out what was said in it, while still sitting on millions of documents Congress voted to release. Trump promised to burn down the cover-ups. He just renovated the bunker. Read it →

2. “I Love The Inflation”: Trump Confessed To The Whole Scam In One Breath

Asked this morning if he’s worried about inflation — just landed at 4.2%, up half a point in a month — the President said, essentially, no, I love it. The “millions of barrels nobody knows about” word salad isn’t gibberish, it’s worse: he started his war with Iran in February, Iran choked the Strait of Hormuz, gas hit nine bucks in California. So he drained the piggy bank — 172 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (which holds about twenty days of demand) and lifted sanctions on Russian oil at sea. The exact move he spent four years screaming at Biden about.

Why it matters: He “loves” it because in his head the war ends, the oil drops, and everyone forgets he’s the arsonist next to the fire truck. He inherited 3% inflation, had it at 2.4% in January, then went to war — now it’s 4.2% and climbing. That’s not a number you love. It’s one you did. full story →

3. “We Don’t Need Anything From Canada” 🇨🇦 — On The Day Inflation Hit 4.2%

On the exact day inflation hit 4.2%, Trump threatened to walk from a renewed CUSMA deal because “We don’t need anything from Canada or Mexico.” What America “doesn’t need”: ~60% of its imported crude, ~100% of imported natural gas, 81% of imported electricity, 36% of its nuclear fuel, 80–90% of its potash (the fertilizer it can’t grow food without), ~80% of imported softwood lumber, over half its primary aluminum, and the #1 share of imported steel. And when Canada pulled American booze off the shelves, U.S. spirits exports collapsed over 70% while tourism towns put up “Palm Springs Loves Canada” signs.

Why it matters: The whole architecture of cheap American energy, housing, food, and a working grid is propped up by the country he says he doesn’t need. He doesn’t need us the way a guy on life support doesn’t need the wall socket. Canada can prove it. Pull the plug, Donald. We dare you. Read it →

4. The “Roaring Economy” Just Hit A 3-Year Inflation High

The BLS — whose commissioner Trump fired last summer for reporting numbers he didn’t like — dropped the CPI: 4.2% year-over-year, the highest since April 2023, the third straight month of acceleration. Energy is up 23.5% and drove over 60% of the monthly increase. Gas is up 40.5% in twelve months — from the man who bragged it was “$1.99.” The cause: a war he started that sent oil past $116. Asked about it, he called your pain “a little glitch” and “a detour.” Meanwhile the $384 tax cut got erased by roughly $450 in extra annual energy costs.

Why it matters: A solid jobs number colliding with accelerating inflation is the recipe for stagflation — which CAP says his agenda already generated. His inflation polling is underwater by 26 points. It’s not a glitch. It’s the plan: break it, blame someone else, sell you the duct tape, count on you forgetting by November. Don’t forget. Read it →

5. The Age Of The Shameless: Steve Schmidt On Why Disgrace No Longer Matters

Schmidt names the disease underneath it all. There was a time when public disgrace meant something — corruption forced retreat, lying forced resignation. That America is gone, and what vanished is shame: not merely an emotion but a restraint, a warning light, society’s way of enforcing standards when laws couldn’t. Trump was found liable for sexual abuse, tried to overturn an election, incited a mob, told thousands of documented lies — and none of it brought shame. Every scandal became a fundraising appeal, every disgrace a grievance. He didn’t create the condition; he exploited it, in a culture where shamelessness gets mistaken for strength.

Why it matters: The danger isn’t corruption — it’s indifference to it: the shrug, the yawn, the normalization. A society that can’t blush is a society in danger; a people who can’t be embarrassed by corruption will be governed by the corrupt. The good news: moral exhaustion doesn’t last forever. Standards can be rebuilt — but recovery begins with honesty. That’s the lesson. That’s the warning. Read it →

The Big Picture

Same reflex through all five, tracing to one missing organ: shame. A White House that used the bin Laden room to manage a pedophile scandal and called the secrecy “transparency.” A President who confessed to loving the inflation he caused and pirating oil to hide it. A man insulting the country keeping his lights on, the day the numbers proved he needs it. An economy he calls “roaring” printing a three-year high while he waves your pain off as “a glitch.” Schmidt gave it the name: the age of the shameless, where the outrage burns for a news cycle, then nothing — the offender remains, the next outrage arrives. They’re betting you’ve stopped being able to blush. So don’t. Set the bin Laden room next to the spin bunker, the $2 gas promise next to the $4.50 pump, “we don’t need Canada” next to the potash that grows the food. Out loud.

Today’s Quote

“When shame is lost, all virtue and goodness sink along with it.” — Titus Livius (Livy), The History of Rome

Stay sharp. Stay kind. Never stop speaking up. See you tomorrow.

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