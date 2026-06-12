June 12, 2026

Good morning.

Here’s the through-line today: a cornered man burning everything he touches, and the ordinary people left to clean up. A President walled off in a thinning White House, out of missiles, throwing a birthday party nobody will attend. An ambassador smirking through a Toronto summit hours after a Canadian cop died protecting the US consulate. A “peace deal” announced for the 39th time that both warring sides deny, while three sailors come home in boxes. And in the middle of it, a small story about a stranger who drove a lost wallet across a city for nothing, proof that the goodwill is still out there.

The receipts are still here. Let’s go.

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1. The Box Is About To Blow: Cornered, Out Of Weapons, And Nobody’s Coming To His Birthday Party

A top MAGA figure told Politico that Trump is “frustrated with everyone” and that when you box him in, “Trump’s going to blow the box up.” But the box is real: his own party blocked his $1.8 billion slush fund, stripped the security line for his vanity ballroom, and told him no when he demanded the Senate parliamentarian be fired. He’s down to a tiny circle of yes-men — including Natalie Harp, the “Human Printer,” whose job is to physically print glowing posts so he can read his own press without a screen.

Why it matters: NBC reports the part he’s actually scared of — he’s out of bullets. The Pentagon only has “framework agreements” for new weaponry, and weapons execs are about to get hauled in to absorb his fury at a meeting the White House denies is happening (which is how you know it is). Meanwhile his $60-million 250th-birthday carnival is collapsing: states pulled out, six of nine musicians bailed, Morris Day posted “It’s A No For Me.” That’s not a rough patch. That’s the beginning of the end — and MAGA can feel it, which is why they’re stabbing each other. Read it →

2. A Toronto Cop Died Protecting The U.S. Consulate. Hours Later, Hoekstra Mocked Canadians.

At dawn, Constable Marc Pinizzotto — 43, an 18-year Toronto Police veteran — was shot and killed executing a warrant connected to a series of shootings, including the March 10 attack on the U.S. Consulate. A Canadian officer died protecting American interests on Canadian soil. Hours later, at the US-Canada Summit, Ambassador Pete Hoekstra managed only this tribute: “A Toronto policeman was killed, I believe, overnight.” Then he pivoted to bourbon orders, called Canadians humourless, and admitted he has no Canadian friends — the one honest thing he said.

Why it matters: It’s an 18-month rap sheet: amplifying Trump’s 51st-state taunt, plus his name tangled in the Centurion Project, the Alberta-separatist voter app behind a privacy breach doxxing 2.9 million Albertans, tracing back to a Michigan GOP operation Hoekstra promoted. Carney’s “keep the channel open” math is dead now that Trump says the U.S. needs nothing from Canada and may not renew CUSMA. A cop died protecting that building. Show some respect by showing the man inside it the door. PNG him, Prime Minister. Today. Read it →

3. I Lost My Wallet Again. Then I Became A Detective. Then I Cried (A Little).

A palate cleanser you’ve earned. Dean — by his own admission an organizational disaster — left his wallet in a cab after a Jays game. He’d bought 10 AirTags two months earlier, so he opens Find My and the tag is moving. The whole Uber ride becomes live coverage of a stranger running errands: “Now he’s on Lakeshore! Now he’s getting gas on Spadina!”

Why it matters: The turn: the cab driver had already left a note with his number, then waited outside the stadium, drove the wallet 40 minutes to the ballpark, returned it without a scratch, refused a reward, and offered a ride home. A stranger had his entire life in the glovebox and chose the kind, no-reason-to-bother thing. On a day full of cornered men torching everything, “Danny” the cab driver is the rebuttal: there are genuinely good people in this world. Read it →

4. The 39th “Imminent” Iran Deal: Trump Says Done, Iran Says No, Israel Says No, Oil Did The Thing It Always Does

The timeline reads like a rejected SNL sketch. 9:40 a.m.: Trump vows to hit Iran “VERY HARD TONIGHT” and seize Kharg Island. Hours later: total reversal — strikes cancelled, deal “approved,” signing “shortly.” Iran’s own IRGC-affiliated Tasnim called it baseless and noted Trump has announced an imminent deal 38 times in two months — making today number 39. Israel told Channel 12 it’s unaware of any agreement, despite Trump naming Israel as having “approved” it.

Why it matters: Watch the money. The second Trump said “deal,” oil fell off a cliff — WTI down ~4.4%, stocks rallied, profits printed by lunch. That’s the pattern: a threat pumps it, a “deal” dumps it, and the deal never actually closes. The blockade “remains in full force” until the imaginary deal is “finalized” — a date that’s never arrived in 39 tries. A real deal would end the volatility. Volatility is the product. It’s a slot machine he owns the lever to. Read it →

5. The FiveStack: 3 Dead Sailors, A Phantom Peace Deal, And A 47-Pool Hole At Epstein’s Ranch

Five career-ending stories, counted up. 5️⃣ SCOTUS quietly gutted the Voting Rights Act, letting Alabama run a map a federal panel ruled intentionally discriminatory. 4️⃣ Someone carved a 47-swimming-pool-sized excavation out of Epstein’s never-searched Zorro Ranch the exact week the files went public. 3️⃣ DOJ indicted eight pro-Palestinian Michigan activists; they call it political retaliation. 2️⃣ The House let FISA Section 702 lapse rather than hand warrantless spy powers to Bill Pulte, Trump’s mortgage cop turned acting DNI.

Why it matters: The 1️⃣ biggest: Trump is fighting a war by tweet with no Congressional authorization — a blockade strike off Oman killed three Indian sailors — while waving a peace deal nobody signed. He called it “the most violated ceasefire in the history of the world.” The pattern through every story this week is the same: power with no one left willing to check it. Read it →

The Big Picture

Same reflex through all five — a cornered man torching everything within reach, and the ordinary people left holding the consequences. A President too weak to hold his party, out of missiles, throwing a party the country is boycotting. An ambassador who couldn’t manage more than “I believe” for a dead cop. A 39th phantom deal while sailors die and the right people take their profit. Every institution either breaking or being broken to serve one man.

And cutting clean through it: a stranger who drove a lost wallet to a ballpark and refused the reward. That’s the contrast. On one side, men with all the power and nobody left to tell them the truth. On the other, a cab driver named “Danny” doing the decent thing anyway. They’re betting you’re too tired to notice the second kind of person still exists. So notice. Out loud.

Today’s Quote

“The brave man is not he who feels no fear, for that were stupid and irrational; but he whose noble soul subdues its fear, and bravely dares the danger nature shrinks from.” — Joanna Baillie, Basil, A Tragedy (1798)

Baillie drew the exact dividing line running through today’s newsletter. The powerful are ruled by fear — of the box, the empty stockpile, the files, the room that won’t clap — and every frantic move is fear refusing to be subdued. Real courage is the opposite: a cop walking into a high-rise to protect a building no one thinks about, a Prime Minister deciding the relationship isn’t worth the doormat, a stranger who could’ve kept the wallet and drove it across a city instead. The powerful leave a paper trail of every time fear won. The brave leave something quieter and far more durable. The only question is which kind we’re paying attention to while they pile up.

Stay sharp. Stay kind. Never stop speaking up. See you tomorrow.