Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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MargaretPacL
4hEdited

Whoop there it is! The kindness of one man makes your day. We need more kindness in this world. This regime in the WH would love for everyone to hate each other. The more kindness we show each other, the angrier the orange blob becomes.

I'm sorry about Constable Marc Pinizzotto. It's so unfair, after all the BS this President has given Canada. May his family find peace in faith.

I was listening to another podcaster discuss Vance trying to make his way to the presidency. It is thought he is the one leaking information. I can see that. He knows the old man is very unhealthy, so why not set the scene to make his way there sooner than expected? Let's say Vance, the president, do you believe he'll try to play the nice guy and say he was playing along? Will he try to improve our lives and remove all tariffs? Will he consider bringing NATO together again? Will Canada trust that Vance has your best interests at heart? I would have a difficult time believing in him after all this crap we've been through.

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🇨🇦 Natalie Woodn’t 🇨🇦's avatar
🇨🇦 Natalie Woodn’t 🇨🇦
4h

Friday

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