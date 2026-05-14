May 14, 2026

If you only read one Daily Dean this year, make it this one.

We are watching, in real time, the most catastrophic week of an American presidency since Nixon resigned. Trump just surrendered the United States to Xi Jinping on live television in front of billions while visibly, physically falling apart at the podium — hand bruised, body hunched, gripping the limo for balance. Back home, the former acting FBI director is suing Kash Patel for trying to turn the bureau into a political hit squad. The Epstein tapes just exposed a million-dollar pipeline from Putin's oligarchs to a former Israeli Defence Minister — and the DOJ quietly deleted the evidence after releasing it. And Steve Schmidt just nailed the eight words that end this regime: "I don't think about Americans' financial situation." Five stories. One throughline. The mask is off. The empire is buckling. And the propaganda is failing in real time. Let's go.

1. Trump Surrendered The United States To China On Live Television. It Is Over.

Donald Trump walked into the Great Hall of the People on Thursday morning from the weakest geopolitical position any American President has occupied in fifty years — Iran war effectively lost, Strait of Hormuz closed on Tehran’s terms, Saudis revoking basing access, Supreme Court ordering $160 billion in tariff refunds, approval in the basement — and Xi Jinping was waiting.

What followed was not a summit. It was a clinic.

Two hours and fifteen minutes of on-camera extraction. Xi descended the steps personally. Cannons. Military band. Three hundred drilled schoolchildren waving flags. A pre-written four-word framework — “constructive, strategic, stable relationship” — that Tsinghua professors were already explaining on Chinese television before Trump’s motorcade cleared the building. A Taiwan red line was delivered behind closed doors with a warning that mishandling it would push the relationship “into a highly dangerous situation.”

Trump’s response? Full surrender. On camera. To billions.

“It’s an honour to be your friend.” “You’re a great leader.” “The relationship between China and the USA is going to be better than ever before.”

And the line they will be teaching in Chinese diplomatic schools for the next forty years — Trump turning to Xi, gesturing at his delegation of Tim Cook, Elon Musk, Jensen Huang, the CEO of Boeing, the CEO of BlackRock, and saying out loud, into the official broadcast:

“They’re here today to pay respects to you, China.”

The President of the United States described the chief executives of America’s flagship corporate empire as a tribute caravan. The most humiliating performance by an American President on foreign soil in the history of the office. The Chinese have the tape. It will be in the textbooks.

🔗 Read the full breakdown →

2. The Bigger Story From Beijing Isn’t The Surrender — It’s That Trump Is Visibly, Catastrophically Ill

Other than handing America to Xi in under twelve hours, Trump’s chronic health collapse is the story coming out of this summit. My God.

Air Force One landed Wednesday night. The first thing every camera captured wasn’t the kids, wasn’t the flags, wasn’t the choreography. It was his hand. Veins bulging. Knuckles purple. Aaron Rupar posted it to X before Trump cleared customs, and the image ripped across the internet — a 79-year-old President who came to project power, looking like he lost a fight with a coffee table.

Thursday morning, the bilateral. Trump stepped out of The Beast and gripped the back of the limo. Not a touch — a grip. The kind you use when you’re not sure your legs are going to do what you ask them. Then came the walk: shoulders rolled in, back curved like a question mark, head jutting ahead of his body. He held onto the railing. He held onto Xi’s hand a beat too long during the handshake — partly the dominance squeeze, partly because Xi’s arm was load-bearing.

And during the sit-down? He didn’t lean forward. He folded. Xi sat ramrod straight. Trump sat like a man whose lower back had filed for divorce three meetings ago.

Both hands — dominant right and “good” left — slathered in foundation to hide the bruising. Same garbage from the White House: “sharpest, most accessible, energetic President in American history.” Right. Because every handshake leaves your skin looking like an eggplant.

This was televised to billions. Not the trade deal. Not the tough talk. The posture. The hand. The shuffle. China saw it. Russia saw it. Iran saw it. Every adversary just got a master class in exactly how much leverage they have over the man in the chair.

🔗 Read the full health post-mortem →

3. ICYMI — Former Acting FBI Director Brian “Drizz” Driscoll Just Detonated The Patel/Trump “Payback Squads” Scandal Into Orbit

This is becoming one of the biggest stories in the world, and the corporate press is barely covering it. Read it before everyone else catches up.

Brian Driscoll Jr. — known inside the bureau as “Drizz” — was the FBI’s acting director for a month at the start of Trump’s second term. He got the chair by clerical error. He’s an 18-year veteran, Medal of Valour, Shield of Bravery, former commander of the Hostage Rescue Team, one of the agents who rescued a five-year-old kidnapped off a school bus in Alabama in 2013, and collected evidence in Syria during the operation that killed an ISIS leader. Not a partisan. A cop’s cop. 9/11-generation New Yorker.

On Tuesday, May 12, he sat down with Anderson Cooper. He is now suing Kash Patel, Pam Bondi, and the Trump administration. Driscoll v. Patel is in federal court. Driscoll has all the receipts of the mass political firings and the “Trump Payback Squads” that started with his firing for refusing to sell out hundreds of his colleagues.

Patel and Trump are in deep, deep shit. This case is a smoking-gun lawsuit by a Medal of Valour career agent who refused to compile enemy lists for the regime. It is going to be a Watergate-level evidentiary record. Bookmark it.

🔗 Read the full breakdown →

4. The Epstein Tapes Just Got Worse — Zev Shalev Exposes The Barak-Putin-Vekselberg Million-Dollar Pipeline

Narativ’s Zev Shalev dropped the kind of story the Epstein Files were always going to produce eventually. A Valentine’s weekend dinner in February 2013 inside Epstein’s six-story Manhattan townhouse on East 71st Street. Three men: Epstein, then-outgoing Israeli Defence Minister Ehud Barak, and former US Treasury Secretary Larry Summers. Epstein recorded it on his phone.

The conversation: how to monetize Barak’s personal relationship with Vladimir Putin into a post-government consultancy — while avoiding “Schröderization,” the term-of-art for what happened to former German Chancellor Gerhard Schröder, who as Chancellor signed off on Nord Stream with Russia and then took a Gazprom director seat after leaving office, getting paid privately for the deal he’d approved publicly.

Barak named Schröder explicitly. Twice. Once as the model. Once, as the warning: “I don’t want to end the way that Schröder ended with him.”

The plan, in Barak’s own voice on tape: “I would send a note to Putin. Say, ‘I’m gonna leave government in March 14th.’ ‘I’m gonna be in Scandinavia.’” Send Putin a note. Tell him you’re leaving. Tell him you’ll be in the neighbourhood. Ask for time alone.

In the weeks that followed, a one-on-one meeting with Putin in St. Petersburg and a million-dollar wire from Russian oligarch Viktor Vekselberg to a new Israeli company called Hyperion E.B.

The recording was first surfaced by Anne P. Mitchell, Esq. after it was released by the DOJ in the FBI’s Epstein Files. It has since been removed. Why a recording released by the DOJ would then quietly disappear is its own story.

This isn’t a sex-blackmail story. This is the Epstein operation functioning exactly as foreign-intelligence professionals always said it functioned — a node connecting Western political and financial elites to Kremlin money. Tapes don’t lie. The DOJ released this, and then someone made it vanish.

🔗 Read the full exclusive (paid) →

5. Steve Schmidt: “The Quote That Kills MAGA”

Trump finally told the truth. Not about the corruption. Not about the collapsing economy. Not about the theft. He told the truth about contempt.

“I don’t think about Americans’ financial situation.”

That’s the sentence. Out of his own mouth. In a country buckling under inflation, shortages, debt, collapsing purchasing power, rising energy prices, gas lines, and rationing, the President of the United States looked into a camera and said I don’t think about you.

Schmidt’s takedown lays it out cold: Nixon hid his contempt. Bush masked his detachment with swagger. Romney’s “47 percent” was a private fundraiser hot mic that destroyed his campaign. Trump’s version is worse than all of them because it isn’t a gaffe. It isn’t an accident. It is the regime's stated governing philosophy.

Marie Antoinette at least offered cake. Trump doesn’t even think about the people standing in the bread line.

The throughline of Schmidt’s piece is the part that’s going to outlive this week: the MAGA movement was never a populist uprising. It was, in his words, “a mafia operation wrapped in a flag.” At least $4 billion siphoned through corrupt schemes, insider arrangements, licensing deals, foreign payments, government steering, crypto scams, family profiteering, and outright abuse of office. The presidency has become a criminal enterprise. The White House has become a cash register.

And the closer — the line that’s been ricocheting around Substack Notes for 36 hours straight:

“A nation can’t survive indefinitely under the rule of corruption, narcissism, spectacle and indifference. Eventually reality arrives. Eventually consequences matter. Eventually the propaganda fails.”

That moment is here. MAGA has entered its death spiral. Nothing can save it now.

🔗 Read Schmidt’s full piece →

SO…

A 79-year-old man just shuffled into Beijing holding onto a car door, told Xi Jinping that the CEOs of Apple and Tesla had come to “pay respects to you, China,” and called it a successful summit. Strength is not the performance. Strength is not the foundation slathered on the bruised hand. Strength is not the dominant grip on a handshake with a man who is quietly extracting your country in real time.

The strength is Brian Driscoll sending an email to 38,000 of his colleagues and putting his own name first on the list. Strength is Zev Shalev publishing the tape after the DOJ took it down. Strength is Steve Schmidt naming the criminal enterprise out loud. Strength is you, reading this, refusing to look away.

The Emperor wrote that line in a tent on the edge of the Roman frontier while his own empire was beginning to crack. He knew. We know. Hold the line.

See you tomorrow. Stay loud. — Dean

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✍️ Today’s Quote

“External things are not the problem. It’s your assessment of them. Which you can erase right now.”

— Marcus Aurelius, Meditations

A 79-year-old man just shuffled into Beijing holding onto a car door, told Xi Jinping that the CEOs of Apple and Tesla had come to “pay respects to you, China,” and called it a successful summit. Strength is not the performance. Strength is not the foundation slathered on the bruised hand. Strength is not the dominant grip on a handshake with a man who is quietly extracting your country in real time.

The strength is Brian Driscoll sending an email to 38,000 of his colleagues and putting his own name first on the list. Strength is Zev Shalev publishing the tape after the DOJ took it down. Strength is Steve Schmidt naming the criminal enterprise out loud. Strength is you, reading this, refusing to look away.

The Emperor wrote that line in a tent on the edge of the Roman frontier while his own empire was beginning to crack. He knew. We know. Hold the line.

See you tomorrow. Stay loud. — Dean

Share