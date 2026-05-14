Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Courtney M 🇨🇦's avatar
Courtney M 🇨🇦
1h

Bracing for the inevitable extinction burst.

They won't go quietly.

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Wendy Shelley's avatar
Wendy Shelley
1h

Thanks, Dean. We are staying loud, visible, and heard. The more that’s uncovered, the more visible at all becomes. We are going to be heard, loud and clear, in November. It’s the only thing we can do and boy is it going to be a good one!

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