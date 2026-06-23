June 23, 2026

Good morning.

Here’s the through-line for today: the lie is getting expensive, and the people telling it are running out of places to hide it. A President who painted a pool green and then invented a 350-foot knife wound that grows fifty feet every time he opens his mouth. A “trillionaire” who watched a third of a trillion dollars evaporate in an afternoon because the number was never real — just a vibe with a stock ticker. A federal official pitching the annexation of a NATO ally so suburban America can have endless shrimp again. A movement that polices everyone else’s bedroom getting its own closet pried open on live video. And a Justice Department that keeps marching grievance into court and keeps getting marched back out by judges — including Trump’s own — who’ve stopped pretending it’s anything but revenge.

Five stories, one reflex: assert the lie, inflate the lie, arrest the witness, and bet you’re too tired to measure. So let’s measure. The receipts are right here. Let’s go.

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1. The 350-Foot Lie: How A $16 Million Paint Job Became A Knife-Wielding Conspiracy

This is the perfect Trump scandal because the rebuttal is baked into the lie itself. He spent roughly $16 million on a no-bid contract — handed to a Virginia company that had previously done a pool at one of his own golf clubs — to repaint the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool “American Flag Blue” for the country’s 250th birthday. They filled it. It turned Kermit-green within days as the coating peeled off in ribbons. The Interior Department gave the honest, boring answer: residual algae from reactivated supply lines. So instead of “renovations are hard, give us a week,” Trump invented saboteurs — a phantom slit that was 250 feet on Saturday, “290, maybe 300” early Monday, and a “very violently” cut 350 feet by the end of the same press conference. A real measurement doesn’t grow like a fish story. And 48 days earlier, on May 4, he’d bragged this exact lining was so strong “you’ll never have a leak” and couldn’t be cut. Pick one. Asked for proof, he said the immortal line: “When you have a 350-foot slit, from one end to the other, you think that’s proof?”

Why it matters: The assertion is not the evidence. The “vandals” they hauled in were a 67-year-old three-time Olympic canoeist who touched a piece of already-peeled paint mid-bike-ride and got handcuffed for five hours, a 17-year-old who picked up a floating chip, and a woman fishing sealant out of the water. Peeling paint and an algae bloom are two different phenomena — a box cutter can’t turn your water green any more than slashing a tire gives your car a cold. The vandalism story doesn’t even explain the thing it was invented to explain. The proof is always somewhere else: with the Parks Department, with the secretary, in court, next week. No. We don’t think that’s proof. That’s the whole point. Read it →

2. The $350 Billion Haircut: Elon Musk Just Found Out What “Paper Trillionaire” Means

Ten days. That’s how long the universe let Musk be history’s first trillionaire before sending the invoice. SpaceX went public June 12 at $135 a share, valuing the rocket-Starlink-xAI conglomerate near $1.77 trillion — the biggest IPO ever. The stock popped past $160, the market cap blew through $2 trillion, and Musk crossed a line no human had. Then, per Forbes, that fortune took a roughly $350 billion haircut in a single selloff — more than the entire net worth of Jeff Bezos, deleted in one bad session. And the punchline: he’s still a trillionaire. That’s how unreal the number always was.

Why it matters: This isn’t “the mighty have fallen” — Musk is fine, and pretending otherwise is for people who can’t count. What the drop reveals is that the trillion was never the kind of money you put in a vault; it was the kind you put in a headline. When he folded his money-losing xAI into SpaceX in February, the valuation more than doubled in under six months — not on more rockets, but on AI hype bolted to the side. Analysts found you were really buying xAI at an implied ~$1.9 trillion, more than double OpenAI. The float was tiny — Musk locked up 82%-plus voting control — so forced index buying slammed into thin supply and went vertical, then ran in reverse. And the foundation under all of it: a Washington Post analysis pegs at least $38 billion in government contracts, loans, and subsidies flowing to his companies, two-thirds of it in the last five years. The self-made man who crusaded against “waste” was kept alive at every near-death moment by the public money he later attacked. He rang the bell. He doesn’t get to ring the exit. Read it →

3. The Trump Regime Now Wants To Invade Greenland. For The Shrimp. The Actual Shrimp. At Red Lobster.

This is not satire. A sitting Trump appointee — Tom Dans, chair of the U.S. Arctic Research Commission — sat down with New Yorker reporter Ben Taub and pitched annexing Greenland so America could take all its seafood, cut out the middleman, keep it from China, and bring back all-you-can-eat shrimp at Red Lobster. The “middleman” being cut out is Denmark. A founding member of NATO. An ally the U.S. is treaty-bound to defend. The kicker nobody pitching this googled: the Endless Shrimp deal is the thing that helped bankrupt Red Lobster in 2024. So the solution to “a beloved brand was destroyed by greed and bad math” is “annex a foreign country to subsidize the exact promotion that killed it.”

Why it matters: The comedy curdles fast. The same reporting describes a real pitch to the White House and Pentagon to deploy Chinook helicopters from the Army’s elite 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment — the unit that flies the most sensitive special ops missions — into Greenland under a cover story about transporting dogs for a dogsledding race. Dans’s quote on how it went over: “Nobody was saying no.” In a functioning government, somebody says no. The “no” is the load-bearing wall of a republic, and it’s gone. America already had everything it wanted in Greenland the smart way — Denmark joined NATO and handed over all the military access it could ever need. You don’t have to take the island; you were invited in. But the worldview here is that everything is for sale, everything is takeable, and the only question is what cheap domestic treat makes the theft feel patriotic. Today it’s shrimp. Read it →

4. Dead Air LIVE: Steve Schmidt, Jennifer Welch & Angie “Pumps” Sullivan Torch The Cult

Steve Schmidt joined me on Substack Live and we pulled up two chairs for Jennifer Welch and Angie “Pumps” Sullivan of I’ve Had It — the ex-Bible-study teacher and the lifelong atheist screaming at the same fascism from two different doors. We opened on the green pool, because it’s the dumbest scandal in America and also the most perfect: a man who’d rather jail a 67-year-old kayaker than admit pond scum beat him. Then Angie, the recovering megachurch girl, brought the receipts on MAGA’s loudest-in-history closet — the movement that built its brand policing everyone else’s bedroom, run by people who keep getting caught doing the exact thing they criminalize. The cruelty is the projection. Every “groomer” smear flung at a librarian is a man screaming at a mirror.

Why it matters: Schmidt’s drum is that language is load-bearing. Call it an “administration” and you smuggle in normalcy — process, deliberation, governance. Secret-police arrests over algae, no-bid contracts to a golf-course vendor, doctored before-and-after photos posted by the President — that’s not a rough news cycle. It’s a regime. Call it what it is, because insanity that gets called “policy” survives, and insanity that gets called insanity dies in daylight. The throughline we landed on without a single joke in the room: strip away the gold sneakers and ask what the actual values are. America’s founding pitch was no kings and a wall between altar and state. The teachings the movement claims? Feed the hungry, welcome the stranger, judge not. Every single thing the regime does is the photo negative of both. And cults — built on one fragile man’s ego, propped up by shame and projection, screaming at algae — don’t get a second act. Watch it →

5. The Revenge Docket: How Trump’s Lawfare Keeps Losing In Court. Again. And Again. And Again.

One phrase keeps surfacing in eighteen months of federal rulings: vindictive, retaliatory, blatantly unlawful. Judges appointed by Bush, Obama, Clinton, and Trump himself keep looking at this DOJ’s cases and reaching the same verdict — they weren’t built to enforce the law, they were built to punish people the President dislikes. On Monday, Bush-appointee Chief Judge Patrick Schiltz quashed grand jury subpoenas aimed at Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, two mayors, the state AG, and county officials, calling it “an unconstitutional effort to coerce” and “harass and retaliate” — pointing straight at Trump’s “DAY OF RECKONING AND RETRIBUTION” post. It is almost unheard of for a judge to quash a criminal grand jury subpoena. That’s how far outside the lines they’d strayed.

Why it matters: It’s a pattern, and the judges have named its parts. Public threat, then prosecution. Loyalists installed over career prosecutors who said the evidence wasn’t there — four Trump-appointed acting U.S. attorneys have now been found serving unlawfully. The Comey and James indictments collapsed; two grand juries refused to even charge James. The Abrego Garcia smuggling case — reopened only after he won his lawsuit — was tossed as “presumptive vindictiveness” by an Obama appointee in Nashville. The voter-data campaign demanding states’ unredacted registration files stands at 0 wins and 9 losses, dismissed by judges Trump appointed himself. Honesty requires the other column: Bolton took a real plea on classified-document retention, and several dismissals were “without prejudice.” But notice the wins all have some independent factual basis; the cases built purely on grievance are the ones that collapse. Courts are increasingly unwilling to grant this DOJ the “presumption of regularity” — and that erosion of trust is the most consequential development of the period. The line is holding. But barely. Read it →

The Big Picture

Same reflex through all five, and today it’s the cost of the lie coming due. A President who’d rather invent a 350-foot knife than admit his paint job failed. A market that reminded everyone a trillion dollars built on vibe is a number, not a vault. An official who looked at a sovereign ally and saw a seafood-distribution problem to solve with special-ops helicopters. A movement that screams at mirrors while pretending the mirror is the enemy. And a Justice Department that keeps loading grievance into the chamber and keeps having it ejected by the judges it appointed.

The receipts are right there. The slit grew fifty feet on camera. The $350 billion vanished on a Forbes ticker. The shrimp doctrine is in The New Yorker. The closet cracked open on a live video 70,000 of you watched. And Schiltz’s thirty-page opinion is a public document. They are betting you’re too tired to set the assertion next to the evidence — the “350-foot slit” next to the reporter who walked past and saw nothing, “nobody was saying no” next to a NATO treaty, “DAY OF RECKONING” next to a Bush appointee’s gavel. So set them side by side. Out loud. In front of the people who still think the noise means strength.

Today’s Quote: "The ideal subject of totalitarian rule is not the convinced Nazi or the convinced Communist, but people for whom the distinction between fact and fiction... and the distinction between true and false... no longer exist." - Hannah Arendt

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