Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Robot Bender's avatar
Robot Bender
12h

Trump can't even defeat algae, much less Iran.

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elliottoberman's avatar
elliottoberman
12h

The End of the World Doesn’t Have to Feel Like the End of the World

The Failed War, The Trumped-Up Stock Market, The Never-Ending Clown Show - There’s one word to describe the Trump regime’s efforts to end their ridiculous war - CHAOS. It’s impossible to know what is really going on, and the Iranian government has been repeatedly calling out our government, including the VP, for making stuff up over the last few days. It’s been shocking to watch, and it’s all being driven by our regime’s clear awareness they simply cannot sell their failed war and disastrous surrender to the public, and even to leaders of their own party - so they just lie, invent, confabulate and look like idiots and fools to the world…..

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