August 11, 2026

Good morning.

Here’s the whole thing in one sentence: this is a presidency held together with duct tape and misdirection, and the tape is peeling off in front of everybody. A guy who snuck out of a NATO country in a lunch truck and stuck the press on a decoy plane, then lied about it for a month. A reflecting-pool smear he still won’t drop after his own DOJ said there’s no evidence, because the second he lets go of one lie, they all go. A family business selling his own words to Wall Street milliseconds early like a Costco membership. And a war with Iran he didn’t stall — he lost, on the scoreboard.

Steve Schmidt handed me the diagnosis today: fear is running the country now. Courage is the only thing that fires it. The con works by getting you to watch the wrong plane. Let’s check the manifest.

1. Trump Escaped a NATO Summit in a Catering Truck — And Made the Press the Bait

Forget the motorcades and Marines. The real version: an airport catering truck — the kind that hauls rubbery chicken to your Sunwing flight — pulled up to Air Force One in Ankara and scooped up the president like a pallet of pretzels. Per the Washington Post’s flight data: after the U.S. bombed Iran, intel flagged a credible Iranian threat, so the “free” $400M Qatari palace jet got scrubbed. Trump publicly boards the old 747 “for old time’s sake,” gets smuggled off the far side, and slides onto the VP’s jet. The press corps flies home on the decoy with shades down and transponder dark, thinking he’s up front. Asked why, he says it’s a dangerous flight because of “sleazebags,” then goes, “But if I go, you go. Right?” LOL — you weren’t going. You were on a different plane.

Why it matters: Nobody’s mad about the decoy — that’s the job. The anger is that the only reason it was necessary is Trump rushed an unhardened foreign gift-jet into a summit next door to Iran mid-war, then lied for a month until flight data ratted him out. Everything looks like Air Force One from the outside. Read it →

2. The Reflecting Pool Lie Is the Iran Lie Is the Economic Lie — Steve Schmidt Hands You the Skeleton Key

Today’s Dead Air guest was Steve Schmidt — ran McCain in ‘08, co-founded the Lincoln Project, now writes The Warning. He took the dumbest story in America and turned it into the key to everything. A full week after the DOJ and Trump’s own face admitted there’s no evidence David Hearn is the reflecting-pool vandal, Trump’s still trying to frame the guy. Why? He can’t let go of the lie. Steve’s point: watch a man’s grip on a lie, and everything clicks. The reflecting pool nonsense is the operating system — same structure as the lies about “owning” Hormuz and how great the Iran war’s going, except those are lethal, because behind them sits the thing nobody will say: America can’t actually defend itself right now.

Why it matters: Steve called this in 2016 — ten years of eye-rolls at “alarmist Steve” while every warning strolled through the front door and put its feet up. The thread: the reflecting pool lie is the Iran lie is the economic lie. Same product, different box, all selling one thing — that Trump’s fine and America’s fine. Neither is true. Read it →

3. Selling the Presidency by the Millisecond — A $100K Data Feed and a Tower in Baku

On August 1, Trump Media flipped on “Truth API.” For up to $100,000 a month, banks and high-frequency traders get the president’s Truth Social posts milliseconds before the rest of us. His posts move markets — tariffs rattled equities worldwide, a Palantir shout-out popped the stock, every Iran post jumps oil. A millisecond head start on the president isn’t a perk — it’s a printing press. Trump owns ~41% through a family trust, and the company made $3.7M last year, so three subscribers doubles it. Then the archaeology: Capital One told a Florida court it closed 300-plus Trump Org accounts for “anti-money laundering reasons,” and Zev Shalev’s Baku Wires investigation ties that fight to the Trump tower in Baku, whose partners had documented proximity to IRGC-linked money.

Why it matters: Same story twice. In Baku the money flowed inward — adversary-linked cash toward the Trumps while he beat his chest against that adversary. With Truth API it flows outward — his words sold to the highest-frequency bidder, Iran posts the hottest item on the menu. Emoluments used to be a dusty debate. Now it’s got an API and a monthly invoice. Read it →

4. Trump’s War in Iran Is Over. He Lost. — Live With Jacob Kaarsbo

My guest was Jacob Kaarsbo — 15 years as Chief Analyst at Danish Defence Intelligence. When a guy who briefed governments says “disaster,” it’s an assessment, not a hot take. And his is one word: lost. Iran cut off contact entirely — no back channels, no Doha — and won’t talk until Trump’s gone in 2029, making the point by blowing up tankers while Jacob typed his notes. Trump’s response to being frozen out of his own war? He’ll “low key” it. The exit strategy is vibes. Worse, the war turned Tehran into a superpower that can now sprint for a bomb with nothing left to stop it. Meanwhile his cronies are dragging drilling rigs into Greenland and bribing locals with “a buck and a gun,” and Lockheed and Raytheon won’t hand Ukraine the Patriot blueprints — scared Ukraine will build them better and cheaper.

Why it matters: Trump didn’t stop the Iranian bomb — he gift-wrapped the excuse for it. From Tehran to Nuuk to Kyiv, same lesson: TACO Trump talks tough, chickens out, and proves the deal is never the deal. Read it →

5. Home of the Afraid — Steve Schmidt Names What’s Actually Running the Show

Required reading to close the loop, again from Steve’s The Warning. If #1 through #4 are the same lie in different wrapping paper, this is why it works — it runs on fear. Steve’s line goes right through it: America gets its greatness back only when it remembers what Roosevelt understood in the Depression’s darkest days — fear must never be sovereign in a free country, and courage must be instead. A president smuggled out in a snack wagon because he’s scared. A lie he can’t drop because the truth’s too terrifying to say. A war lost because somebody mistook bluster for strength. Substack

Why it matters: Every story up top is a symptom. This is the disease. A country run on fear will swallow the decoy plane, the framed innocent, the API invoice, and the lost war — because being scared makes you easy to sell to. The antidote’s the oldest one there is, sitting right there every morning waiting for you to pick it up. Read it →

The Big Picture

One reflex runs through all five: misdirection in the service of fear. A president who’d rather get hauled out in a catering truck than admit his vanity jet painted a target on his back. A man who’d rather keep framing an innocent guy than admit one collapsed lie collapses them all. A family that would rather sell the presidency than run it. A commander-in-chief who’d rather “low key” a lost war than say the word “lost.” Behind all of them, the engine Steve named a decade ago: fear, quietly doing the governing, praying you never look straight at it.

But the receipts are right there. Flight data caught the decoy. The DOJ admitted there’s no evidence. The API has a price list. Tehran hung up until 2029. Power keeps pointing at the plane it wants you to watch — and the trick falls apart the second you check the manifest anyway.

Today’s Quote

“It is not death or pain that is to be feared, but the fear of pain or death.”

— Epictetus

Stay sharp. Stay kind. Never stop speaking up. See you tomorrow.

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