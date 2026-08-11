Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Wendy Shelley's avatar
Wendy Shelley
40m

I’m so sick of this! All Felon has to do is declare victory and pull out right now. He can say that he won, that Iran has no other choices until the end of his term so therefore everything is ours! Of course, the US will not be able to use the Strait and that will be a continuing problem for us, what with the SPR draining and knowing that our gas prices are going to skyrocket. One of these days, even the sycophants will have to agree this is the only way out. I’m so sick of this!

Reply
Share
1 reply
Martha MacRae's avatar
Martha MacRae
1h

Story one. We’re not only watching the wrong plane, we are all on the one that’s going down.

No doubt Trump has the escape hatch to leave it all behind.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dean Blundell · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture