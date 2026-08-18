Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Teri Gelini's avatar
Teri Gelini
39m

Great summation Dean

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Jacquelyn Wolverton's avatar
Jacquelyn Wolverton
31m

I really appreciate this wrap up when I have super busy days.

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