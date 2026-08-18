August 18, 2026

Good morning.

Here’s the through-line for today, and it’s a single word: character. A country of 40 million polite people formally telling Parliament to throw out a MAGA operative wearing an ambassador’s title. A senator in Georgia dismantling Trumpism without ever raising his voice or taking a corporate dime. A president gutting the defence of a 70-year ally because a dictator who tortured an American kid into a coma was “nice to ME” — then hitting send on an AI video of himself giving George Washington, the man who refused a crown, a tour of the ballroom the courts just told him he can’t build. And the Sunday shows watching all of it and choosing stenography. Character is the whole ballgame.

1. BREAKING: The Petition To Expel Trump’s MAGA Operative/Ambassador To Canada Has Gone NUCLEAR

Trump doesn’t appoint ambassadors — he deploys operatives. And Canada has had enough of the one he sent here. An official petition to Parliament, sponsored by Green Party MP Elizabeth May, calling for the expulsion of U.S. Ambassador Pete Hoekstra has exploded past 230,000 signatures — one of the loudest formal expressions of public anger at a foreign diplomat in modern Canadian history. It’s open until November 18, and once May presents it this fall, the government must respond in writing within 45 days.

Why it matters: When 230,000 people in the politest country on Earth petition their Parliament to throw out an ambassador, the world notices — and it’s being read aloud in newsrooms from the New York Times to Al Jazeera. Canadians can tell the difference between a diplomat and a deployment. Read it →

2. The Buzzsaw: Why Jon Ossoff Scares MAGA More Than Anyone Else In America

Jon Ossoff is a revelation — not because he yells louder, but because he doesn’t yell at all. The only Democratic senator defending a seat in a state Trump won in 2024 — supposedly the GOP’s easiest pickup — is instead having a breakout moment: raising staggering money and forcing strategists like Lis Smith to tell every Democrat in America to study the tape. His formula: weld Trump’s personal enrichment to the economy voters actually live in. Calm, relentless, unbought — a buzzsaw that doesn’t roar, it just cuts.

Why it matters: Trump has spent ten years beating opponents who fought him on his terms. Ossoff refuses to — and for the first time in a long time, the other side has no answer. Read it →

3. “He’s Always Been Nice To Me”: Trump Torches 70 Years Of Alliance For A Dictator Who Sent An American Kid Home In A Coma

Hours before 18,000 South Korean troops and thousands of Americans were set to kick off the annual Ulchi Freedom Shield exercises, Trump ordered Hegseth on Truth Social to “substantially reduce” them. His reasons: South Korea declined to join his Iran war, and his “very good relationship with Kim Jong Un” — a regime he calls “unthreatening and respectful to ME.” The regime that fired a ballistic missile into the sea days ago, ships troops to Putin’s meat grinder, and sent 21-year-old Otto Warmbier home in a coma.

Why it matters: Read the possessive pronoun. Kim was nice to ME. Seven decades of alliance architecture is being dismantled because a dictator flatters one man’s ego. That’s not foreign policy — it’s a hostage exchange where the hostage is the free world. Read it →

4. He’s No Washington

Between Sunday rage-posts, Trump hit send on the most accidentally honest thing he’s ever published: an AI video of himself giving George Washington a tour of the imaginary $400 million ballroom federal courts just told him he can’t build. The AI even shrunk Washington — a 6’3” granite slab of a man — down to Trump’s height and body. It’s projection in laboratory-pure form: a man who has never once told himself no, digitally kidnapping the man whose entire legend is built on refusal — refused a crown, a palace, a third term, power itself.

Why it matters: Trump thought he was flattering himself by standing next to Washington. He actually volunteered for the most brutal side-by-side in American history. You cannot photoshop character — not even with AI. Read it →

5. Dead Air With Steve Schmidt: Osoff Rises, Trump’s No Washington — And The Woman Who Never Leaves His Side

You know what Americans are talking about at their kitchen tables right now? The grocery bill that somehow hit triple digits for two bags of basics. Gas. Health insurance premiums exploding — ACA enrollees eating 25%+ hikes on the benchmark plan while employer costs climb at the fastest clip in years. Healthcare has now surpassed food, rent, and utilities as the number-one issue voters cite in the affordability crisis. You know what the President is talking about? Nothing. He’s golfing while telling you he’ll “never apologize” for a $4 gallon of gas or the 40% hike in beef prices. He’s building his ballroom. And he’s travelling everywhere — everywhere — with a 35-year-old aide named Natalie Harp. On this week’s Dead Air, Steve Schmidt and I got into why Jon Ossoff is unmasking Trump on exactly this gap like no politician in America — and then we took our time introducing you to Harp: Trump’s OAN evangelical zealot, failed TV host turned full-time diaper caddy, the truest picture of what this White House actually spends its days on.

Why it matters: The distance between a $100 grocery run and a $400 million ballroom is the whole 2026 election. Ossoff gets it. The Sunday shows don’t. When the referees swallow their whistles, somebody has to keep score. Subscribe to The Warning at steveschmidt.substack.com and join the fight at TheSaveAmericaMovement.org. Read it →

The Big Picture

Same test through all five stories: character versus appetite. Canadians signed because they can smell a cult deployment. Georgians rally to the one guy who can’t be bought or baited. South Korea said no because sovereignty is a character trait, too. And the Washington video is the skeleton key: a man so hollow he has to digitally kidnap the Founder who refused power to feel adjacent to greatness — while the press nods along. Washington warned us about exactly this guy 230 years ago, in writing. So here it is.

Today’s Quote

“Cunning, ambitious, and unprincipled men will be enabled to subvert the power of the people, and to usurp for themselves the reins of government, destroying afterwards the very engines which have lifted them to unjust dominion.” — George Washington, Farewell Address, 1796

He saw it coming. He told us the fix, too: character, vigilance, and a citizenry that refuses to look away.

Stay sharp. Stay kind. Never stop speaking up. See you tomorrow.

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Politics, US Politics, Donald Trump, Canada, Democracy, Jon Ossoff, George Washington, Kim Jong Un, Pete Hoekstra, Steve Schmidt, Media Criticism, News Commentary