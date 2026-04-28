Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
One Canadians Perspective's avatar
One Canadians Perspective
5dEdited

I've read the Secret Service was tipped off by the shooters brother 48 hours before the event. Seems to me this wasn't even a breech, it was a plan! Not staged, but they knew it was coming which explains Kkkarolines slip before the dinner. It has also been reported that none of the elevators in the hotel required keycards on the one night the president would be in the Hilton. It also makes sense when you think about the lowered security and how everyone and their dog is ranting about a ballroom that would never be used for an event the White House doesn't put on. The WHCD is organized and hosted by the WHCA which could probably not get access to the White House Ball room anyways. This is all just another grift from Trump and his criminal GOP backed administration.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Wendy Shelley's avatar
Wendy Shelley
5d

Whatever Saturday night could have been, it was ANOTHER bungled attempt (imho). And, since Melania looks the part of absolute misery at having Felon agreeing to her demands for continuing their marriage. (lots of $$$), the comedic statement that she can glow like an expectant widow, is right on – – and certainly covered under the first amendment, BTW. This regime is falling apart, and we can only applaud it.

Reply
Share
1 reply
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dean Blundell · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture