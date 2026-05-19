May 19, 2026

Good morning. Today’s menu: a regime that has stopped pretending it isn’t looting the country, an ambassador we should be putting on a plane home in handcuffs, and a Canadian millionaire accusing two Utah moms of espionage on national TV — in pink flip flops.

Let’s go.

1️⃣ TRUMP RAN THE BIGGEST INSIDER TRADING OP IN AMERICAN HISTORY — IN ONE QUARTER

What happened: Trump’s Q1 2026 financial disclosures dropped, and the number is genuinely insane. Between January and March 2026, Trump personally executed 3,700 stock transactions worth between $220 million and $750 million — about 60 trades per day, every day, while signing executive orders, threatening wars, and moving tariffs that directly moved the stocks he was buying. Wall Street veterans called it “an insane amount of trades” and “unusual by any standards” in 40-plus years.

The receipts: Dell — Michael Dell pledges $6.25 billion to Trump’s signature kids’ program in December. Nine weeks later, Trump buys Dell stock. On Mother’s Day, he stands at a White House event and tells America to “go out and buy a Dell.” Stock rips to an all-time high. Up 96%. He did the same with Nvidia (bought before his Commerce Dept approved chip sales to Saudi Arabia — up 100%), Intel (bought while the U.S. government already owns a $41B stake, then posted “Intel stock continues to rise” on Truth Social — up 140%), Palantir (while handing them federal contracts), Robinhood (then made them the broker for his federal Trump Accounts program), Boeing, and Oracle.

Why it matters: Pelosi traded $5 million and Congress lost its mind for four years. Trump just disclosed $750 MILLION in a single quarter while running the country that regulates every stock he bought. There is no functioning democracy in human history where the head of state runs a private trading desk out of the Oval Office and tells the country what to buy on national TV.

2️⃣ AMERICA “PAUSES” A DEFENCE BOARD NOBODY WAS USING BECAUSE TRUMP IS STILL BUTTHURT ABOUT DAVOS

What happened: Elbridge Colby announced Monday that the U.S. is “pausing” participation in the Permanent Joint Board on Defence — an 86-year-old advisory body created by FDR and Mackenzie King in 1940. Official reason: Canada “has failed to make credible progress on its defence commitments.” Actual reason, attached to the tweet: Mark Carney’s January Davos speech. A speech that never named Trump. That Trump’s people are still mad about in May.

Best part: the PJBD is supposed to meet annually. The last meeting was in November 2024. The board hasn’t convened since Trump came back to office. Colby is “pausing” a body that wasn’t running. Meanwhile, Carney has hit NATO’s 2% target ahead of schedule with a path to 3.5% by 2035, kept the F-35 under permanent review, signed a strategic partnership with China, and tilted Canadian defence toward the EU and ReArm Europe — while holding a statuette of Isaac Brock, the general who beat the Americans in 1812.

Why it matters: Reminder: the U.S. has never protected Canada from an invasion. The only serious invasions of Canadian soil were by the Americans in 1775 and 1812. In both World Wars, Canada showed up first. Korea: stalemate. Vietnam: loss. Afghanistan: twenty years and a Taliban government. The “punishment” is the gift. Build EU partnerships. Buy Swedish. Modernize the Arctic with partners who aren’t trying to annex us between rounds of golf.

3️⃣ TRUMP’S AMBASSADOR TO CANADA IS PUBLICLY TIED TO THE BIGGEST VOTER DATA BREACH IN ALBERTA HISTORY

What happened: A bombshell PressProgress investigation named the missing piece in The Alberta File: Pete Hoekstra, Trump’s Ambassador to Canada and former chair of the Michigan GOP, personally endorsed and repeatedly promoted at Trump rallies in November 2024 the exact American voter-targeting app — 10xVotes — whose Canadian clone, the Centurion Project, just doxxed three million Albertans. Same interface. Same functionality. Same 10x recruiting pyramid. Centurion’s founder David Parker says he’s been working with 10xVotes for “almost two years.” Hoekstra now claims he “was not aware of the relationship.”

The timeline is the smoking gun. April 29: Parker unveils the Centurion app in Edmonton; Elections Alberta walks in with police that night. May 6: I publish The Alberta File. May 8: Hoekstra was scheduled to headline the Canada Strong and Free Network conference in Ottawa with Poilievre, Smith, and Pompeo. At the last minute, he bailed — embassy claimed “urgent meetings” in D.C. His face was scrubbed off the conference website. He has not been back to Canada since. May 18: PressProgress drops the names, photos, rally tape, and the Mecosta Environmental and Security Alliance board membership, tying Hoekstra to 10xVotes’ founder.

Why it matters: That isn’t an ambassador with a scheduling conflict. That’s a guy who got told the floor was caving in and made sure he was on the right side of the border when it did. Hoekstra should be on a plane home with his credentials revoked by sundown. The RCMP has the database. Elections Alberta confirmed the lists match. This is not “interference” in the abstract — it is a named ambassador, on tape, endorsing the tech now being used to gut Canadian democracy.

4️⃣ TRUMP SUED HIMSELF, SETTLED WITH HIMSELF, AND GIFTED HIMSELF $1.776 BILLION OF YOUR MONEY

What happened: Trump, in his “personal capacity,” sued the IRS — an agency he controls — for $10 billion. His DOJ, run by his former personal defence lawyer Todd Blanche, “negotiated” the settlement on the other side of the table. The Trumps walked away with “no monetary damages” — and $1.776 billion in a fund they get to spend. DOJ called it The Anti-Weaponization Fund. $1.776 billion. As in 1776. He could not even be subtle.

The mechanics are the corruption. The money comes from the Judgment Fund — no congressional vote. The five-person commission is appointed by Blanche; Trump can fire any of them without cause. Recipients, procedures, and amounts can all be kept secret. The only “oversight” is a quarterly report to Blanche. Sunset date: December 15, 2028 — a month before the next President is inaugurated. Empty it before anyone with a different last name can look at the books. Lined up at the trough: nearly 1,600 J6 defendants, Trump himself, the MyPillow guy. Eligibility criteria? Anyone who “believes they were improperly targeted.” That’s not a legal standard. That’s a horoscope.

Bonus: as part of the “settlement,” Trump dropped his Mar-a-Lago raid claim and his Russia investigation claim. Every personal grievance pipe he had open against the U.S. government. Gone. In exchange for $1.776 billion he gets to disburse to “victims of weaponization” — a category that includes him.

Why it matters: The President sued his own government, his own former defence lawyer “negotiated” against him, and the result is a secret slush fund — no oversight, no public ledger, no audit — being used to financially reward the insurrectionists who tried to overthrow the last election. If you wanted a single sentence definition of banana republic, this is it. The Treasury just got robbed in broad daylight with a tricorn hat scribbled on it.

5️⃣ KEVIN O’LEARY, CANADA’S WORST EXPORT, MELTS DOWN ON FOX IN PINK FLIP FLOPS

What happened: Kevin O’Leary is the frontman for Stratos, a 40,000-acre, $100 billion gas-powered AI data centre planned for Box Elder County, Utah — a project that would consume more electricity in a year than the entire state currently uses. Faced with 2,300+ protest filings, Kevin went on Fox News and accused two regular Utah women — Gabi Finlayson and Jackie Morgan — of being Chinese Communist Party agents. He had “forensic accountants” on it. He had IP addresses, you guys.

The women responded with a video that should be taught in PR schools: “If we were Chinese operatives, we would be the worst operatives in the entire world. Someone alert Beijing that the payment portal to my Amex bills is somehow broken.” Finlayson closed with: “Keep my name out of your fucking mouth.” Pink flip flops.

While Kevin was screaming on Fox, those same “Chinese agents” were pulling public records. Result: Speaker of the Utah House Mike Schultz owns roughly 640 acres next to the Stratos site. Through a company called “Mike Schultz Inc.” Deed filed January 3, 2025. Recorded consideration: ten dollars. Schultz claims he hadn’t heard of the project until “just over 30 days ago,” even though O’Leary bragged on Fox & Friends about meeting Schultz, Governor Cox, and Senate President Adams in late 2025. One of them is lying.

Why it matters: A Canadian millionaire who left this country in shame after a 2019 Lake Joseph boating crash that killed two people, who packed up for Miami and kissed Trump’s ring at Mar-a-Lago, who publicly suggested Canada should “just be the 51st state” — is now accusing American women of being foreign agents while his Republican allies hoover up 640-acre parcels next to his proposed compound for ten bucks. The “Chinese spies” he’s smearing are the people who found the corruption. That’s not journalism getting attacked. That’s the cover-up screaming louder than the crime.

🎯 THE BIG PICTURE

Five stories, one through-line: the looting is no longer hidden, and the people doing it are no longer pretending.

Trump is running a private trading desk worth three quarters of a billion dollars a quarter. He just gifted himself $1.776 billion through a sham lawsuit settled with his own ex-lawyer. His Ambassador to Canada is tied to a foreign election-interference operation that doxxed three million Canadians. The Pentagon is “punishing” Canada by withdrawing from a board that wasn’t meeting, because Trump’s feelings got hurt at Davos. And the Canadian millionaire propping up a $100 billion Utah grift is on Fox News in pink flip flops calling local moms Chinese spies.

Good news? Carney saw this coming and built the off-ramp. The PJBD “pause” is a gift. The Beijing pivot, the ReArm Europe tilt, the 1812 statuette on the desk — same message: we are unhooking the leash, on our timeline, while you sulk about a speech.

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