Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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joannegucci's avatar
joannegucci
13m

Another republican corrupt criminal are we seeing a pattern!

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Wendy Shelley's avatar
Wendy Shelley
8mEdited

After your posts on Hoekstra and the judgment fund, I’m exhausted. This will be hilarious, screaming into the void topics for today’s 5Stack, and I can hardly wait! Today’s quote was perfect: “the first method for estimating the intelligence of a ruler is to look at the men he has around him.“ Heck, use that one every day!

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