Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Wendy Shelley's avatar
Wendy Shelley
Apr 21

Your vacation sounds like it was better than you could have imagined! I’ve commented on Palantir; PM Carney does everything right; fingers crossed on the FBIs most notorious, drunk; no one is going to win in any screed against the Pope! Ah, welcome back to your Daily, Dean! ❤️❤️❤️

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karen strano's avatar
karen strano
Apr 21

Peter Thiel and Palantir are the most dangerous forces working against our democracy.

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