Back From The Jungle. LFG.

Welcome back to your regularly scheduled Daily Dean programming.

Ten days touching grass in Costa Rica — zip lining, rock climbing, snorkelling, and SLEEPING — was incredible. I highly recommend stepping away from your screens for a while. You’ll need the break, because…

We’re in the home stretch. Counting down the days to the end of the Trump Regime, and we’ll need to be fresh for what’s coming next. Thanks for bearing with me.

LFG…

Today’s Rundown

1. Carney Just Put Canada’s Relationship With Trump’s America In A Body Bag

On Sunday morning, Mark Carney sat down in an Ottawa living room with a bronze statue of Major-General Isaac Brock on the desk beside him — a gift from Mike Myers, of all people — and said the quiet part out loud in the most Canadian way possible: the United States is no longer an ally we can count on, they’re compromised by a conman, and the ties that used to make us strong are now the ties that make us vulnerable.

He didn’t hedge. He compared Trump’s tariffs to Smoot-Hawley — the Great Depression. He told Canadians our “former strengths have become weaknesses.” Then he got specific: $51 billion for the Build Communities Strong Fund, an $8.8 billion housing partnership with Doug Ford (yes, that Doug Ford), $40 billion-plus for Arctic sovereignty, and 26 flights in his first year building the largest diversified trading network in the G7 — preferential access to 1.5 billion consumers across 51 countries. This is what a crisis response looks like when the person in charge has run a central bank through two of them.

→ Read the full story

2. Palantir’s 22-Point Manifesto Is A Confession, Not A Pitch Deck

Over the weekend, a $400 billion surveillance company that holds nearly a billion dollars in U.S. federal contracts, builds the brain of ICE’s deportation system, helps the IDF pick targets in Gaza, and has its people quietly installed inside the IRS posted a 22-point manifesto titled, with the smug coyness of a man who thinks he’s smarter than you, “Because we get asked a lot.” Twenty-one million views in 48 hours. A Belgian philosopher called it “technofascism.” Yanis Varoufakis said if Evil could tweet, this is what it would sound like. The American press treated it like a book promo.

Let me translate what they actually said out loud and in writing: bring back the draft (Point 6). Undo the postwar “neutering” of Germany and Japan (Point 15 — read it twice). Rank human civilizations as “vital” versus “regressive” (Point 21). And please — please — stop the “ruthless exposure of the private lives of public figures” (Point 18, written by the guy who took $40 million from Jeffrey Epstein a decade after Epstein’s first conviction).

This is the company whose chairman wrote in 2009 that freedom and democracy are no longer compatible. Whose house philosopher is a blogger who defends slavery and was a featured guest at Trump’s 2025 inauguration ball. Whose Vice President of the United States was purchased for $15 million in a Senate primary. They are not hiding. They are publishing books. They are pinning threads. The manifesto is not a slip — it’s a confession, and confessions are given by people who believe they will not be punished.

→ Read the full story

3. Kash Patel Is Suing The Atlantic For $250M. Lordy, There Are Tapes.

On April 17, The Atlantic’s Sarah Fitzpatrick dropped a meticulously sourced bomb on America’s FBI director — more than two dozen sources, including current and former FBI officials, members of Congress, and even hospitality-industry workers who served him at Ned’s in D.C. and the Poodle Room in Las Vegas (yes, the FBI director lives in Vegas). The allegations: heavy, conspicuous drinking. Meetings rescheduled to recover from “alcohol-fueled nights.” A security detail asking for breaching equipment because they couldn’t get him out from behind a locked door. And my personal favourite: on April 10, Patel couldn’t log into an FBI computer, concluded he’d been secretly fired by the President, and frantically called nine separate people to announce his own termination. Nine. It was a login prompt.

Patel’s response was exactly what you’d expect from the children’s book author turned merch mogul (”K$H” — yes, with a dollar sign) turned Hulkamania enthusiast who currently runs the Bureau: ALL CAPS tweets, midnight emails, a $250 million lawsuit threat, and a legal letter his own lawyer decided to publish to X in full — thereby rebroadcasting every allegation The Atlantic had put to them, including one that didn’t even make the final story (that a source called him a “threat to public safety”). This isn’t the response of a wronged man. This is the response of someone watching the walls close in and trying to drown out the footsteps with volume. Filing the suit means discovery. Discovery means those nine phone-call recipients get subpoenaed. It means the hospitality workers get deposed under oath. The lawsuit probably isn’t coming.

→ Read the full story

4. Steve Schmidt: They Stole The Pope’s Stone. Now They’re Attacking The Pope.

In 1854, a block of marble arrived in Washington from Pope Pius IX — a gift for the unfinished Washington Monument, a gesture of respect from the Catholic world to the American founding. One night in March, a mob of nativist agitators known as the “Know Nothings” broke into the construction site, overpowered the watchman, and dumped the Pope’s stone into the Potomac. Donations collapsed. Construction halted. For more than two decades, the monument stood as a blunt, truncated column — a visible scar of a nation that had yielded to fear. You can still see the seam in the stone today.

Steve Schmidt argues we’re watching the same movie. The clash between Pope Leo XIV and Donald Trump has opened the same fracture: a political movement demanding that faith conform to power, that moral authority outside the tribe is weakness or disloyalty. Sean Hannity just left the Catholic Church. Trump attacks the Pope with the blunt force of political rhetoric while Leo answers with moral clarity. History doesn’t repeat — it rhymes with unsettling precision. A nation that yields to fear doesn’t defend its values. It abandons them. And it leaves its highest ideals unfinished.

→ Read Steve Schmidt on Substack

5. DEAD AIR: Kash Is Trashed — With Steve Schmidt And Yours Truly

I sat down with Steve Schmidt on Save America Movement’s DEAD AIR to take a tour of Trump’s liquor cabinet: Kash Patel’s meltdown and the $250M lawsuit he filed the same day, Pete Hegseth’s hysterics, and the CNN story nobody is paying attention to that everyone should be. Plus, SAM debuted their new Kash Patel posters — worth the price of admission on their own. Pour something, press play, and join us.

→ Watch on Substack

Today’s Quote: “It is the responsibility of leadership to work intelligently with what is given, and not waste time fantasizing about a world of flawless people and perfect choices”. - Marcus Aurelius

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