Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Wendy Shelley's avatar
Wendy Shelley
12hEdited

Carney and the EU: “Canada is leaving, but it is taking the world with it.” The real shame of that event is that it doesn’t show how awful, disgusting, terrifying any and all of Felon’s bullying is doing. It leaves Better America with nowhere to go as he further, completely destroys everything we ever had. (For those of us in the immediate crosshairs, look at the desecration of that grotesque arch, the threat of “hero statues” and the plowing up of part of the National Mall . For those of us here, it’s worse than the East Wing or the war!). Whatever you say, Dean, it’s worse than you can describe! Keep it up! 😞

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Stacy💫🧿♓️'s avatar
Stacy💫🧿♓️
12hEdited

Dean you always make me feel better after reading/listening to you. How is the disconnect so wide between you and other creators? My mental health wants to believe your version (which makes total sense) while others are out here saying we’re cooked, the books are stacked and we are finished (which I can also see what they are doing). I’m not saying rough times aren’t ahead but damn it just seems so hopeless. I wish I knew which version is coming legit Handmaids Tale with my gay son imprisoned or worse & my 16 yo drafted into some stupid “war”? With the cheating from 2024 and the current things they are doing for MT’s I don’t know to do other the small things I’ve done that feel so meaningless-they are already illegitimate from stealing 2024 & getting away with it-feels very hopeless

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