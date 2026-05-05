May 5, 2026

Good morning, friends.

The American empire is cracking in half — and the man holding the chisel isn’t a foreign adversary, it’s a soft-spoken Canadian central banker who just walked into Armenia and got a standing ovation from the entire continent of Europe. Meanwhile, Vladimir Putin is hiding in a bunker in Krasnodar, banning his cooks from the subway, bugging his own staff’s apartments, and watching his oldest friend get circled by the same secret police he weaponized for 25 years.

Donald Trump just declared his Iran war “over,” then sank two civilian ships carrying food and medicine — killing at least five — and slapped the words “Project Freedom” on the operation like a marketing intern at a defence contractor. Iran is responding today. The Gulf is about to get very, very ugly.

Eric Swalwell, the Democrat who built a brand on #MeToo, ran a Snapchat dick-pic operation while writing law school recommendation letters for women he was hitting on. And on Dead Air last night, Dr. Angela Rasmussen, Steve Schmidt and I unpacked the latest MAHA disaster, and Tucker Carlson lying his face off to the New York Times.

Five stories. One through-line: the old order is collapsing in real time, and the people built to replace it are already in the room.

Let’s go.

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1️⃣ MARK CARNEY JUST WALKED INTO ARMENIA AND CRACKED THE AMERICAN EMPIRE IN HALF

Canada’s boring banker became the most dangerous man on Earth to Trump, Putin, and Xi — and Europe is begging us to make it official.

What Happened: While Trump was threatening Greenland, fighting with Germany, pulling 5,000 troops out of NATO ally bases, and licking Putin’s boots, Mark Carney rolled into Yerevan and became the first non-European leader in history invited inside the European Political Community summit. Forty-eight heads of state. Twenty-seven EU nations. The UK. Ukraine. Norway. Iceland. Turkey. Albania. The whole continent in one room — and the guest of honour was the guy from “the 51st state.” Carney told them flat out: “The international world order will be rebuilt out of Europe.” Not Washington. Europe. France’s foreign minister has already floated Canada joining the EU outright. The European Parliament has formally voted to deepen the Canada-EU partnership. Canada is already inside SAFE — Europe’s $800 billion defence rearmament program. Trade between us hit $178.6 billion last year. The wedding ring is just paperwork at this point.

Why It Matters: Add Canada to the EU and you get a 491-million-person bloc — bigger than the United States by 150 million people. Add the CPTPP bridge Carney is pitching and you get a 1.5-billion-person trading market. Canada’s Arctic coastline becomes the EU’s northern border. Canada’s critical minerals (lithium, cobalt, nickel, rare earths, uranium) replace China’s chokehold. Canadian shipyards, aerospace, and AI defence companies plug straight into Europe’s war machine — without American suppliers. This is not a tariff problem. This is the end of an empire. Trump bullied his closest neighbour and ally for 18 months, and the response is happening right now in Yerevan: Canada is leaving. And it’s taking the world with it.

📖 READ: BREAKING: Mark Carney Just Walked Into Armenia and Cracked The American Empire In Half →

2️⃣ PUTIN IS HIDING IN A BUNKER, BUGGING HIS COOKS, AND HIS BEST FRIEND JUST GOT FLAGGED AS A COUP RISK

A leaked European intelligence dossier blew the doors off the Kremlin. The Russian Empire is in late-stage collapse.

What Happened: CNN’s Nick Paton Walsh dropped a story citing a European intelligence dossier that reads like a screenplay. Putin has installed surveillance systems inside the homes of his close staffers. Cooks, bodyguards, and photographers are banned from public transport. Visitors must be screened twice. Staff phones can’t access the internet. Putin hasn’t visited a single military facility in 2026. The Kremlin is releasing pre-recorded images to fake his movements. He’s spending weeks at a time in upgraded bunkers in Krasnodar — hours from Moscow. The dossier states bluntly: since March 2026, Putin has been “particularly wary of the use of drones for a possible assassination attempt by members of the Russian political elite.” But the real bombshell? The dossier names Sergei Shoigu — Putin’s old fishing buddy and former defence minister — as “associated with the risk of a coup.” His deputy was just arrested. The protection agreements among Russian elites are breaking.

Why It Matters: This is the man the MAGA right has been simping over for a decade. The “strongman.” The “real leader.” He is now Howard Hughes with nukes, hiding from his own generals, eating sealed rations while spy cameras record his chef’s living room. The leak itself is the message — European intelligence agencies dropped this on purpose, on multiple outlets at once, to send a signal to the Russian elite: we know who you are, we know what you’re thinking, the West is watching the door. Combine this with the Carney story, and you can see the shape of what’s coming. The two great authoritarian projects of our era — Trump’s America and Putin’s Russia — are both in late-stage collapse at the same time. The question is no longer if they fall. It’s who’s standing when they do.

📖 READ: BREAKING: Putin Is Hiding In A Bunker, Banning His Own Cooks From The Subway →

3️⃣ “PROJECT FREEDOM”: TRUMP SANK TWO CIVILIAN AID SHIPS AFTER DECLARING THE WAR OVER

Five dead. Food and medicine bound for Iran. And the Pentagon is calling 15,000 troops and 100 aircraft a “humanitarian gesture.”

What Happened: Yesterday, the United States military sank two civilian ships carrying food and medical supplies to Iran. At least five people are confirmed dead. The operation is called “Project Freedom” — a US Central Command mission to “guide” merchant ships through the Strait of Hormuz with guided-missile destroyers, more than 100 land- and sea-based aircraft, and 15,000 service members. To be very clear: Trump told Congress that the war with Iran was over last week. Iran’s parliamentary National Security Commission has already declared any US interference in the strait a violation of the ceasefire. Within 24 hours, two ships took fire — one bulk carrier 11 nautical miles from Sirik, another vessel near Oman’s Musandam Peninsula. Trump called it “very positive discussions” with Iran. Gas in America is up nearly 50% since the war started on February 28. Iran is responding today, and it will be brutal across the entire Gulf region.

Why It Matters: This is gaslighting written in Pentagon font. You cannot sink civilian aid ships, kill the crews, send 15,000 troops into the most volatile waterway on Earth, and call it a “humanitarian gesture.” The shipping industry isn’t buying it — Bjørn Højgaard, CEO of Anglo-Eastern, said publicly that announcements are one thing, safe passage is another. Trump’s poll numbers on the war are at 27%. His MAGA isolationist base is in revolt. The neocons in his Pentagon want to finish the job. So Trump is doing what every failing wartime leader has done since Cleopatra — manufacturing a pretext to restart a war he claimed to have won. Iran knows it. Europe knows it. The only people pretending otherwise are the American press and the people whose paychecks depend on it. Watch the Gulf today. Watch the price at the pump tomorrow.

📖 READ: “Project Freedom”: Trump’s New Plan To Restart His Iran War →

4️⃣ ERIC SWALWELL: METOO CHAMPION BY DAY, “WHAT ARE YOU WEARING?” BY SNAPCHAT

A dozen more women. Snapchat dick pics. Law school recommendation letters on Congressional letterhead for women he was propositioning. The Democratic Party covered for him for a decade. Period. Stop.

What Happened: CNN’s investigations team published a follow-up to their April 10 bombshell where a former Swalwell staffer accused him of rape. The new piece — by Allison Gordon, Isabelle Chapman, Casey Tolan, and Pamela Brown — gathers more than a dozen women describing the pattern. A 19-year-old hostess, whom he tracked down on LinkedIn after a 15-minute interaction. A Capitol Hill intern who says he slid his personal cell number on the back of a business card into her back pocket. A young policy expert, he sent flirty Snapchats to and then wrote a law school recommendation letter for on Congressional letterhead. A former Hill staffer who showed CNN videos he sent her of himself masturbating, face visible. A woman whose bag he grabbed in a hotel elevator to stop her from leaving. And — the cherry on top — between 1:40 and 2:00 AM Eastern, the same night CNN told his lawyer the story was coming, Swalwell personally Snapchatted two of the women whose stories he could identify, attaching screenshots of their old conversations as a kind of “look what I have on you” warning.

Why It Matters: This is not whataboutism. The party that elected E. Jean Carroll’s adjudicated rapist is not absolved by Swalwell’s behaviour. But the Democratic Party also doesn’t get a pass. Predators are predators regardless of their voting record. Swalwell built his entire brand on being the “champion of women” while running a years-long Snapchat operation targeting interns, hostesses, staffers, and women who came to him for professional help. He used Congressional letterhead as a flirtation tool. He used the power of his office to keep women silent. If you want to be the side that takes sexual misconduct seriously, you have to take it seriously when your own people do it. Otherwise, you are exactly what they say you are. The Democratic Party covered for him for a decade. That has to end with this story.

📖 READ: Eric Swalwell, MeToo Champion By Day, “What Are You Wearing Right Now?” By Snapchat →

5️⃣ DEAD AIR LIVE: TUCKER’S TALL TALES, MAHA’S TINCTURE QUEEN, AND A 78-YEAR-OLD IN CUFFS

Dr. Angela Rasmussen joined Dead Air to walk through a public health landscape that increasingly resembles a bad Coen Brothers script.

What Happened: Last night’s Dead Air with virologist Dr. Angela Rasmussen covered the worst week in American public health since RFK Jr. took the keys at HHS. Tucker Carlson got caught on tape lying to the New York Times — again. The FBI sent agents in tactical gear, guns drawn, bulletproof vests on, to arrest a 78-year-old former Fauci aide like a cartel boss. CNN is reporting on a string of mysterious deaths and disappearances of scientists, prompting a federal probe. The Casey Means surgeon general nomination is dead — Trump pulled it and immediately Truthed up Fox News contributor Nicole Saphier, who has her own tincture and supplement line on Amazon and has spent years going on Fox about flu “alternatives” instead of, you know, the flu shot. Measles in South Carolina has crossed 1,000 cases — a disease we declared eliminated in this country in the year 2000. And Cory Booker, in a deeply suboptimal life choice, posted a MAHA wellness influencer to his social feeds. Cory. Cory.

Why It Matters: When you spend years criminalizing expertise, dragging septuagenarian bureaucrats out of their homes in tactical gear, and turning “virologist” into a slur, you should not be surprised when the people who keep you alive during pandemics decide to stop answering the phone. The MAHA movement has now openly fractured over which supplement saleswoman should run America’s public health apparatus — and children are getting sick with diseases we beat 25 years ago, while Fox News personalities sell tinctures to their parents. This is what happens when you put anti-vaxxers in charge of vaccines. Go follow the people doing the actual work: Angie at Rasmussen Retorts, Steve Schmidt at The Warning, and the boots-on-the-ground crew at The Save America Movement.

📖 WATCH: Dead Air Live — Tucker’s Tall Tales, MAHA’s Tincture Queen, and a 78-Year-Old in Cuffs →

🔭 THE BIG PICTURE

Today’s news is a single story told from five angles.

The two great authoritarian projects of the 21st century — Putin’s Russia and Trump’s America — are both in late-stage collapse at the same time. Putin is in a bunker. Trump is sinking civilian aid ships to manufacture a war he just lost. And while they crumble, Mark Carney is in Armenia building the next world order without them.

The replacements are already in the room. The chairs are being arranged. The only question is whether the people of the falling empires figure it out before their leaders take them down with them.

Pay attention. Tell a friend. Stay loud.

💛 A NOTE OF THANKS — AND OUR MAY UNLIMITED ACCESS SPECIAL

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📝 TODAY’S QUOTE

“Empires, like the rays of the setting sun, glow brightest before they vanish.” — Edward Gibbon, The Decline and Fall of the Roman Empire

Gibbon wrote that watching Rome unwind across centuries. We’re watching two empires unwind in real time, in a single news cycle. Pay attention to what’s being built behind them.

THE DAILY DEAN

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