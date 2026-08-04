Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Kim Nesvig's avatar
Kim Nesvig
1h

So here’s my guess. Tillis and Cornyn had no reason to vote for Blanche. They know his written promise isn’t worth the paper it’s written on. They know he will continue to stonewall efforts to release the remaining Epstein files and to remove redactions he has already made. What changed? Probably that both Tillis and Cornyn have received golden parachutes from the oligarchs that installed the 6 conservative members of SCOTUS, this regime, the GOP members of Congress and GOP governments in many low-population, rural states.

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elliottoberman's avatar
elliottoberman
1h

The Grift keeps coming from corruption chief trump, who has lost complete control in Iran, and Senator Ron Wyden reveals that JPMorgan Chase, Deutsche Bank, and Bank of America systematically failed to report Jeffrey Epstein’s suspicious transactions for nearly two decades despite knowing he was a convicted sex offender with ties to human trafficking and now, the Trump Administration is covering it up.

Emails from army - keep us alive send us orders on how to operate in this dangerous place, we need help, the top brass don't have a clue help us please homeland US......

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