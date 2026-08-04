August 4, 2026

Good morning.

Here’s the through-line: this is what it looks like when the con runs out of room. Every story below is a lie meeting the paperwork, the evidence, or the arithmetic it was always going to collide with. A war so lost the war planners are emailing each other for ideas. A president who sued his own bank and forced its money-laundering unit to say his name in a federal filing. An acting AG who “killed” a slush fund at midnight while quietly keeping the family’s IRS immunity. A company selling Wall Street a head start on the posts the president writes about his own policies. And a weekend meltdown so total the staff cleared the cameras out first. The grift only works while the marks can’t see the mechanism — and today, every mechanism is visible. Let’s go.

1. Locked, Loaded, And Fresh Out Of Ideas: CENTCOM Is Now Crowdsourcing The Iran War By Mass Email

Day 157 of the war Trump promised would end in a weekend: Iran downed another $30M Reaper over Hormuz overnight, three straight days of tankers hit on the “protected” route, strait traffic down 77%, $95 billion spent. The plan? Last Wednesday a senior CENTCOM officer emailed analysts asking for “new creative and unconventional ways to pressure and punish Iran.” Officials told CNN this is not normal. Trump’s own vocabulary shrank from “destroy their infrastructure” to a Saturday-night post cancelling “the biggest attack since World War II” because “the perimeters of a deal has been agreed to.” Iran’s response: what deal?

Why it matters: The CIA and DIA already assessed the bombing won’t move Iran, and the Joint Chiefs chairman told Congress “air power has its limits.” They’re not negotiating from strength — they’re negotiating from an empty magazine and a full suggestion box. Read it →

2. Trump Sued His Bank For Being “Woke.” Its Money-Laundering Team Just Told The Court Why It Really Dumped Him.

In 2021, Capital One quietly closed 300+ accounts tied to Trump, his family, and his businesses. In 2025 the Trump Org and Eric Trump sued, claiming they’d been “debanked” for the bank’s “woke” politics. On Friday, Capital One responded — publicly, on the record — that it closed the accounts on its anti-money-laundering unit’s recommendation after months of review. Per Reuters, it’s the first time any bank has formally tied money-laundering concerns to the sitting president’s family business — in a document the Trumps forced them to file by suing them.

Why it matters: Nobody’s been charged, but the filing torches the martyrdom narrative. The court’s tossed the suit twice already. And JPMorgan and Deutsche Bank flagged Trump too. Either every major bank independently developed the same hatred of one customer — or the compliance professionals all read the same books. Sometimes the FAFO comes with a docket number. Read it →

3. America’s Most Corrupt Lawyer, Todd Blanche, Just Pulled Off The Con Of The Year — At Midnight, On A Sunday, On Twitter

Late Sunday, Acting AG Todd Blanche — Trump’s former defense lawyer — posted an order “killing” the $1.8 billion J6 slush fund. Senators Cornyn and Tillis took the win and announced they’ll confirm him Tuesday. What they actually got: the May 19 order granting Trump, his family, and his companies “forever” IRS immunity stays fully intact. Sunday’s “deal” doesn’t rescind it — it reaffirms it, retroactively, meaning decades of pre-2026 returns are untouchable.

Why it matters: Thirty-five former judges called the scheme a fraud on the court, and Judge Williams reopened the case as a staged self-pardon. The rescission may not even be valid — the settlement requires all parties to sign, and Trump didn’t. They killed a fund that never paid a claim and kept the thing that erases the family’s tax debt forever. The cookbook’s still on the shelf. Read it →

4. BREAKING: Trump Is Now Charging $100K A Month To Let Wall Street Front-Run Him

As of August 1, Trump Media sells “Truth API” — for up to $100,000/month, trading firms get the fastest feed of Trump’s market-moving posts, milliseconds ahead of you. The loop closes: his kids’ trust owns ~41% of Trump Media, so nearly half of every fee flows back to the guy making the posts. He announces the tariff, owns the company selling early access, profits from both. Raskin called it the “depraved essence of insider trading.”

Why it matters: If paying customers get posts even a heartbeat before the public, it catches fire under the STOCK Act — which Raskin’s August 13 demand is built to answer. Warren and Schiff asked the SEC to act; the SEC, run by a Trump appointee, confirmed it got the letter. That’s the whole response. The corruption isn’t hidden — it has a product page and a monthly fee. Read it →

5. Elvis, Jesus, And An Alien In Handcuffs: The Weekend The President Publicly Fell Apart

At 9:23 Saturday, the White House dismissed the Bedminster press pool. Cameras gone. Three hours later: 42 Truth Social posts in 3 hours. The trigger was his own U.S. Attorney, Jeanine Pirro, dropping the case against a 67-year-old Olympic canoeist charged over Reflecting Pool “vandalism” that turned out to be a botched no-bid contractor job. When she told the truth, Trump detonated — posting himself kissing Jesus, a “TRUMP 2028” poster, himself as Elvis, himself looming over Greenland, and a real photo captioned “President Trump ages in reverse!”

Why it matters: His own aides told the New York Times he’s “more erratic,” “trapped,” unable to exit a five-month war. And it ties to #4: he owns 40%+ of the company selling front-row seats to his instability. The meltdown isn’t a bug; it’s the product. His staff saw it coming, cleared the room, and let him go. They’re not stopping it — they’re making sure you don’t film it. Read it →

The Big Picture

Same reflex through all five: the con colliding with the paper trail. A war effort so bankrupt the generals email for ideas — and CNN has the email. A debanking martyr who made his bank say “anti-money-laundering” in a federal filing. A midnight order that “killed” a slush fund while the immunity underneath it survives as fraud. A corruption scheme with a $100K price tag, shipped anyway. And a president so far gone his staff clear the cameras before he kisses Jesus and cancels a war in the same afternoon.

Every one of these depended on you not seeing the mechanism — the fake lawsuit, the hidden immunity rider, the millisecond head start, the emptied room. And on the same Tuesday morning, every mechanism is visible at once. The con doesn’t survive daylight. Somebody just turned the lights on.

Today’s Quote

“You can fool all the people some of the time, and some of the people all the time, but you cannot fool all the people all the time.”

— Abraham Lincoln

Stay sharp. Stay kind. Never stop speaking up. See you tomorrow.

Share