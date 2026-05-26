May 27, 2026

Good morning. The long weekend’s over, the flags are folded, and the machine is already humming back up to speed. Here’s everything that mattered while America was supposed to be quiet.

1. Trump Couldn’t Even Give The War Dead One Day

There are 365 mornings in a year, and Trump has spent most of them talking about himself. Memorial Day was supposed to be the one exception — the quiet one, the heavy one. Instead, he woke up Monday, sat down at Truth Social, and wished a “Happy Memorial Day” to the “Dumocrats” who supposedly “disrespect our Military.” The fallen — the entire reason the holiday exists — got one sentence. A clause. A passing “God Bless” sandwiched between an insult and a self-portrait, signed off in his own capital letters.

They’ll tell you he toned it down from last year’s all-caps eruption about “scum.” And technically, sure. But think about what it means that this is the bar — that we’re now grading a President on a curve where “only insulted half the country on the day we bury our war dead” counts as growth. He didn’t tone anything down. He found a smaller, smirking way to do the same thing. And the timing tells the whole story: the post landed the morning before his third “annual” Walter Reed visit in roughly thirteen months. The volume on Truth Social is a fog machine. He didn’t pick Memorial Day to honor anyone — he picked it because it was the loudest stage available the day before he had something to hide.

Bottom line: He could not, for the length of a single sunrise, stop talking about himself long enough to let the country mourn.

2. The Iran “Deal” Was Theatre — And The Curtain Came Down In Under 24 Hours

Remember Saturday’s all-caps announcement that a deal with Iran had been “largely negotiated,” that the Strait of Hormuz “will be opened,” that peace — capital P — was here? White House comms slapped it on a graphic. Bitcoin ripped. About an hour later, Iran’s own news agency said the Strait stays under Iranian control and called Trump’s framing inconsistent with reality.

Then came the part that’s devastatingly boring: by Sunday, Trump posted again, telling his own negotiators not to rush because “time is on our side.” Read those back to back. Saturday: a deal is done. Sunday: don’t rush. The “deal” had a shelf life shorter than a carton of milk. There was never a deal — there was a press release about a feeling, and even the author has moved on from the feeling.

And it’s the same machine that turned Saturday’s White House shooting — a 21-year-old named Nasire Best, a documented psychiatric tragedy the system had already processed twice and lost track of — into an argument for funding the President’s ballroom by Sunday sunrise. The pattern isn’t “Trump stages attacks.” That’s the trap. The pattern is that whatever happens, however messy, the messaging machine converts it into the same three products within 24 hours: a villain of convenience, an enemies list, and a grift. Keep the timeline. Keep the receipts. Watch the ask.

3. Stephen Colbert’s First Post-CBS Show Was On Michigan Cable Access — And It Was Genuinely Unhinged

The morning after his final Late Show, Colbert resurfaced on Only In Monroe — a community cable program out of Monroe County, Michigan, the kind of show that normally features a roundabout segment and a woman demonstrating a quilt. No desk. No band. No monologue. A folding table, a deli platter, and four guests who’d clearly also just been told “trust me”: Jack White, Jeff Daniels, Steve Buscemi, and Eminem.

There was helium — Eminem did four bars in helium voice, deadpan, then squeaked “that’s going on the album.” Buscemi declined, saying his voice “is already a special effect.” There were sandwiches: Jeff Daniels called a turkey club “structurally dishonest,” a phrase we are all stuck with now. And somewhere around minute thirty, it stopped being an ironic bit about a small town and became something that actually loved the small town. Then CBS — of course — fired off takedown notices claiming “audience confusion,” because nothing says flagship network programming like a man reading a raccoon-based police blotter. The notices got mocked into oblivion and quietly withdrawn.

The takeaway: A man left the biggest desk in television and the next day was completely free at a folding table in Michigan. You cannot copyright a guy being happy in a rec center.

4. Dan Goldman Just Nailed The Three Reasons Trump Ran — And He’s 100% Right

Congressman Dan Goldman — lead counsel in Trump’s first impeachment, so not exactly working off a hunch — posted a tweet that landed like a brick through a window: Trump ran for three reasons — to stay out of jail, to exact revenge on his enemies, and to line his pockets — and everything else is bullshit.

Sounds like partisan venting. Except it’s a hypothesis, and you can test it. Jail: Trump went into 2024 facing 91 felony counts across four cases and a 34-count conviction. Sixteen months later? Federal cases dismissed, Georgia charges dropped, New York conviction ended in “unconditional discharge.” He didn’t beat the cases — he outran them, and the finish line was the Oval Office. Revenge: Comey indicted, Letitia James indicted, Jerome Powell under criminal investigation, security clearances stripped from a tidy grudge list. He told on himself in writing: “They’re all guilty as hell.” Money: Net worth roughly tripled in a single year — by some estimates, north of $6 billion — with foreign sovereign-wealth money flowing into World Liberty Financial right before his administration handed those same governments strategic favours.

Three predictions. Three direct hits. No misses.

5. We Remember Together: A Canadian’s Memorial Day Letter

And then, the one that wasn’t about the grift. A letter from a Canadian to the truest America, not the loudest one. A reminder that our two countries have run toward the same fires together for over a century: the Western Front, Juno and Omaha, the Devil’s Brigade, the Battle of the Atlantic. That was when the towers fell, NATO invoked Article 5 for the first and only time in its history, and the United States and Canada answered, losing 158 soldiers in Afghanistan. That Gander, Newfoundland, took in 7,000 stranded Americans because that’s what neighbours do.

We didn’t bleed together for territory. We did it for ideas that belong to no party and no President: that government draws legitimacy from the consent of the governed, that the law applies equally to the powerful, that elections are honoured by the losers, that a war memorial is not a campaign set. The dead do not belong to a President. They belong to the republic, and the republic belongs to you.

The ask: For one day, set down the rage. Stand at a grave, real or imagined, and ask what they’d want done with the country they paid for. They would not want it surrendered — not to fear, not to fatigue, not to a man who confuses a nation with himself. Remember them today. Then tomorrow, go be worthy of them.

That’s the Tuesday edition. The weekend’s over and the machine’s back on — so keep the timeline, keep the receipts, and watch the ask. We’ll be here tomorrow doing the same.

Today’s Quote:

"Power concedes nothing without a demand. It never did, and it never will. Find out just what any people will quietly submit to, and you have found out the exact measure of injustice and wrong which will be imposed upon them..." Frederick Douglas

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