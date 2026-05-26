Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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James Vander Poel's avatar
James Vander Poel
1h

Ah, a great read to start off the day. Especially any news about Colbert's doings now that he's free of the corporate miasma. Thanks, Dean. I accidentally surfed CSPAN and caught a few seconds of the bloviating Orange Menace from Memorial Day... I need to find the Maalox.

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NANCY Jambor's avatar
NANCY Jambor
3m

Thanks for the reminders: awareness, receipts, timelines. Goldman did get this travesty named- the motivation is clear and so dangerous. Now pervasive. Many scrambling for what they can grab. Much like the jan6 rioters.

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