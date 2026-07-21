Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Wendy Shelley's avatar
Wendy Shelley
1h

Your muckraking on a daily basis has become a work of art, Dean. I keep thinking each day that your Daily is the best, and then the next day it’s even better. Sometimes we win sometimes we lose, but I love it anyway!

Reply
Share
Dan Sescleifer's avatar
Dan Sescleifer
18m

Little Marco is the political version of Stretch Armstrong.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dean Blundell · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture