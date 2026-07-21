July 21, 2026

Good morning.

Here’s the through-line today: every man below is betting that standing close to power makes him untouchable — and every one of them is watching the receipts show up on schedule. A Secretary of State building a machine to turn “the left” into a foreign enemy you can freeze and deport. A President who grabbed a radioactive 1930 tariff law nobody’s touched since 1949 — while Canada’s on fire — because nothing changes the channel like a brawl with us. A man so unloved the loudest sound at the World Cup final was the boo, so his security started confiscating the protest cards. An AG nominee credibly accused of perjury at two hearings who wants to prosecute other people for perjury. And two accused traffickers sipping cocktails at a Trump envoy’s garden party four days before the Marshals showed up.

The pattern is impunity. Impunity has an expiry date. Let’s go.

1. Rubio Just Deputized 65 Countries Against “The Far Left” — And “Far” Is Deliberately Undefined

At the State Department, Rubio stood in front of 65 delegations and launched an international campaign against “far-left political terrorism” — not a group with a roster, a political direction, with “far” left left undefined because undefined is the weapon. Miller supplied the dehumanization, Rubio the internationalization (Antifa “works with Iranian proxies,” was “built by Havana”), Bessent the financial garrote — sanctioning U.S. nonprofits as “vehicles for illicit finance.” There’s even a visa policy targeting “economic sabotage,” which read plainly means a boycott, a picket line, a broken window at a protest you stood near.

Why it matters: This is the scaffolding of a political purge, staffed not with counterterrorism pros but with a Bannon-Breitbart alum and an RNC oppo digger — an enemies-list team wearing a national-security badge. The target isn’t a Soros cabal in Havana. It’s the 2026 midterms and anyone who’d organize against them. This is how it happened before: not tanks on day one, but definitions, ministries, and calm men in suits explaining that the abnormal people among us lie about their rights. Read it →

2. Trump Declared Economic War On Canada — Again — And Carney Filleted Him

While half of Canada’s literally on fire, Trump signed three proclamations slapping 50% tariffs on us under Section 338 of the 1930 Tariff Act — the nuclear option no President’s touched since 1949. Carney didn’t flinch. He filleted him: the U.S. started this, broke the CUSMA deal Trump himself bragged about, and we just matched his illegal tariffs. Flavio Volpe read the annexes and found the “motor vehicle” proclamation is a bait-and-switch — barely any auto parts, mostly cement, plywood, furniture. And what’s exempted? Oil, potash, critical minerals, fish. The stuff America can’t live without. That’s not strength. That’s a man who knows exactly how dependent he is.

Why it matters: Follow the smoke — distraction (coffins coming home from the Gulf), division (Hoekstra dangling Alberta as a “preferred energy partner” to crack our unity), and a warning shot at a country that dared to diversify. Their whole playbook needs us to have nowhere else to go. And the punchline you already know: it doesn’t hit for 30 days. Section 338 gets shredded in court like his emergency tariffs in February, then he “graciously” pauses. He’ll TACO. He always does. Read it →

3. Dead Air LIVE With Steve Schmidt: The World Booed Him, So Security Confiscated The Evidence

Spain beat Argentina 1–0 at MetLife, and Trump did everything to make it about himself — flyover, a seat next to Infantino, bragging he’d phoned FIFA to whine about a red card. The crowd booed him on the anthem, booed him onto the pitch, and when Spain lifted the trophy he wouldn’t leave — Infantino literally had to escort him off. And the suppression: activists printed thousands of red protest cards, and stadium security intercepted them after scanning the QR code and finding they embarrassed the boss. The crowd booed anyway, because you can confiscate a card but not contempt.

Why it matters: Underneath it, the NYT broke that the FBI will stop investigating confrontations involving immigration agents — handing those cases to HSI, an arm of ICE itself. The fox guarding the henhouse, the same week ICE killed a husband and father in Maine who wasn’t even the target, and Homan went on Fox to warn of “more bloodshed” unless Democrats “shut their mouth.” Accountability is being deleted memo by memo. They’re counting on your exhaustion. Don’t give it to them. Read it →

4. The AG Nominee Perjured Himself — Under Oath — At His Own Job Interview. Twice.

Todd Blanche spent five hours auditioning to be permanent AG under oath. Within 24 hours, career DOJ official Liz Oyer sat in the same chair and called his testimony “provably false.” She testified he fired her for refusing to restore gun rights to Mel Gibson, then sent U.S. Marshals to her home as she prepared to talk to Congress. His account of the firing? Contradicted by evidence. His claim he called her first? “Flat-out false.” And this is his second hearing dogged by lying-under-oath accusations. Bonus irony: at the same hearing he vowed to prosecute Jack Smith for perjury because he “takes testimony very seriously.” That’s not law enforcement. That’s a mob lawyer with a government email address.

Why it matters: His confirmation hangs by one vote. Graham’s death left an 11-10 committee, Tillis is caving, and Cornyn — primaried into retirement with nothing to lose — is the last man standing between Blanche and permanent control of the Justice Department. 1,500 former DOJ employees say he’s turned the department into a political weapon. One senator can stop it. One. Read it →

5. 59 Charges, One Garden Party: A Trump Envoy Fêted The Tates Four Days Before The Feds Grabbed Them

Four days between the Tate brothers sipping cocktails at a garden party thrown by Trump’s Special Envoy Paolo Zampolli — and U.S. Marshals cuffing them in Miami. The UK’s charges now total 59: rape, human trafficking, and 19 counts against Andrew relating to indecent images of a child. Seven women. And Zampolli’s own Epstein file is published and sourced: Epstein was a client of his agency, he partnered with him to buy Elite, he joined Ghislaine Maxwell’s TerraMar charity, and on Italian TV in April he said on camera, “I knew he had the girls... they were young girls.” A sitting envoy, on tape, saying he knew.

Why it matters: This is the cleanest integrity test this administration will ever face. Extradition to the UK is normally a formality — a judge rules the paperwork checks out, and the final call belongs to one man: Marco Rubio, who has personal discretion over whether the Tates get on the plane. If they go, the system worked. If they don’t, you’ll watch in real time exactly what proximity to this White House buys. Seven women in Bedfordshire are waiting to find out which. So are we. Read it →

The Big Picture

Same reflex through all five: the powerful assuming the rules stopped applying to them. Rubio pointing the machinery at the midterms. Trump nuking a neighbour and assuming we’ll fold instead of turning every bottle around in the liquor store. A man booed off a soccer stage who confiscates the cards. An AG nominee who lies under oath twice and expects the rubber stamp. An envoy who throws a party for two accused traffickers and figures it won’t come up.

Against every one of them: the receipts. The whistleblower with documents. The negotiator who read the annex. The crowd that booed anyway. The seven women who waited years. Power thought it bought permanence. It rented it — and every lease is coming due at once.

Today’s Quote

“Power concedes nothing without a demand. It never did and it never will. Find out just what any people will quietly submit to and you have found out the exact measure of injustice and wrong which will be imposed upon them.” — Frederick Douglass

Stay sharp. Stay kind. Never stop speaking up. See you tomorrow.

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