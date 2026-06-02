Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Courtney M 🇨🇦's avatar
Courtney M 🇨🇦
2h

I feel like this entire timeline is something no satirist would dare invent.

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BETH COTTER's avatar
BETH COTTER
2h

This reads like a post apocalyptic novel. Who could imagine such a story line? Yet it's real. God help us all!

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