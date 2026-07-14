Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Wendy Shelley's avatar
Wendy Shelley
13h

And don’t forget to thank Judge Luttig for his incredible efforts to get the 35 retired federal judges to urge judge Williams to take that case overriding Todd Blanche. These little things end up being big things, and we have to be appreciative!

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elliottoberman's avatar
elliottoberman
13h

They all fall down moment for the loudmouth idiot tRump.

Trump Administration Live Updates: Judge Says President’s Lawsuit with I.R.S. Was Self-Dealing

Judge Denounces Trump’s I.R.S. Suit as Improper Exercise in Self-Dealing

The AI bubble is starting to crack - Big Tech has a $23 trillion problem

The American people should not pay for Trump’s failed and illegal war. Trump can pay, the oligarchs can pay by reversing the terrible Trump tax cuts but no to this war funding, and no to further cuts in domestic programs. Senate Democrats will be blocking the Defense Bill this week, as they should

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