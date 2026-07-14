July 14, 2026

Good afternoon.

Here’s the through-line for today: the bill is coming due — in courtrooms, in bar files, in bank wires, and in the small intestines of thirty-two states — and no amount of shouting “communism” makes the receipts disappear. A federal judge who read the file and called Trump’s $1.8 billion tax grift exactly what it was: a fraud. The Attorney General nominee is walking into his confirmation hearing tomorrow wearing those judge’s misconduct findings like a second suit. The House Speaker is screaming about Marxist death squads to bury the fact that his own government is subpoenaing reporters. A fecal parasite is spreading through American produce because the people paid to catch it got fired for owning the libs. 81-year-old E Jean Carroll, who said what happened, proved what happened, and this morning collected $5,625,005.48 to the penny for what happened. She was raped and defamed by America’s rapist-in-chief.

Power spent years assuming the paper trail would never catch up. This morning, the paper trail arrived all at once. Let’s go.

1. A Federal Judge Just Torched Trump’s $1.8 Billion Slush Fund — And Took His Lawyers Down With It

Judge Kathleen Williams didn’t just kill Trump’s “Anti-Weaponization Fund.” In a 56-page order that’s now permanent federal record, she declared the entire thing a con from day one. The setup: in January, Trump sued the IRS — an agency he controls — then had his DOJ (run by former personal lawyer Todd Blanche) rush out a “settlement” creating a $1.776 billion fund to pay “politically targeted” people including J6 rioters, plus a Blanche-signed addendum shielding Trump, his sons, and his businesses from IRS audits forever. Williams found there was never a real dispute — Trump was suing himself and asking a court to bless the result. She ruled it was brought for an “improper purpose,” barred anyone from ever citing the dead deal, referred lawyer Alejandro Brito to the Florida Bar, benched Daniel Epstein from the Southern District for a year, and directed her misconduct findings into the disciplinary proceedings already running against Blanche. She quoted John Adams on the way out: facts are stubborn things.

Why it matters: Trump tried to use a courtroom as a laundromat — sue yourself, settle with yourself, walk away with immunity and a patronage fund. Except the judge read the file. The fund is dead, the immunity deal is poisoned, and a bad-faith finding now follows Trump, Eric, and Don Jr. into every courtroom from here on. They didn’t just lose. They got documented. Read it →

2. Todd Blanche Is The Most Compromised AG Nominee In American History — And The Bombs Started Falling Right On Cue

Blanche walks into his Senate confirmation hearing tomorrow carrying more judicial baggage than any nominee this country has produced. As of today he’s a man whom one federal judge found engineered a sham lawsuit to raid the Treasury for his boss, whom another federal judge (Emmet Sullivan) says effectively conceded he’s violating the Epstein Files Transparency Act, and whose 56-page misconduct opinion is being hand-delivered to the New York bar where he already faces discipline. The Epstein files he’s sitting on reportedly include email exchanges about a “torture video,” a draft indictment with co-defendant names redacted, and FBI notes from a woman alleging Epstein introduced her to Trump when she was a minor. And — funny thing — Trump restarted the Iran war the exact same week: three consecutive nights of strikes, blockade back on, oil up 10% in a day.

Why it matters: Blanche needs every Republican on Judiciary — Tillis, Kennedy, Cornyn, and Collins were already circling the fund like it was radioactive, and that was before Monday’s ruling. Any senator who votes yes isn’t confirming an Attorney General; they’re voting to let Trump’s personal lawyer keep the badge, the files, and the keys to every investigation that touches the boss. Watch who reads the ruling into the record — and who pretends the smoke over Hormuz is the only story this week. Read it →

3. VIDEO: Mike Johnson Just Held A Batshit Press Conference Promising “Communist” Death To America If You Don’t Vote Trump

This morning Speaker “MAGA” Mike Johnson told the press corps that America is “fighting communism on our own shores,” then turned to the journalists in the room and said agreeing with his principles is “what keeps you free.” Read that again — four days after federal agents showed up at the homes of four New York Times reporters with grand jury subpoenas. The reporters’ crime: telling the public that the $400 million retrofitted Qatari jet Trump flies may not stop a missile. It’s an op with a talking-points memo: Scalise called the June primaries “the Bolshevik Revolution of 2026,” Trump calls social democrats communists, and it’s all welded to a pitch for hundreds of billions in new Pentagon money. Zohran Mamdani’s actual radical record as mayor? A rent freeze and faster buses.

Why it matters: Nearly every abuse the word “communism” is meant to evoke — state intimidation of the press, punishment of dissent, demanding ideological loyalty as the price of freedom — is being practiced by the people shouting the word. One of these things is a bus schedule. The other is a playbook. The reporters walk into the grand jury room tomorrow. Watch what happens to them if you want to know where the real threat to American freedom lives this week. Read it →

4. TRUMPARRHEA: The Explosive-Diarrhea Parasite Ravaging America That MAGA Built With Its Own Two Hands

There’s a microscopic bug called cyclospora. It lives in poop, gets into produce irrigated with contaminated water, and gives you what the CDC clinically calls “frequent and sometimes explosive” diarrhea. Right now Michigan and Ohio alone have blown past 3,000 cases, thirty-two states are reporting it, and one Denver woman told CBS she was on day five of going to the bathroom forty times a day. This isn’t bad luck — it’s a policy outcome. In July 2025, RFK Jr. gutted FoodNet, the CDC’s foodborne-pathogen early-warning radar, from eight pathogens down to two. One of the six they threw out: cyclospora. They also fired 20% of the FDA, ran foreign food inspections to a historic low, and watched outbreak-source tracing collapse from 77% to 36%. You can’t trace what you decided to stop tracking.

Why it matters: The whole “Make America Healthy Again” pitch was clean food — and RFK’s first move was defunding the system that catches the actual poison. For Canadians, this is a rational risk decision, not a tantrum: their surveillance radar is switched off, their inspections are on fumes. Buy Canadian, buy Mexican, cook your greens, and if a MAGA uncle calls it fake news, ask him why his own CDC stopped looking for it. They turned off the radar, hit the mountain, then blamed the mountain. Read it →

5. E. Jean Carroll Has Officially Been Paid In Full: The Wire Cleared, The Record Is Permanent

This morning the check cleared. A docket entry in Carroll v. Trump confirmed the money transferred — $5,625,005.48, to the penny: the $5 million a unanimous jury awarded in May 2023, plus three years of interest Trump racked up exhausting every appeal he had. The Supreme Court denied his petition June 29 without a single noted dissent, including from the three justices he appointed. He tried to freeze the funds anyway; Judge Kaplan denied it, writing Trump “has been stalling this case for years.” A satisfied judgment can’t be walked back the way an admission can — the coercive power of the same legal system Trump sits atop extracted the full damages from him whether he acknowledges it or not. And the permanent federal record now states plainly that a jury found he sexually abused Carroll, conduct Judge Kaplan formally found amounted to rape in the everyday meaning of the word.

Why it matters: This was the smaller of the two judgments. The $83.3 million defamation verdict from January 2024 is still accruing interest on a base fifteen times larger, running right now. E. Jean Carroll was 79 when she took the most powerful man in the world to court. She said what happened, she proved what happened, and today she was paid for what happened. The docket doesn’t care about his posts. Read it →

The Big Picture

Same reflex through all five, and the reflex is the powerful believing the record can be edited. A President who thought suing himself would launder billions into legitimacy — and got a 56-page finding of bad faith instead. An AG nominee who assumed loyalty would outrun two courtrooms — and walks into his hearing tomorrow trailing both. A Speaker who thinks screaming “communist” loud enough will make the subpoenas on reporters’ doorsteps disappear — while the agents are literally at the door. A Health Secretary who believed you could fire the people who watch for the parasite and the parasite would politely stay away — and now thirty-two states are learning otherwise. And a man who spent three years and every appeal insisting a jury’s verdict wasn’t real — until the wire cleared this morning to the penny.

The receipts are right there, and today they’re all in writing. The 56-page order is on the docket. The misconduct findings are in the bar file. The subpoenas have names on them. The CDC map is lighting up red. The judgment is satisfied. Denial is free — it always was. But a satisfied judgment, a sanctioned lawyer, a documented fraud, and a permanent federal finding all cost something, and this administration is finally being made to pay. Facts are stubborn things, folks. And so, it turns out, is a paper trail.

Today’s Quote

“If it is not right do not do it; if it is not true do not say it. For the lie is a sin against the reason, and reason is common to all men, and the truth of things is a debt every man owes to every other.”

— Marcus Aurelius, Meditations

Stay sharp. Stay kind. Never stop speaking up. See you tomorrow.

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