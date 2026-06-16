Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Candace's avatar
Candace
9h

"The child isn’t smarter than the adults — he’s just not invested in the lie. Be the child. The receipts will outlive every tailor in the room."

This is beautiful and so, so true.....

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Courtney M 🇨🇦🏳️‍🌈's avatar
Courtney M 🇨🇦🏳️‍🌈
9h

Watching the G6 run laps around Trump won't get old anytime soon. 🇨🇦🇪🇺🇫🇷💪

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