June 16, 2026

Good morning.

Today’s through-line: the center of gravity has moved, and the man who used to be it is the last to notice. A G7 built without its sleepiest member. A “self-made trillionaire” minted on your tax dollars. A governor wrapping a real problem in a martyrdom frame. A birthday bash nobody came to. And a press corps that knew it all months ago and waited for the book deal.

Let’s go.

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1. The G7 Walked In Behind Carney — And Around A Sickly Trump

The whole 52nd G7 is in one handshake: Macron’s hand out, Trump’s taking it limp and drowsy, asking if he caught the fights. Around him, the real story — Mark Carney walked in from Dublin sketching a post-American order out loud (the rules-based order is “breaking down,” time for middle powers to find their strength) with 20-plus partnerships behind him. Von der Leyen rolled out Ocean-Eye, Europe’s open-source ocean network pitched as the home for the data Trump’s NOAA cuts torched. Trump waved an Iran “peace deal” he’d skip and send JD Vance to sign. Not a single leader congratulated him.

Why it matters: The dominance that used to set the weather has thinned into exhaustion, and others are stepping into the space — Carney drafting the architecture, von der Leyen building the institutions. The G7 no longer runs the world and no longer pretends to. Évian is what that looks like in real life. Read it →

2. Musk’s $1.77 Trillion Magic Trick — And You’re The Mark

SpaceX went public at $1.77 trillion — biggest IPO in history — for a company that lost ~$5 billion last year and has never profited. The con is the timeline: $800B in December, then Musk merged his own AI company (xAI) in February and it “became” $1.25T. You’re mostly buying xAI at an implied ~$1.9 trillion, double OpenAI. Morningstar pegged fair value at $780 billion — less than half the IPO price — and the day-one pop was a thin-float squeeze, not a valuation. Super-voting shares make Musk unfireable. And the Washington Post found his companies took $38 billion in government support — built by a “self-made” man who reportedly started as an illegal worker.

Why it matters: A money-losing company, mostly an AI bet priced at double the real leader, with shares that give you no vote — sold at the most expensive valuation ever on promises about the 2040s. When the float widens, who’s holding it? You. Privatize the gains, socialize the risk, control the votes. Read it →

3. Newsom Says Trump Sicced The DOJ On His Wife — And Both Things Are True

Newsom announced he and his wife had joined Trump’s “hit list” — a perfectly viral message that isn’t quite what the reporting says. There’s no investigation directly into Newsom; the actual subject is his wife, over possible tax crimes tied to her nonprofit, in a probe that traces to early 2025 and grew from whistleblower complaints — not the Oval Office. And yet — this is the same president who endorsed arresting Newsom, whose acting AG says it’s “appropriate” to direct investigations by name, who’s circled Comey, Powell, James, and Schiff.

Why it matters: Both true at once. A real, pre-existing investigation collides with a president who’s poisoned the well so thoroughly we may never get a clean answer. Trump didn’t have to manufacture a probe — he just made sure no real one could be trusted. Read it →

4. DEAD AIR With Steve Schmidt : A $616 Million Coin Heist And A White Trash Party Nobody Came To

Freedom 250: a 92-foot cage bolted over the South Lawn for one man’s 80th, sponsored by crypto — and he fell asleep in the front row. The promised 85,000 patriots? Variety called it “lightly attended,” and the million-dollar ringside seats sat empty on TV. The Army’s account ran the color guard beside a Coinbase logo. The grift underneath: the $TRUMP coin pulled ~$1.2 billion from two million people, then $616 million vanished; Chainalysis found 58 wallets made over $10 million each while 764,000 wallets lost money. Across four ventures, the family cleared $2.3 billion. Meanwhile Iran’s own state media published a draft trading ~$324 billion and permanent missile immunity for a reaffirmed 1968 treaty promise.

Why it matters: Every institution turned into a vending machine — the Army, the Treasury, an arts center hidden under a tarp because a judge made them remove the name. Ethics experts told Reuters it might be legal, only because no one imagined a president shameless enough to need the law. Then the cameras found the Reflecting Pool full of algae. All surface, scummy underneath. Read it →

5. Dean’s LIVE With Lev Parnas : The Press Sells You Yesterday’s News At A Markup

The pattern is the story: Lev tells you what’s coming, the “respectable” press discovers it months later and launders it through a book deal. Michael Cohen — who went to prison for Trump — is back in the fold, now working to discredit Letitia James while Trump promotes his Substack. Lev called it months ago. The situation-room infighting he flagged eight months ago? Now a Haberman book — from the same crowd that sat on the Epstein story Lev broke. We closed in Ukraine with Oleks: Putin bombed a 1,000-year-old church, gone in a night.

Why it matters: The gatekeepers don’t bury stories because they’re false — they bury them because timing is inventory. A fact you sit on becomes a chapter, and a chapter becomes a check. Lev hands it to you free, in real time, and gets called a conspiracy theorist for being early. Early isn’t wrong. It’s just inconvenient to people with a book to sell. Read it →

The Big Picture

Same reflex through all five — and the gap between the story and the man telling it has never been wider. A president too sleepy to squeeze a handshake while six leaders build the world without him. A trillionaire minted on public money. A governor turning a real problem into a martyrdom reel. A birthday wake with algae in the pool. And a press that knew, and waited for the advance.

The G7 walked in behind Carney. Morningstar said $780 billion. The probe started in 2025. Chainalysis counted the wallets. Lev called it eight months early. They’re betting you’re too tired to set the surface next to what’s underneath. So set them side by side. Out loud.

Today’s Quote

“But he has nothing on at all,” said a little child at last. — Hans Christian Andersen, The Emperor’s New Clothes (1837)

It’s really a story about crowds — how a whole kingdom will applaud a naked man rather than be the one to say what everyone sees. That’s the machine in every item today: confetti at a $1.77T IPO with nothing under it, 85,000 patriots who never came, a peace deal nobody congratulated, news everyone already knew and pretended to discover. The child isn’t smarter than the adults — he’s just not invested in the lie. Be the child. The receipts will outlive every tailor in the room.

Stay sharp. Stay kind. Never stop speaking up. See you tomorrow.

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