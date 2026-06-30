June 30, 2026

Good morning.

Here’s the through-line for today: this is a man who cannot stop incriminating himself, surrounded by people cashing in while he does it. A 35-year-old aide leaving love notes in the President’s bedroom while his own Chief of Staff asks “where am I?” A Supreme Court that just bolted the word rapist to his name for the rest of recorded history — and a Truth Social meltdown that’s already writing the next lawsuit. A clown-show birthday party that doubles as cover for a real, methodical coup being run by the apparatchiks underneath him. An $8.9 billion “critical minerals” pipeline routed straight through his sons and Lutnick’s sons, with the same bank on all fourteen deals. And, tying the whole rotten bow together, Steve Schmidt’s reminder of what this date is actually supposed to mean.

The founders risked everything to build a republic. This crowd risks the republic to enrich itself. Same reflex, every story. Let’s go.

1. “You Are All That Matters To Me” — The Aide Leaving Love Notes In Trump’s Bedroom

Pulled from Regime Change by Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan — cross-checked against books by Michael Wolff and Alex Winstead — is a detail you have to read twice. Trump, 80, has a 35-year-old executive assistant named Natalie Harp who follows him everywhere with a portable printer (backup batteries included), types his Truth Social posts as he dictates, stays later at night than any other staffer, and leaves handwritten notes in his private spaces that read “You are all that matters to me,” “You’re the alpha and the omega,” “What would I be without you?” Melania allegedly found her inside Trump’s private quarters at Mar-a-Lago. The Secret Service flagged her as a “potential danger to herself as well as to the president” after she moved into a locker room to be physically closer to him. Wolff says Trump calls her his closest confidant; Trump reportedly told staff “she’ll never leave me.” Her own estranged brother, speaking to the Daily Mail, calls it “very unhealthy.”

Why it matters: The White House won’t deny the notes, the bedroom, or the nickname — they just attack the reporters. Two journalists with full building access say they cannot tell you when these two stop being in the same room at night. The “daughter” theory is on the table. So is the other one. Nobody — including the President’s own communications shop — will take it off. Read it →

2. It’s Permanent: The Supreme Court Just Welded “Sexual Abuser” To Trump Forever

At 8:16 AM on June 29, the Supreme Court declined to hear Trump’s appeal of the E. Jean Carroll verdict — the case where a federal jury found he sexually abused her in a Bergdorf Goodman dressing room and then defamed her for telling people. There is no court above SCOTUS. No cert, no appeal, no motion that scrubs it. As of June 29, 2026, the 47th President is — federally, finally, forever — an adjudicated sexual abuser, in a ruling joined by his own three appointees with no noted dissent. Eight minutes after the news broke, he was on Truth Social calling it a “Fake Case” and Carroll “a woman I never met” — the exact defamation that already cost him $88.3 million across two verdicts. Carroll’s lawyer Roberta Kaplan has telegraphed for over a year that more attacks mean another suit. He just handed her one. Meanwhile, his own DOJ has opened a criminal “perjury” probe into the 82-year-old woman who beat him in court.

Why it matters: This isn’t about the $5 million — that’s a rounding error. It’s about the word, and the word is now nailed on for every encyclopedia, textbook, and obituary that will ever be written about him. He can’t strike it. He can’t stop attacking her. That’s not a strategy; it’s a compulsion. And the bill keeps coming. Read it →

3. Coffee And Tea With Lev And Dean: The Funniest Day Of Trump’s Term — And The Coup Underneath It

I sat down with Lev Parnas — Giuliani’s former Ukraine fixer, who has actually been inside the room where these guys lie to each other — while the Supreme Court was dropping bombs on Trump in real time. The comedy: the “Great American State Fair” on the National Mall is empty, the booked musicians walked the second they realized it was partisan, six Democratic governors refused to send delegations, and Trump literally begged the microphone for people to show up so the “fake news” couldn’t say he didn’t fill the arena. The two SCOTUS beatdowns in one morning: a 5-4 loss on mail-in ballots written by his own appointee Amy Coney Barrett, and the Carroll cert denial. But then Lev got serious, and this is the part that matters.

Why it matters: All of it — Freedom 250, the SCOTUS losses, Trump screaming about his name on buildings — is a welcome distraction for the Project 2025 crew. Exhibit A: Bill Pulte, a 38-year-old with zero intelligence experience, just made Acting Director of National Intelligence with 210 days of unconfirmed authority — and started firing intel officials day one. The state fair is the magician’s left hand. Watch the right one. Read it →

4. Bombshell: The NYT Caught Trump And Lutnick Running An $8.9 Billion Grift Through Their Own Sons

For two years House Republicans told us — under oath, on Fox, in ads — that a sitting president’s son cashing in on his father’s office is a five-alarm constitutional crisis. They spent millions on Hunter Biden. On Sunday, the New York Times (Lipton & Sonne) published the receipts that, by that exact standard, should end this presidency: at least 14 critical-minerals companies tied to the Trump and Lutnick families lined up for more than $8.9 billion in federal money. The centerpiece is a Kazakh tungsten deal where Trump personally phoned in from the White House to close it, while Cantor Fitzgerald (run by Lutnick’s sons) raised the capital and Dominari Securities (partly owned by Don Jr. and Eric) took the equity. Same bank — Cantor — on every single one of the fourteen deals as underwriter, advisor, or placement agent. When Democrats asked to subpoena Don Jr. over a $670 million deal, every committee Republican voted it dead and gaveled the room shut.

Why it matters: This isn’t the appearance of a conflict of interest. The conflict is the product. The tungsten is the wrapping paper. They took a real national-security crisis and turned it into a fee pipe for their kids — and the only thing standing between them and the next $8.9 billion is the under-resourced press they spend every day trying to discredit. Save the list of 14. Read it →

5. The Fourth Of Lies — Steve Schmidt On What This Anniversary Actually Means

Required reading today from Steve Schmidt at The Warning, posted this morning. As the country lurches toward a 250th birthday that’s been hijacked into a vanity project, Schmidt cuts straight to the contradiction at the center of it. His line — the one tying every story above into a single sentence: the founders risked everything to create a republic, while Trump risks the republic to preserve himself — opposite acts, where one gave birth to America and the other cheapens it. Substack

Why it matters: It reframes the entire newsletter. The love notes, the rapist label, the quiet coup, the $8.9 billion heist — they’re all the same act: a man and his circle treating the republic as a thing to be used. Schmidt names the stakes the half-empty Mall keeps whispering. It might be the most important thing you read today. Read it →

The Big Picture

Same reflex through all five, and the reflex is the self placed above the republic. A President who lets an aide rewrite the meaning of “loyal” because she tells him he’s all that matters — while his wife’s lawyers and the Secret Service watch. A man who’d rather post fresh defamation at 8:16 in the morning than accept a verdict, because the label wounds the ego more than the bond costs the wallet. A circle of operatives who feed that ego state fairs and gold arches precisely so they can build an FSB-style intelligence machine while he’s distracted. A family that converted a genuine national-security emergency into a fourteen-company fee pipe, underwritten by the kids, signed by the dads, paid for by you. And against all of it, Steve Schmidt holding up the founding document and asking the only question that matters: which act are we watching — the one that builds a republic, or the one that cheapens it?

The receipts are right there. The notes are in his handwriting — hers. The cert was denied with no dissent. Pulte is already firing people. The SEC filings name the shells, the bank, the sons. The Mall is empty on satellite. They thought the office was a thing you own. It’s a thing you’re lent. And the lease, as always, comes due.

Today’s Quote

“Those who would give up essential Liberty, to purchase a little temporary Safety, deserve neither Liberty nor Safety.”

— Benjamin Franklin, 1755

Stay sharp. Stay kind. Never stop speaking up. See you tomorrow.