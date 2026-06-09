June 9, 2026

Good morning.

Here’s the through-line for today: a man who keeps announcing he’s in charge of rooms that won’t have him. He showed up to his hometown for a historic first and got jeered through the national anthem before nodding off in the fourth quarter. He’s begging A-listers to fill seats at a birthday cage fight, and they’re letting his invites rot in the spam folder. He told the world, “I call the shots,” twenty minutes before his “ally” bombed Iran anyway. The man who built the laptop smear sat down and apologized to the man he aimed it at. And asked one honest question on a Wisconsin farm, the President crushed his microphone underfoot and walked off.

Five rooms. One man who can’t hold any of them. Let’s go.

1. He Made History In His Hometown — New York Booed Him For Three Hours, Then Watched Him Eat And Nap

Monday night, the Knicks played their first home NBA Finals game since 1999, and Donald Trump became the first sitting president to ever attend a Finals game — a genuine piece of history. The city did not care. When his saluting image hit the Jumbotron during the anthem at 8:36 p.m., the building answered with thunderous boos, flipping instantly to cheers the moment the camera cut to Jalen Brunson. This is what a 27% approval rating sounds like in the town that made him famous, where he drew fewer than 839,000 votes in 2024 against Harris’s 1.9 million. Then cameras caught the 79-year-old apparently dozing — hands clasped, head dipping for roughly 45 seconds — in the fourth quarter of a one-possession game. The White House called it a “long blink,” the same phrase they used in May. AOC reposted it with three words: “WAKE TF UP.” Confronted at JFK, Trump described a different planet entirely: “mostly cheers... very enthusiastic.”

Why it matters: Strip away the fries, the contraband Diet Coke (MSG only sells Pepsi — someone smuggled it in for him), and the nap, and here’s the real cost: the cheapest ticket topped $6,000 — more than a month’s NYC rent — and fans waited two-plus hours in TSA-style lines because a presidential lockdown sealed off a multi-block “frozen zone” from 4 p.m. The free outdoor watch party got erased entirely, banished to Bryant Park. The people who couldn’t pay got pushed out of sight so one man could sit in a suite and fall asleep. He came for a victory lap in his hometown. The city handed him a loss the box score doesn’t record. Read it →

2. Nobody Famous Is Coming To The $60 Million Birthday Cage Fight — And A Lawsuit Might Cancel It Anyway

Dana White read his White House guest list to Time magazine like a kid bragging about a birthday party — Sandler, The Rock, Leto, Statham, Brady, Mario Lopez — and one by one, they’re slamming the door. Per Vanity Fair, reps for Johnson, Sandler, and Leto have confirmed they’re not attending UFC “Freedom 250,” the $60 million octagon his flunkies bolted onto the White House South Lawn for June 14 — Flag Day, and his 80th birthday. Even Mario Lopez — a self-identified conservative — is a no. When you can’t get A.C. Slater to your party, it’s time for soul-searching. This comes right after the Freedom 250 concert imploded, with at least six of nine acts bailing, prompting Trump to trash them as “Third Rate ‘Artists’” and announce he’d replace them with himself, comparing his draw to Elvis in his prime.

Why it matters: It might not even happen. The Public Integrity Project filed a federal lawsuit arguing the event violates Park Service rules barring sporting events on federal parkland, that Congress never consented to the towering arch they’ve nicknamed “The Claw,” and that no environmental review was done. Their lawyer called it a “private, commercial, corrupt use of our most sacred national monuments for private gain.” And the public agrees: YouGov has disapproval of the cage fight at 51–27, and of the permanent-arena fantasy at 57–24 — a brutal 60–17 among independents. Independents hate The Claw nearly four to one. Read it →

3. “I Call The Shots” — Twenty Minutes Before Israel Bombed Iran And He Started Begging Everyone To Stop

Saturday, on Meet the Press, Trump told the world he was “very close” to an Iran deal and that Netanyahu “won’t have any choice” but to take it. Then the line he couldn’t keep in his mouth: “I call the shots.” It aged like milk in a Florida glovebox. Get the sequence right, because it’s everything: Israel bombed Hezbollah in Beirut, then hammered sites across Iran including its biggest gas plant; Iran answered with roughly ten ballistic missiles into northern Israel — the first strike since the April ceasefire we were assured was permanent. Then, per Axios, the man who “calls the shots” got Netanyahu on the phone and begged him not to retaliate. Netanyahu’s response, in an official’s actual word: he “pseudo-agreed” — nodding while loading the car, then promising Israeli media a response is coming regardless.

Why it matters: A guy in charge gives orders. A guy who’s lost the room phones his ally and pleads for a few more days. The “imminent deal” isn’t a forecast — it’s a screensaver that pops up whenever the screen would otherwise go dark on him. Either Israel told Washington about Beirut and Trump couldn’t stop it, or it didn’t and he didn’t know. There is no third option where the man holding the leash looks good. He doesn’t call the shots. He calls the press. Read more →

4. The FiveStack: A Healthy Hunter Biden Is About To Be Trump’s Problem — And The Man Who Built The Lie Just Apologized For It

Five fronts, one crack running through all of them. On Dean’s “Coffee & Tea with Lev and Dean,” Lev Parnas — the Giuliani fixer who went hunting for Biden dirt — sat across from Hunter Biden and said plainly what he’s already said under oath: the laptop held the nudes and the wreckage of addiction, and nothing else. No espionage, no foreign agent, no corruption. The other eighty percent — the narrative that nearly turned an election — was invented, and Parnas knows because he was inside the machine that built it. But the segment wasn’t a takedown; it was an amends. Parnas apologizing was part of his recovery, Hunter accepting it part of his own. Two men who no longer have to hide, looking freer than anyone in MAGA — a comeback story America tends to love, run by a man who owns every receipt instead of running from them. Stack it alongside Scott Pelley naming Bari Weiss’s “thumb on the scale” at CBS, a federal judge ordering Trump’s name stripped off the Kennedy Center, and Israel loading its reprisal then standing down because Trump made it.

Why it matters: The strongman act runs on a single assumption: that no one gets to say no. Monday, on five different fronts, someone did. The reveal underneath the Iran rift is the weakness: Trump doesn’t need Israel and Iran to stop hating each other — he needs the war to stop so he can wear the peacemaker’s crown, and he can’t make it stop. Iran has no elections to lose. He does, at roughly 30%. Watch →

5. Dead Air: One Man Brought The Email. The Other Was Asked For One And Ran Out Of A Barn.

On Dead Air with Steve Schmidt, brought to you by The Save America Movement, the night kept handing over the same frame: real power produces the email, names the evidence, unseals the file — hollow power takes off the mic and changes the subject. On a Chippewa Falls farm staged for “heartland strength,” Kristen Welker asked Trump for evidence his California “rigged” claim was real. His answer: “all I have to do is look.” She refused to accept it. That was the ballgame. He crushed his lapel mic underfoot and left — “Thank you, darling... I’ve had enough” — fast, so the cameras couldn’t hold his face. NBC then fact-checked its own interview against Trump’s own government: his DOJ’s Inspector General found no FBI agents “ushered” rioters into the Capitol; his own DNI testified Iran hadn’t decided to build a weapon. Meanwhile Scott Pelley, fired from 60 Minutes, did the opposite — he produced the receipts, alleging Weiss put “a thumb on the scale for the president’s version of events,” recasting a woman turning away from an officer as driving toward him.

Why it matters: Watch what a man does when he’s losing. The one winning can’t wait to produce the evidence; the one losing takes off the mic and calls the room crooked. CBS’s defense was the confession — they disputed the motive behind Pelley’s email without ever denying it exists. You don’t argue about the intent of a document that isn’t real. And when the man with the receipts raised his voice, management accused him of “physical abuse.” Invert the victim and the aggressor. Every single time. Discovery is a hell of a drug. Watch Here: it →

The Big Picture

Same reflex through all five — a man performing command over rooms that have stopped obeying him. The hometown that booed him through the anthem and watched him sleep. The celebrities ghosting the birthday brawl nobody legally signed off on. The “ally” who bombed Iran twenty minutes after he claimed to hold the leash. The smear that took a decade to build, unbuilt in one honest conversation by the man who built it. And the President who, asked for a single piece of evidence, crushed his microphone and walked out of a barn.

The receipts are right there. The boos are on the arena audio. The lawsuit is on the federal docket. Netanyahu’s “pseudo-agreement” is on the record. Parnas testified under oath. And the walkout is on tape — “I’ve had enough” — because a calm woman with a follow-up was more than he could survive. Real power shows its work. Everything in today’s newsletter is a man who can’t, dressed up as a man who won’t.

Today’s Quote

“The empires of the future are the empires of the mind.” — Winston Churchill, Harvard, September 6, 1943

Stay sharp. Stay kind. Never stop speaking up. See you tomorrow.

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