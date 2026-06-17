Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Edward Elly's avatar
Edward Elly
4h

As 250th anniversary arrives it’s time for a Canadian podcaster to remind Americans of the

Crucial role Canada played in the US historic evolution. As Forest Gump said STUPID IS AS

STUPID DOES. The Trumpian wish/threat for a 51st state was one of those moments. As a

Retired American diplomat I can assure you how ESSENTIAL good neighbors are to national

Development. And no two countries have repeated what the US and Canada did together

Growing up in Detroit, 1933-51 we were constantly reminded of the friendship and support

To our north. May the brilliant Mark Carney remind the governing elites.

Ed Elly, Brussels

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Courtney M 🇨🇦🏳️‍🌈's avatar
Courtney M 🇨🇦🏳️‍🌈
5h

Yeah... Miller's been running the show the whole time. Personally I've been waiting for him and the tech bros to come to blows. It'll happen eventually.

Nick P compares him to smegma and if you don't know what that is, I'll just let you google it, but it's pretty apt. 😂🤢

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