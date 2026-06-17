June 17, 2026

Good morning.

Here’s the through-line for today: the face and the machinery. We spend our days watching the face — the President so impaired Iran sent psychiatrists, the man the G7 openly laughed at, the gilded surrender narrated like a Nobel speech, the cage fights on the people’s lawn. And while the whole world points and laughs at the crumbling monument, the machinery keeps running — built not by the clown out front but by the quiet man with the memoranda, the one drafting legal theories to suspend habeas corpus and put soldiers on American streets. The spectacle is the distraction. The id behind it is the story.

The receipts are still here. Let’s go.

1. Iran Brought Two Psychiatrists To The Table — Because They Decided Trump Was A Patient, Not A President

This is the one that reframes everything else. According to the reporting, Iran’s negotiating team didn’t show up to bargain — they showed up to manage. They brought two psychiatric experts to the table, having concluded that the President of the United States wasn’t a leader to be dealt with but a clinical case to be handled. Read that twice. A foreign government — the foreign government Trump spent sixty-plus days bombing — looked across the table, diagnosed the man, and built their entire strategy around his “mental illness.” And it worked. He never stood a chance, because you can’t out-negotiate people who’ve stopped treating you as a negotiator and started treating you as a symptom.

Why it matters: Every other story in this newsletter is downstream of this one. When your adversary’s opening move is to staff the room with people trained to manage decline, the “deal” was over before it started — and the $324 billion price tag in story three is just the invoice. The most dangerous thing isn’t that Iran thinks Trump is impaired. It’s that they were right, and they had the documentation to prove it before the first handshake. Read it →

2. VIDEO: He Flew Eight Hours On Three Hours Of Sleep — Then Described A UFC Card To The G7 While Every Leader Laughed

Here’s the physical sequel to the policy disaster. The President of the United States crossed the Atlantic on three hours of sleep, landed in the French Alps, and then spent two straight days describing a pay-per-view fight card to a table of world leaders who were trying — very politely — not to laugh in his face. They failed. They laughed. It’s on tape: the UFC babble, the handshake that forgot how hands work, Macron and the rest exchanging the look you give someone you’ve quietly agreed to stop taking seriously. This isn’t a hostile edit or a partisan clip. It’s the leader of the free world doing fight-card color commentary at a summit, and the most powerful people on Earth deciding, in real time and on camera, that the emperor has no idea where he is.

Why it matters: Story one told you Iran figured it out. This is the rest of the room catching up. When your closest allies can’t keep a straight face — when the laughter is the diplomatic event — the “leader of the free world” title is doing no work at all. The tape doesn’t need my narration. It narrates itself. Read it →

3. The FiveStack: A $324 Billion Surrender, Narrated Like A Victory Lap

This is what the psychiatrists and the laughing allies were watching unfold. Trump declared the Iran “deal” complete, posted it to Truth Social in all caps, and authorized the “toll-free opening” of the Strait of Hormuz and the lifting of the U.S. naval blockade — Ships of the World, set sail. Strip the triumphalism and here’s the actual ledger: roughly $324 billion, troops withdrawing, Iran’s missiles taken off the table — in exchange for a reaffirmed pinky promise he’s already starting to walk back. Meanwhile the supporting cast filled out the show: Melania’s First Lady scandal, Vance face-planting on The View, and Bibi losing it in a courtroom an ocean away. After declaring “MISSION ACCOMPLISHED” something like thirty-nine times in 105 days, he’s calling a “very strong” memorandum of understanding a historic triumph.

Why it matters: A surrender doesn’t become a victory because you announce it the loudest. Trump handed Tehran the store and is selling the receipt as a trophy — and the only people buying are the ones who need it to be true. The math doesn’t care how many times you post it in capital letters. Read it →

4. Dean’s LIVE Recap: Ken Harbaugh On The Phony Iran MOU — And The Honor-Guard Salute That Should Make You Sick

When you want the Iran “deal” read by someone who actually flew the missions, you call Ken Harbaugh — former Navy combat pilot and mission commander, Yale Law grad, producer of Against All Enemies, bylines in the Times, The Atlantic, The Bulwark, NPR. We spent the hour pulling the spin apart, and it starts with the word Trump keeps not saying: this isn’t a treaty, it isn’t even a ceasefire with teeth — it’s a memorandum of understanding. An MOU. A press release with a countdown clock. There’s no Senate ratification, no enforcement, no there there — just a “very strong” piece of paper Trump is waving like the Treaty of Versailles while Iran reads the room and waits him out. Harbaugh’s point cut clean: you don’t narrate an MOU like a Nobel acceptance speech unless you’re hoping nobody asks what’s actually in it. Spoiler — it’s a pinky promise with a logo.

And then the part that should turn your stomach regardless of how you vote. At the UFC Freedom 250 spectacle on the South Lawn, the fighters walked out of the Oval Office flanked by Medal of Honor recipients and escorted by the Armed Forces Full Honor Cordon — the soldiers whose actual job is to escort fallen heroes and heads of state. Trump used them as walkout props, effectively forcing the military Honor Guard to salute cage fighters as they were paraded past Abraham Lincoln’s statue like celebrities on a red carpet. Harbaugh — a man who’s worn the uniform and buried friends who earned those honors — didn’t have to raise his voice. He just named it: the nation’s highest decoration for valor, repurposed into a fight-night processional. Even the Lincoln Project needed only one word for it. Disgraceful.

Why it matters: The regime survives on you looking where it points — at the gold, the “deal,” the spectacle. Harbaugh looks where they don’t: at the empty MOU dressed as a triumph, and at the obscenity of Medal of Honor valor reduced to a UFC red carpet. When the man who flew the missions tells you the surrender is a surrender and the salute was a desecration, believe him over the press release. The fighters didn’t earn that salute. Neither did the man who staged it. Read it →

5. Steve Schmidt: The Man Behind The Tyrant — While You Watched The Clown, They Drafted The Memos

Now turn away from the face and look at the machinery. Steve Schmidt — Lincoln Project co-founder, the strategist who ran McCain and helped reelect Bush before he torched his own party over this — wrote the most important piece of the day, and it isn’t about the cake or the cage. Trump, he argues, is the face of this administration; Stephen Miller is its id. New York Times reporting from Swan and Haberman revealed that the White House came far closer than anyone knew to suspending the writ of habeas corpus — the ancient protection against being thrown in a cell with no explanation — while Miller and Vance pushed to invoke the Insurrection Act and put the U.S. military on American streets against immigration protesters. White House lawyers reportedly pushed back, calling it legally indefensible. But it wasn’t a seminar or a hypothetical. It was a live policy discussion inside the West Wing. Schmidt’s frame is the one that should keep you up: the most dangerous figure in an authoritarian movement is rarely the one giving balcony speeches. It’s the quiet man writing the memoranda, defining the enemies, explaining why the unthinkable is suddenly an “ordinary necessity.”

Why it matters: This is the whole newsletter turned inside out. Stories one through four are the face — impaired, laughed at, surrendering, gilding cage fighters. Schmidt’s point is that the face is the distraction, and the distraction is the strategy. Constitutions don’t die in explosions; they erode through rationalizations — always temporary, always necessary, always just this once — until the republic that existed yesterday has quietly become something else. The clown out front holds your eye. The man with the memos suspends habeas corpus. Watch both. Read the piece →

Today’s Quote

“My name is Ozymandias, King of Kings: / Look on my works, ye Mighty, and despair! / Nothing beside remains.” — Percy Bysshe Shelley, Ozymandias (1818)

Shelley wrote it about a shattered statue in the desert — a dead emperor who built a monument so the future would tremble at his greatness, and got two broken legs of stone half-buried in sand. The boast survived; the empire didn’t. We are watching the same sentence get carved in real time: a man wrapping horses in gold and staging cage fights on the people’s lawn, commanding the Mighty to look upon his works and despair — while Iran sends psychiatrists and the allies laugh. But Shelley’s poem hides a second, colder lesson under the first. Someone built that statue. A sculptor “well those passions read,” a hand that did the work while the king only posed. The monuments crumble. The machinery — the apparatus, the precedent, the quiet hand that knows how to read a tyrant’s passions and carve them into something permanent — that’s the part that survives the sand. Look on his works. Then look at who’s holding the chisel. The face will be a ruin in the desert. The question Schmidt is asking is what gets left standing beside it.

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