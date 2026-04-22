April 22, 2026

Five stories.

One thread.

MSM will cover these separately because connecting them means saying the quiet part out loud: we’re watching a regime come apart in real time. Trump extended his own war and begged Iran to write his peace plan. His SecDef quoted Pulp Fiction in a military chapel, thinking it was scripture. His sailors are eating folded tortillas and grey meat. His favourite surveillance company just published a technofascist manifesto. His ambassador to Canada is running cover for a 40M-view foreign op. And his “tribute” to Tim Cook was 480 words about himself. Separately, embarrassing. Together, diagnostic. The death spiral is on the record — and the only reason it’s still upright is that everyone in a position to name it has too much to lose. I don’t. Let’s go.

1. TRUMP’S IRAN STRATEGY: “I PROMISE NOT TO BOMB YOU UNTIL YOU TELL ME HOW TO STOP BOMBING YOU.”

He extended his own ceasefire indefinitely — then asked Iran to write him the peace plan.

Tuesday morning, Trump told CNBC he had no interest in extending the ceasefire. By lunch, he’d reversed on Truth Social — indefinitely — until Iran submits a “unified proposal” telling him how the war he started should end.

A hostage situation where the hostage-taker is begging for a ransom demand.

Iran’s negotiator Qalibaf refused talks “under the shadow of threats.” His team said Islamabad would be “a waste of time.” Vance’s trip is on hold. The Art of the Deal guy blinked in public, blaming “a seriously fractured” Iranian government — diplomat-speak for “they’re not answering my calls.”

Joint Chiefs Chairman Dan Caine has been flashing red — low stockpiles, casualty risk. On April 8, he called the ceasefire “a pause,” contradicting Trump’s “a whole civilization will die tonight” post. Trump threw a tantrum, insisting Caine was on board.

Trump started a war he can’t finish. His military says the numbers don’t add up. Iran refused to show. He backed down, called it strength, and asked the people he’s bombing to write the peace plan. Not a strategy. Chaos. The people paying for it are the sailors on the blockade, the Iranians, and every American whose pension just got set on fire by $120 oil.

👉 Read the full piece

2. FIVESTACK LIVE: VANCE BAILS, PALANTIR GOES FULL VILLAIN, WARSH DODGES & HEGSETH KILLS THE FLU SHOT

Back after 10 days off — and wow, did the news wait.

🚨 5. Vance Bails on Iran. Iran is telegraphing a major strike from the UAE to Kuwait, issuing civilian evacuation warnings. For the first time, they’ve threatened Jebel Ali — the Mideast’s busiest port. Vance walked away from back-channel diplomacy. When the VP exits, it’s a signal.

🛢️ 4. Ukraine’s €90B Unlocks. Orbán lost in a landslide to Péter Magyar. The Druzhba pipeline is repaired — Budapest’s precondition. Kaja Kallas expects a deal in 24 hours. Initial 2026 disbursement: €16.7B financial, €28.3B military. With Trump killing U.S. aid and Kyiv running out in June, this is the difference between fighting on and collapse.

🏴 3. Palantir’s 22-Point Manifesto. Karp’s company — supplier of AI targeting to ICE, NYPD, the Pentagon — dropped 1,000 words on X: bring back the draft, rearm Germany and Japan, declare some cultures “regressive,” and claim “hard power this century will be built on software” (read: theirs). Critics called it “technofascism.” 21 million views.

🏦 2. Warsh for Fed — “Sock Puppet”? Kennedy asked flat-out. Warsh said no. But $100M+ in investments raised conflict-of-interest concerns; he flipped from hawk to dove and refused to defend Lisa Cook. Plot twist: Tillis will block the vote until DOJ drops its Powell investigation. Tillis is retiring. He doesn’t care. Warsh can’t be confirmed without him.

“Your body, your faith” is a fine campaign slogan. A terrible one for a war department.

💉 1. Hegseth Kills the Military Flu Mandate. Mandate dates to the 1950s. Drove active-duty vaccination above 90%. Troops live in close quarters where flu spreads like wildfire. And flu season is already ending, per the CDC. Naked PR play for the anti-vax 20% of the military. Performance, not readiness.

👉 Watch the full LIVE

3. THE KISS-MY-ASS PRESIDENCY: TRUMP’S “TRIBUTE” TO TIM COOK IS A TRIBUTE TO HIMSELF

Cook was eulogized by a conman bragging he made a $4 trillion CEO kneel — and Cook spent 18 months proving him right.

Apple announced that Cook is stepping down on September 1. He took a ~$350B company in 2011 and handed over ~$4 trillion. Buffett said what Cook did “could not be done by anybody I’ve known.”

Here’s the President’s tribute: “I was very impressed with myself to have the head of Apple calling to ‘kiss my ass.’” The only line in the 480-word post that isn’t about Trump is “an incredible guy.” Three words.

Three weeks ago, about MBS: “He didn’t think he’d be kissing my ass… now he has to be nice to me.” Same phrase. Same kink. Trump has never built anything — inherited money, bankrupted casinos, ran fake universities. The only way he feels powerful is by forcing people who have built something to debase themselves.

Cook gave Trump a gold plaque to save Apple from an illegal tax. Read that again.

Cook’s 18-month suck-up campaign:

Jan 2025: Personal $1M donation to the inauguration fund. Mar-a-Lago dinner.

Aug 2025: Walked into the Oval with a glass plaque on a 24-karat gold base . Live TV. Announced $100B in U.S. manufacturing — a response to Trump’s 25% iPhone tariff threat.

Jan 2026: Attended the White House Melania Trump documentary screening.

The footnote: In February 2026, the Supreme Court ruled that Trump didn’t have the authority to impose those tariffs. The administration is paying back $166B+. Cook gave Trump a gold plaque to save Apple from a power that didn’t legally exist.

Trump’s not wrong about the transaction. Cook called. MBS has to be nice. Bezos turned WaPo’s opinion page to mush. Zuckerberg killed Meta’s fact-checking. The billionaires are lining up because Trump uses regulatory power as extortion. That’s not a presidency. That’s a protection racket with better branding.

👉 Read the full piece

4. IRAN WAR UPDATE WITH KEN HARBAUGH: PULP FICTION BIBLE, JESUS-DOCTOR TRUMP & A HUNGRY NAVY

Trump controls nothing. Iran controls everything. The troops are hungry.

Hegseth quoted Samuel L. Jackson and thought it was scripture. At a Pentagon prayer service, he delivered the fake verse Jackson recites in Pulp Fiction before murdering a guy. Called it “CSAR 25:17.” Tarantino wrote it in 1994. Pentagon defence: Anyone pointing this out is “peddling fake news.”

Trump: “I’m Not Jesus, I’m a Red Cross Doctor.” The AI image — white robes, divine light from his palms, angels. His Christian base came unglued. He pulled it, then told reporters: “I do make people better. I make people a lot better.” The President is at war with Pope Leo XIV, responds by posing as Christ, then claims he’s a Red Cross medic. This is the guy with the nuclear codes.

Hormuz — Iran controls everything:

April 13: Trump orders a Navy blockade.

April 18: Iran slams Hormuz shut. IRGC gunboats fire on commercial vessels, including two Indian-flagged ships.

April 19: U.S. Navy seizes an Iranian cargo ship. Iran promises retaliation.

Now: 20% of the world’s oil is stalled. Gas at $4.05/gallon. Brent up 7% in a day.

Iran doesn’t need to win. Iran just needs to not lose. Every day Hormuz stays shut, Iran wins.

The most patriotic thing in America right now is a Marine on the Tripoli rationing tortillas and telling her dad the truth.

The Navy is going hungry. Sailors aboard the Abraham Lincoln, Tripoli, and Gerald R. Ford sent photos to USA Today showing folded tortillas and shredded meat. Empty trays. A Navy mom spent $2,000 on care packages her son never got — USPS suspended delivery to 27 military ZIP codes. The Pentagon called it “fake news.” The pictures are from the sailors themselves.

The pushback is coming from inside the building. Sailors leaking photos. JAG officers flagging “no quarter” orders as war crimes. Courts ruling against Hegseth. Every empty dinner tray is a Constitution working.

👉 Watch the full LIVE

5. CANADIAN LAB IDENTIFIES MAGA-LINKED NETWORK PUSHING U.S. ANNEXATION ON ALBERTA — 40 MILLION VIEWS

20 accounts. 4,500 videos. 40M views. 10–12× more pro-annexation than the actual Alberta separatists. That’s the tell.

Montreal’s Media Ecosystem Observatory found the network is 10 to 12 times more likely to discuss American annexation favourably than known Alberta separatist accounts themselves. The shadow network is more enthusiastic than the actual separatists. That disqualifies the “just grifters” explanation. Grifters ride sentiment. They don’t run ahead of it by twelve.

How they found it: language. A narrator mispronouncing “Regina.” Another referring to B.C. MLA Dallas Brodie — a woman — as “he.” A “B.C. interior” voice who turned out to be a Pennsylvania voice actor. Near-identical wording across ~20 accounts, heavy VPN use, near-clones after takedowns. Topics evolved: Alberta vs. Ottawa → Canada vs. U.S. → secession. Content farms abandon topics. This one tracks the political moment across platform crackdowns. MEO calls it “slopaganda.”

If you designed conditions for a foreign actor to influence a G7 vote, you’d design them like this.

The ambassador: Pete Hoekstra. Since spring 2025: called Canadians “mean and nasty” for boycotting American booze. Accused Canada of “meddling” when Ontario aired an anti-tariff Reagan ad. Unleashed an expletive-laden tirade on Ontario’s trade rep at a CABC gala — loud enough that his wife apologized. Told Canadians Trump’s 51st-state remarks are a “term of endearment.” Charitable read: undiplomatic. Less charitable: softening the ground.

Why now: Elections Alberta approved the APP’s independence petition Dec 22. Signatures run through May 2. If APP clears 177,732, a referendum follows — likely this fall. APP lawyer Rath wants Alberta to be a U.S. territory. APP leaders met State Department officials three times, per the FT. Treasury Secretary Bessent called Alberta “a natural partner for the U.S.”

Alberta is “almost completely unready” for foreign disinformation, per former RCMP intelligence director Patrick Lennox. Elections Alberta’s jurisdiction is nil. CSIS is federal. The RCMP won’t charge anyone on a timeline that matters. We all knew it was bullshit. Nice to see Canadian MSM finally name it.

👉 Read the full investigation

Today’s Quote: “If they are wise, do not quarrel with them; if they are fools, ignore them.”

― Epictetus

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