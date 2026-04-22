Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Stacy💫🧿♓️'s avatar
Stacy💫🧿♓️
Apr 22

Even though it’s a shit show Dean you always manage to make me feel better about the state of said shit show 💙💙🫶🫶

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Candace
Apr 22

Also, for clarity, I should say that, as an American citizen, I would be highly opposed to an annexation. I am just trying to understand how it would even be possible.

It takes a dark mind to think something like this up. Can't wait until we are past the chaos of this administration in the US.

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