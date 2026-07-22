Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Wendy Shelley's avatar
Wendy Shelley
5h

Dean, Canada cannot be on its knees while enforcing Elbows Up! It just doesn’t work that way, except Felon can never admit it. The jackass proves he can never learn from his stupidity. Better America wants regime change at least as much as (everyone else) Canada!! Keep on keepin’ on!!!

Reply
Share
1 reply
Courtney M 🇨🇦🏳️‍🌈's avatar
Courtney M 🇨🇦🏳️‍🌈
5h

I guess wildfire smoke is this year's fentanyl. Whatever you say, DJT. Still not buying your booze. 🖕

Yesterday's FiveStack was awesome. 😎🤘

Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dean Blundell · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture