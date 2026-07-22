July 22, 2026

Good morning.

Here’s the through-line for today: this is what cruelty looks like when it stops pretending to be strategy. A President who isn’t negotiating with Canada — he’s punishing it, openly, for the crime of standing up for itself, and reaching for a 1930 legal relic to do it. Two men who spent twenty years filming their own confessions, finally discovering that “useful to Trump” has an expiration date. A Pentagon lying about a war that’s putting American kids in flag-draped caskets. A tariff regime so self-defeating it amounts to punching your own reflection. And underneath all of it, the reason those kids are dying: China aiming the missiles while the administration’s response is to tariff Canada and book its FBI Director a flight to Moscow. The common thread isn’t competence. It’s grievance weaponized into policy — cruelty as the point, not the byproduct. Let’s go.

1. Trump Doesn’t Want A Deal. He Wants Canadians On Their Knees.

On Monday, Trump signed three proclamations slapping 50% tariffs on a sweeping range of Canadian goods — wine, dairy, cement, hockey sticks — dusting off Section 338 of the Tariff Act of 1930, a Depression-era weapon no president has ever used. The stated crime? That Canada “discriminated” against American autos, alcohol and dairy. Read the fine print and the whole game falls out: the “discrimination” is Canada’s retaliation for Trump’s earlier tariffs — the ones his own Supreme Court struck down as unlawful. His trade rep Jamieson Greer said the quiet part into a microphone: Canada was one of the only countries that hit back, so Canada must be “held accountable.” Held accountable — for standing up for itself. Days earlier he’d threatened to sanction Canada over wildfire smoke. Dean lays out the receipts against a backdrop no one should forget: Tehran, 1979, when Canadian diplomats hid six Americans in their living rooms and forged them passports with their own necks in the noose. Gander. Vimy. Kandahar. Eighty years of “would they hide me?” answered yes — torched in three, for nothing but the pleasure of the torching.

Why it matters: This stopped being about trade a long time ago. It’s punishment, and appeasement isn’t a strategy against a punisher — it’s a subscription. Carney finally said all options are on the table; Ford wants dollar-for-dollar; Eby said not a chance in hell the bourbon goes back on the shelf. The real cost isn’t measured in tariffs. It’s that a majority of Canadians now say America can’t be trusted in a crisis — and that number isn’t coming back on any timeline this regime can imagine. Read it →

2. The Tates Run Out Of Saviors: Extradition Train Is On The Tracks

Four days after Trump’s own special envoy Paolo Zampolli toasted them at a D.C. garden party, Andrew and Tristan Tate appeared in a Miami federal courtroom in shackles and tan jail uniforms, saying nothing. Their lawyer spent the weekend openly begging the administration to intervene — and got knives back. The DOJ told the AP the arrests were approved at the leadership level of its Criminal Division, not some “low-level functionary.” A senior State Department official told CNN that Rubio hasn’t spoken to them and State has NO PLANS TO ACT. Two sources say Trump himself isn’t expected to get involved. The passport-fairy routine that sprung them from Romania in 2025 is officially out of service — because their “unmatched election value” got repriced the second “19 charges relating to indecent images of a child” hit the CPS press release. Former prosecutor Dave Aronberg’s verdict on the full slate: the rest of their lives in a cell. And the most damning witness is the Tates themselves — twenty years of monetized confessions, the “Pimping Hoes Degree,” the “loverboy method” they published as a sales pitch.

Why it matters: England wants them, Romania called dibs first, and Florida’s already running a criminal probe. There is no door out of this room. When the machine decides you’re a liability, it doesn’t send a memo — it just stops returning calls. Seven women in England have waited up to sixteen years for a courtroom. The routine is holding. Good. That’s what it’s supposed to look like. Read it →

3. Dean’s LIVE With Ken Harbaugh: The Pentagon Lies While Troops Die

Required listening today. Dean sat down live with veteran and journalist Ken Harbaugh to pull apart the widening gap between what the Pentagon says and what’s actually happening to American service members in the Middle East. As the Iran war grinds on and the casualty count climbs, the official story and the battlefield reality have stopped matching — and Harbaugh, who has the credibility of someone who’s worn the uniform, walks through exactly how and why the messaging machine keeps papering over dead soldiers. It’s the human counterweight to the geopolitics in stories #1 and #5: the policy abstractions have names, ranks, and families waiting at Dover.

Why it matters: When an administration is willing to lie about a war in progress, every other number it feeds you deserves the same scrutiny. This conversation connects the smoke-and-grievance politics at home to the cost being paid abroad — and it’s the connective tissue for everything else in today’s edition. Watch/Listen →

4. Steve Schmidt: Smoke, Tariffs, And The Theater Of Stupidity

From Steve Schmidt’s The Warning, and it lands like a scalpel. Trump has discovered a new villain beyond the northern border — not fentanyl, not terrorists, but trees. Canadian trees with the audacity to catch fire and send smoke drifting from Minnesota to New York. Schmidt’s line is the one everyone’s quoting: to wage economic war against Canada is rather like punching yourself repeatedly in the face because you dislike your reflection. He reminds readers what tariffs actually are — taxes, paid overwhelmingly by American importers and passed along to American families — and skewers a worldview where rain is political, hurricanes are ideological, disease has a nationality, and smoke has a passport. Narcissism elevated into public policy. Substack + 2

Why it matters: It’s the perfect companion to story #1 — the same tariffs, seen through the lens of pure absurdity. Schmidt’s close is the whole newsletter in one thought: physics and economics possess an irritating habit of ignoring campaign rhetoric. Reality always wins. Eventually. The only open question is how much damage gets done first. Read more here →

5. The FiveStack Recap: Trump Can’t Save The Tates, Kash Books Moscow, And China Aims The Missiles

Five stories, zero mercy, live with Zev Shalev. The countdown: 5) MAGA is screaming for a Tate pardon — legally useless, since the charges are British, not federal. 4) Kash Patel, the man who built a career screaming “Russiagate hoax,” is booking Moscow and St. Petersburg for October 14–15, hosted by the FSB — the first FBI Director in Russia since Mueller in 2013. 3) Emails obtained by The Canadian Press show Trump shook down the Gordie Howe Bridge — a structure Canada financed and named after a Saskatchewan-born Red Wing — for a cut of the tolls like a mob boss. 2) The 50% Canada tariff: the “China number” isn’t a coincidence, it’s the message. 1) And the one that should lead every newscast: Iranian ballistic missiles killed two American soldiers — 1st Lt. Tyler Feehan, 25, and Pvt. Isabella Gonzales, 19 — at a base in Jordan, bringing the U.S. death toll in the Iran war to at least 18. How is Iran suddenly threading missiles through Patriot and THAAD defenses? Because China is doing the aiming — satellite imagery feeding Tehran in near-real time, with Russia tossing in recon for good measure. Eyes and fist.

Why it matters: It all connects, and the vibe is unwatchable-screenplay territory: China is helping guide the missiles killing U.S. soldiers, and the administration’s response this week was to tariff Canada and send its FBI Director to Moscow. Nobody would buy the script. Read/Watch →

The Big Picture

Same reflex through all five, and the reflex is cruelty mistaken for strength. A President punishing his closest ally for the crime of self-respect, then reaching back to 1930 to find a weapon crude enough to do it. Two men who confessed on camera for two decades, learning that loyalty to power buys you nothing once you become a liability. A Pentagon lying about a war while it buries the kids fighting it. A tariff regime so blind to consequence it taxes its own families to punish someone else’s trees. And a satellite over a base in Jordan, aiming the missiles — while the men in charge stare at Canada and Moscow.

Schmidt named it best: reality has an irritating habit of ignoring campaign rhetoric. The tariffs land on American wallets no matter who Trump blames. The extradition train runs on treaty law no pardon can touch. The missiles kill regardless of which country the administration decides to tantrum at this week. Grievance can generate headlines, proclamations, garden parties, and flights to the FSB. It cannot generate a single true sentence. And eventually — Schmidt’s word — the bill comes due. The only question left is how many people get hurt before it does.

Today’s Quote

“The best revenge is not to be like your enemy.”

— Marcus Aurelius

Nineteen centuries ago, a Roman emperor understood what this administration never will: you don’t defeat cruelty by matching it, and you don’t measure a nation by how hard it can punch its friends. Canada hid Americans in its living rooms. Seven women waited sixteen years for a courtroom. Two soldiers came home in caskets. The people who chose grievance over decency think they’re winning. Marcus Aurelius already told you how that ends — the enemy isn’t across the border or in the dock. It’s the reflection in the mirror, throwing the punches.

Stay sharp. Stay kind. Never stop speaking up. See you tomorrow.

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