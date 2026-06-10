June 10, 2026

Good morning.

Here’s the through-line for today: the strongman act runs out of road the second the room stops playing along. A Kremlin mouthpiece threatening to publish a hit list of Canadian factories because we had the gall to help a country survive being invaded. A flesh-eating parasite we beat sixty years ago, marching back across the border through a hole this administration cut in the fence — then blaming the man who left office eighteen months ago. A President who called a downed helicopter “not a big deal” on Monday and bombed Iran’s drinking water over it on Wednesday, all while promising the same imaginary deal for the 38th time. Three aging tough guys cracking on camera in the same news cycle. And underneath all of it, a man turning 80 this week who has accumulated power, with no one left to tell him the truth.

The receipts are still here. Let’s go.

1. Russia Just Threatened Canada Because We Won’t Stop Helping The Country It’s Busy Invading

Here’s where we are in June 2026: Russia — fourth year into a war of conquest it started, lobbing missiles at apartment blocks and stealing Ukrainian kids — has decided Canada is the warmonger. On Wednesday, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova announced Canada had crossed into “a brand-new level of involvement,” reserved the right to an “appropriate response,” and — the part every Canadian should sit up for — said Russia will publicly release the addresses of the facilities making drones for Ukraine on Canadian soil, “so people can be informed.” Translated out of Diplomat: that’s not a press service, it’s a target list. The unspeakable provocation? In late May, Ottawa and Kyiv signed a deal to build Ukrainian drones in Canada — a joint venture set to produce several thousand a year. That’s the whole crime. We agreed to help a country defend itself from the people murdering its citizens.

Why it matters: The threat is the point. Russia can’t reach a drone plant in Canada with a missile — it’s losing roughly a thousand troops a day in eastern Ukraine. What it can do is rattle the cage, spook investors, scare municipalities, and make helping Ukraine feel dangerous enough that we quietly stop. It’s a mob shakedown on Foreign Ministry letterhead. And the right answer from a country with 1.3 million people of Ukrainian descent — the first Western nation to recognize Ukraine’s independence in 1991 — is the same smiling, unmistakable “absolutely not” Ukraine has given Putin for four straight years. Build the drones. Louder. Read it →

2. They Cut The Program That Kept Out The Flesh-Eating Maggot. Now It’s In Texas. And They Blamed Biden.

Let’s get the timeline straight before the spin machine launders it. New World screwworm — the larva of a fly whose species name translates to “man-eater,” because it burrows into and feeds on living tissue — is back in American cattle for the first time since the 1960s. Three confirmed cases in South Texas as of this week. We eradicated this thing with an elegant trick: breed billions of male flies, sterilize them with radiation, dump them into the wild, watch the population collapse. The barrier only holds if you keep paying for it. So here’s the calendar: the parasite marched north through Central America from 2023. In March 2025, this administration’s DOGE cuts terminated the regional surveillance program funding and fired roughly 15,000 USDA staff. The parasite kept doing the exact thing everyone watched it do for two years. It crossed into Texas. And Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins went on cable news to blame Joe Biden’s “open border” — for a fly that flew through six countries on its own wings.

Why it matters: This was a solved problem. Now Texas faces up to $1.8 billion a year in potential losses, Canada is quarantining American livestock like toxic waste, beef already hit a record $9.64 a pound in April, and we’re spending close to a billion dollars to rebuild the fence we sold for scrap. You cannot cut the smoke detector and then blame the previous tenant for the fire. The party of personal responsibility has declared that flesh-eating maggots are Joe Biden’s fault. Check the calendar. Full story →

3. “Trust Me, Bro” Is Not A Middle East Policy: Trump Bombed Iran Over A Helicopter That May Have Flown Into A Drone

The timeline is the whole con. Monday night: a U.S. Army Apache goes down over the Strait of Hormuz; both pilots rescued, both fine. A U.S. official tells the AP it went down after colliding with an Iranian drone — possibly an accident. Trump himself calls it “not a big deal.” Tuesday morning: same guy, different mood, onto Truth Social to declare the U.S. “must, of necessity, respond.” Tuesday night: CENTCOM hits roughly 20 targets along Iran’s coast — and “proportional response” turns out to mean two water reservoirs hit near Sirik, cutting drinking water for around 20,000 people. Iran fires 21 strikes back across the region. Wednesday morning: “The Bully of the Middle East is DEAD!!! They’ve taken too long to negotiate.” Too long — according to the man who said a deal was in its “final throes” and “two or three days” away the previous morning. By the count he’s logging, that’s somewhere past three dozen imminent, gorgeous, just-around-the-corner deals since this war started in late February.

Why it matters: If you controlled a negotiation, you wouldn’t need to bomb reservoirs to prove you’re winning, and the other side wouldn’t fire 21 missiles at your bases the same night. The single concrete thing this war was supposedly about — reopening the Strait — still hasn’t happened after 100+ days, a naval blockade, and dozens of phantom deals. The Strait is still closed. This isn’t leverage. It’s a guy who lost control of the car around March and keeps insisting he meant to drift it into the guardrail. So the next time you hear “we’re very close,” do the only sane thing left: count it, log it, and assume the opposite. Read more →

4. The FiveStack: Three Strongmen Ran Out Of Invincibility On The Same Day

Three men spent a decade selling the same product — invincibility — and on Tuesday all three ran out of it at once. Trump walked into Madison Square Garden expecting a coronation and got booed off the jumbotron by tens of thousands of Knicks fans; Fox dubbed in cheers, he insisted he heard “mostly cheers,” and roughly an hour later he greenlit an ICE surge into New York City — the tell of a 27% president who can’t take a room he doesn’t own. Putin watched Ukraine torch his supply lines into Crimea: 400+ fuel tankers gone, the Black Sea Fleet gone, Crimeans queuing six to twelve hours for gas, the war finally reaching St. Petersburg and Moscow’s suburbs after he swore for years it never would. Netanyahu’s coalition is collapsing as the ultra-Orthodox parties walk, and even his oldest insurance policy — Trump — is lapsing. And underneath all three: the Epstein files, where Lesley Groff, who sat at Epstein’s side for 20 years and appears in the files 150,000+ times, told the House she somehow never knew the girls were children.

Why it matters: The masks are off. For years the play was identical — project strength, control the cameras, never let the room see weakness. This week the cameras turned on them. None of them ever cared about their countries; each has only ever run the same survival algorithm: stay in power, stay relevant, stay out of jail. And the Epstein files, naming all three, are the reminder of where that power came from. It took Putin twenty-six years to fall this far. The other two are moving faster. Watch it here →

5. Hated And Alone At 80: Steve Schmidt On The Loneliest Famous Man Alive

Trump turns 80 this week, and Steve Schmidt wrote the autopsy while the patient is still breathing. The number matters because Trump has spent his life denying the one reality no one escapes: time wins. It always wins. No money buys another year; no gold plating stops the clock. He’s spent eight decades building monuments to himself — the buildings, the planes, the golf courses, the steaks, the crypto, and now the White House itself, all bearing his name. The tragedy, Schmidt writes, is that after 80 years he’s accumulated power without wisdom, wealth without dignity, fame without honor, and followers without friendship. Look around him: not allies, not friends, not equals. Courtiers. Flatterers. People who fear him, use him, or want proximity to power. The tyrant is always alone. The man who demands loyalty eventually discovers loyalty and love aren’t the same thing.

Why it matters: As Trump turns 80, America approaches 250 — and the contrast couldn’t be sharper. One story is about a man; the other about an idea. Washington surrendered power when he could have kept it. Adams accepted defeat. The founders sought immortality through principles; Trump seeks it through branding. They built institutions to outlive them; he remakes institutions to serve him. The White House isn’t his — it’s a trust, as FDR understood, and its occupants are temporary while the institution endures. The high court of history will convene with no lawyer, no spokesperson, no propaganda machine — only one question: did this man enlarge the meaning of America, or diminish it? Schmidt knows the answer. So do you. Read Steve Schmidt’s full post here →

The Big Picture

Same reflex through all five — and this time it’s failing in real time, in five different languages. A Kremlin too weak to reach a Canadian factory, so it threatens to publish the address instead. An administration that cut the fence, let the parasite through, and blamed the last tenant for the fire. A President who can’t keep his own story straight for 24 hours, bombing a country’s drinking water to cover for a deal that will never come. Three strongmen who built empires on what other people didn’t know, watching the record finally catch up on camera. And, turning 80 this week, the emptiest of them all — a man who confused fear for affection and woke up surrounded by no one who’ll tell him the truth.

The receipts are right there. Zakharova’s briefing is on tape. The screwworm cases are confirmed by USDA. The Truth Social posts contradict each other in the same news cycle. The boos are on the MSG jumbotron Fox tried to scrub. And the loneliness is the kind no gold leaf can gild over. They are betting you’re too tired to set Monday’s “not a big deal” next to Wednesday’s “they took too long,” or Washington surrendering power next to Trump gilding horses for his birthday. So set them side by side. Out loud. In front of the people who still think the noise means strength.

Today’s Quote

“How many have laid waste to whole cities, that they might exhibit their power; and as for him who is dignified above the dignity of others, what is his end? Dust and ashes, and a fable, or not even a fable.” — Marcus Aurelius, Meditations

Stay sharp. Stay kind. Never stop speaking up. See you tomorrow.

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