Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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xtremeleafan's avatar
xtremeleafan
4h

57 countries support Ukraine in all manner from Humanitarian to military. Is Russis gonna attack them all? I guess Russia losing 1.5 million soldiers is not enough for Putin. The west can help him with that...

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Teri Gelini's avatar
Teri Gelini
4h

And no one will miss him when he is gone. The wife will probably throw a huge party....for herself as she will probably retake her maiden name too. once a big time loser always a loser. people will line up to remove all the ugly he put in Washington and tear down any monuments he put up that favored slavery or him. Also things like the 2 gigantic flags he erected need to come down to return the white house to its dignity. The hardest part will be regaining trust in the world....

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