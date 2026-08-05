August 5, 2026

Good morning.

Here’s the through-line for today: a President losing on every front at once, and an entire apparatus of enablers scrambling to hide the wreckage while he screams at the people pointing at it. Trump spent yesterday raging in the Oval Office while Canada quietly built a permanent machine designed to need America less. CBS buried a fully-taped 60 Minutes Epstein bombshell the moment a Trump-friendly billionaire’s kid got the keys. His AG pick got caught on tape promising to end abortion in all fifty states — the opposite of everything he swore to voters. And the arsenal that was supposed to make America untouchable is nearly empty, with nobody willing to say so out loud. This isn’t strength. It’s a cornered animal and the handlers trying to keep the cameras off the cage. Let’s go.

1. While Trump Screamed At Reporters, Canada Built A $28 Billion Anti-Trump Escape Hatch

Open two tabs. In one, the White House, where Trump spent yesterday melting down in the Oval Office, telling reporters they should never speak again while gas hits $4.10, oil kisses $100, and his own Q4 GDP limps in at 0.7%. In the other, Brampton, Ontario, where Trade Minister Maninder Sidhu calmly launched Canada’s first-ever Strategic Exports Office — with a receipt already stapled to it: $28 billion in international sales secured for Canadian companies over the past year. It’s a government-level deal-maker, staffed with the CEOs of Cameco, Bombardier, MDA Space, Scotiabank, and more, with a mandate to double non-U.S. exports by 2035. And it’s already working: 150 Canadian-built jets to AirAsia, $2.6 billion in uranium to India, a nuclear framework in Britain, satellites in Japan and Qatar. This morning StatCan capped it with a four-year-high trade surplus of C$3.86 billion — the fourth straight month in the black.

Why it matters: Trump’s entire theory was that squeezing Canada would make it crawl back begging for exemptions. Instead, Canada built a permanent, institutional, government-financed machine whose entire legal purpose is to need America less. He didn’t corner Canada. He renovated the exit and put up signage. The country being “punished” is growing three times faster than the country doing the punishing. Read it →

2. CBS Taped An Epstein Bombshell. Then Bari Weiss Buried It.

A three-year Senate Finance Committee investigation led by Ron Wyden just produced the most detailed public accounting of Epstein’s money ever assembled — and the reason you haven’t seen a primetime special about it is the cover-up baked into the story. JPMorgan banked Epstein from 1998 to 2013 across 134 accounts, moved over $1 billion, handed him $7 million in cash, and wired $30 million to Ghislaine Maxwell — enough to buy her a helicopter — all while its own compliance staff called him a “known child sleaze.” Nobody senior was criminally charged. Then the cover-up: Treasury Secretary Bessent stonewalled the Senate three times while handing the same files to House Republicans, the GOP blocked the bill to release them, and CBS — freshly handed to Larry Ellison’s son, who installed Bari Weiss atop CBS News — fired the 60 Minutes correspondent building the segment. The taped Wyden interview won’t air. Nobody at CBS will say if it ever will.

Why it matters: Every institution that touched this had one job. The banks had a legal duty to report and sat on it for years. Treasury has a mandate to enforce and won’t release files it admits it has. The Senate could subpoena tomorrow and won’t. And the press — the last backstop — got bought. “Follow the money” was the rallying cry for seven years. Wyden actually did it, and the unanimous response from Wall Street, Treasury, the Senate GOP, and CBS was: stop following. Read it →

3. The Cornered-Rat Presidency: Trump Is Losing Everything At Once

Yesterday’s Oval Office performance was unhinged even by Trump’s standards — not the manufactured rage he sells at rallies, but something personal, a cornered man swinging at everyone in the room because he can’t swing at the actual problem. Count the bodies. The Reflecting Pool fiasco: he blamed ANTIFA for a botched contractor job, had Jeanine Pirro charge an innocent Olympic canoeist with a felony, then watched the DOJ drop the case Friday — and now rages that Pirro “folded like an umbrella.” The $1.776 billion J6 slush fund: dead, killed on paper because Senate Republicans held his AG pick hostage. Iran: a shooting war with no exit, where he attacks the reporters who ask how it ends because he has no answer. The SAVE Act: dead in his own Senate. Put all that on an 80-year-old who compared grass to human beings mid-availability, and you get four tirades against female reporters in six days.

Why it matters: Cornered rats are dangerous precisely because they’ve run out of options. Trump can’t spin the pool, can’t pay off the J6ers, can’t deal his way out of Iran, can’t ram through his voter-suppression bill. So he screams at reporters, because they’re the only thing left in the room he can still hit. A weak Trump has always been a more dangerous Trump — and this is the weakest we’ve ever seen him. Read it →

4. Todd Blanche Got Caught Promising To End Abortion In All 50 States

On a “private” prayer call hosted by the White House Faith Office, Trump’s AG nominee told conservative faith leaders that the DOJ is working “hand in hand” with federal health agencies to make Dobbs permanent in every single state — California, New York, Illinois included. “We will have victory, and victory will be soon, and it will be permanent.” Not states’ rights. Not “let voters decide,” the line every Republican rehearsed for two years. Every single state. Somebody at Intercessors for America posted the recording, presumably out of pride. The problem: it’s considerably more expansive than what Blanche told senators under oath. He also signaled coming restrictions on mail-order abortion pills like mifepristone — the strangle-access-through-the-courts play that needs no vote, no debate, no fingerprints. The Senate Judiciary Committee advanced him 12-10 this morning anyway; Thom Tillis admitted the DOJ “has a problem” and voted yes regardless.

Why it matters: This isn’t a leak or a hostile interpretation. It’s the man’s own voice, on a recording his own allies posted, describing his own plan — and it blows a hole through Trump’s entire 2024 pitch to suburban women that abortion was “back with the states.” The states-rights talk was the sales brochure. This is the fine print. When the will of the voters keeps losing to the guys on the prayer call, you’re not living in the country you think you are. Read it →

5. Dean’s Live With Ken Harbaugh: The Empty Arsenal

Former Navy pilot and Burn the Boats host Ken Harbaugh joined the live to translate a news cycle that should come with a concussion protocol. The headline: Reuters reports the U.S. has burned through “virtually all” of its ATACMS and Precision Strike Missiles — the million-dollar-a-pop backbone of American deterrence — over five months of pounding Iran, plus nearly half the global Tomahawk supply, half the THAAD interceptors, and close to half the Patriots. Harbaugh’s point that should terrify everyone: these aren’t just the Iran weapons. They’re the China weapons, the North Korea weapons, the “don’t even think about it” weapons. Analysts say rebuilding could take three-plus years, with zero THAAD deliveries forecast for 2026, and commanders now letting some projectiles through rather than waste interceptors. Trump’s response? The U.S. has “far more munitions than anyone in the world.” The people with the classified data disagree — which is why his own advisers talked him out of new strikes because the cupboard is bare.

Why it matters: An empty arsenal nobody will honestly account for, a fake vandalism prosecution that collapsed under its own stupidity, and a personal fixer installed atop the DOJ — three stories, one theme. The machinery of the most powerful country on Earth is being run like a failing casino, and the pit boss is furious at anyone who counts the chips. Read it →

The Big Picture

Same reflex through all five, and the reflex is power trying to hide the receipts while it loses. A President raging at reporters because they’re the only thing left he can hit — while the country next door quietly builds the exit he handed them. A bank that moved a billion dollars for a child trafficker and a network that buried the tape proving it, both betting you’ll get bored before you get angry. An AG nominee who told the truth to the prayer call and lied to the Senate, gambling that the second recording would never surface. An arsenal spent down to fumes, papered over with a boast nobody with the data believes.

The receipts are right there. The trade surplus is a StatCan number. The Wyden report is 200-plus pages of the banks’ own emails. Blanche is on his own allies’ recording. The Reuters sourcing on the missiles is from people who’ve seen the classified count. Every one of these stories is a powerful person or institution assuming the truth could be buried, screamed over, or sold as its opposite. It can’t. The tape exists. The filings are public. The surplus posted. And it all landed on the same Wednesday morning.

Today’s Quote

"Those who deny freedom to others deserve it not for themselves."

— Abraham Lincoln

Stay sharp. Stay kind. Never stop speaking up. See you tomorrow.

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