Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Teri Gelini's avatar
Teri Gelini
6h

Great synopsis of the failures of this criminal clown car regime. Someone dug up more banks tied to drumpf and Epstein. And Zev and Lev are tying Russia and other countries including USA in the Epstein, Russia Russia tales all together and they are looking for more to report.

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elliottoberman's avatar
elliottoberman
6h

OK its a bad time for the idiot n' Chief, and Bari Weiss attempted a lie and switharoo on us, isn't got to work.

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