June 3, 2026

Good morning.

Here’s the through-line for today: powerful men telling you not to believe what’s right in front of your face. A news legend gets fired “for cause” so the cameras stop catching the truth. A flat quarter gets dressed up as a collapse to make a sovereign country feel like a failed one. An ambassador reposts a call to dissolve the nation he’s a guest in and calls it a term of endearment. And a President who marched America into a war he can’t end shrugs at a burning airport and says he “couldn’t care less.” Different stories, one reflex: tell you the lie loud enough and often enough that you stop trusting the receipts.

The receipts are still here. Let’s go.

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1. Scott Pelley Just Lit The Fuse On The Network That Fired Him

They fired a 37-year legend “for cause” because he hurt the feelings of a tech blogger who’d never made a newscast in his life. That’s not an insult — that’s the actual stated reason. Nick Bilton, freshly installed as 60 Minutes EP by Bari Weiss (broadcast experience: zero), wrote a termination letter complaining that Scott Pelley was mean to him in a meeting. Pelley’s response was to torch the whole rotten structure on his way out: he says new management ordered him to inject falsehoods into a politically sensitive story, that politicians are now being invited to pick which correspondent interviews them, and that one of his pieces came within 19 minutes of not airing because the new bosses are that incompetent. And here’s the part that should keep the Ellisons up at night — you do not fire Scott Pelley “for cause” and expect him to go quietly. Discovery is a hell of a drug.

Why it matters: This is what a hostile takeover of the truth looks like, in real time, one carried-out body at a time. Paramount paid Trump $16 million, killed Colbert, gutted CBS News, and installed loyalists specifically because the people who earned those jobs would never spike the stories on command. And they’re not done — CNN is next on the buying spree. They can buy a network and fire a Pelley. They cannot buy an independent journalist who doesn’t work for them. That’s the whole game now. Read it →

2. No, Canada Isn’t “Collapsing” — Here’s The Math MAGA Prays You Skip

The MAGA accounts, the Maple MAGA cosplayers, and the Mango Mussolini himself have a shiny new toy: “Canada is in a RECESSION!” They’re waving a StatCan release around like a death certificate, betting everything on one thing — that you won’t read past the headline. So read past it. The number is negative zero-point-one percent. Annualized. The actual quarter-over-quarter change rounds to nothing. This is the statistical equivalent of stepping on the scale, seeing you’re 0.04 lbs heavier, and declaring yourself clinically obese. Household spending grew. April already rebounded +0.4%. BMO called the “R-bomb” overblown. And the soft patch has an author — Trump’s tariff war is the thing that caused the wobble he’s now pointing at to justify swallowing us whole. It’s arson followed by a press conference blaming the fire department.

Why it matters: This is a psy-op built on a rounding error, engineered to make Canadians feel weak, dependent, and ripe for “51st state” talk. Meanwhile the American “boom” they’re bragging about is a sugar high on a credit card — debt-fueled, asset-bubbled, with their own forecasters penciling in outright contractions in 2027 and 2028 and a $1,500-a-household tax hike already baked in. One economy is taking its medicine. The other is papering over rot with borrowed money. Bet accordingly. Read it →

3. The U.S. Ambassador Just Campaigned To Erase The Country He’s A Guest In

Let’s be precise, because precision is what gets a man declared persona non grata. In the middle of a 45-post Truth Social meltdown, Trump reshared a story about Canada’s “recession” and stamped it with two words: “51st State!” Fine — Trump is Trump. Here’s the part that should end a career: his ambassador reposted it. Pete Hoekstra isn’t a pundit or a Fox guest. He’s the accredited Ambassador of the United States to Canada, the man who sat before the Senate and said “Canada is a sovereign state, yes” as the literal price of admission. The Vienna Convention’s entire floor is don’t interfere in the host nation’s internal affairs — and endorsing annexation isn’t interference, it’s the proposal to end them. And this isn’t a one-off: the pre-clearance shakedown, the expletive-laced tirade at Ontario’s trade rep, and his orbit around the 10xVotes/Centurion operation now tied to the doxxing of nearly three million Albertans, under simultaneous RCMP and Elections Alberta investigation.

Why it matters: This is not a diplomat who got carried away. This is an operative doing the job he was actually sent to do. Article 9 of the Vienna Convention lets Canada declare any diplomat unwelcome at any time, no explanation required. It doesn’t need Washington’s permission or a tribunal — it needs a spine and a press release. A foreign envoy publicly campaigning for the liquidation of his host country is the textbook case the mechanism exists for. Summon him. Expel him. Send him home to Michigan. Read it →

4. “I Couldn’t Care Less” — Said The President, As An Airport Burned

That’s a direct quote. Asked by CNBC about Iran walking away from peace talks, Donald Trump said: “I really don’t care. I couldn’t care less.” Hours later, at dawn on Wednesday, Iran put 13 ballistic missiles and 17 drones into Kuwait International Airport — Terminal 1, where actual humans check in for actual flights. One dead. 63 injured: fractures, hemorrhages, amputations, blast trauma. They hit Bahrain and the U.S. 5th Fleet too. And the Commander-in-Chief who marched America into this war four months ago is bored with it. Because walking away is the only thing this man has ever truly been good at — Taj Mahal, Trump Plaza, Trump University, Trump Steaks, bankruptcy after bankruptcy, somebody else always left holding the wreckage. Only this time you can’t file Chapter 11 on the Strait of Hormuz.

Why it matters: The bill is arriving at your kitchen table. The Strait is effectively closed — 20% of the world’s oil. Gas blew past $4.50, diesel is around $5.50 and vanishing from stations, Brent broke $111 with serious analysts modeling $200 and $7 gas. The average household is eating ~$447 more in energy in three months, with Moody’s warning of nearly $2,000 if this runs into 2027. “I couldn’t care less” is not a foreign policy. It’s an exit strategy for a man who’s always had one — denominated this time in dead soldiers, a dead airport worker, and $200 oil. Read it →

5. Live From Ukraine: The Dictators Are Circling The Drain (And A Karaoke Disaster)

I went LIVE this morning with Ken Harbaugh — from Ukraine, actual boots on actual ground — hours after one of the worst nights of the entire war. Overnight, Russia threw 73 missiles and 656 drones across the country, one of the single largest barrages yet, and emptied a chunk of its rarest arsenal to do it — around 8 Zircon hypersonics, likely the most it’s ever fired at once. The human cost gutted the room: at least ten dead, ~100 wounded, and a three-year-old’s body pulled from the rubble of a Dnipro apartment block. But here’s the thesis we kept circling: Ukraine’s air defenses suppressed 602 of the 656 drones, and even on the night it was being bombed, Ukraine struck back, torching a Russian refinery in Krasnodar. You don’t fire your rarest hypersonics into apartments while your own gas stations run dry because you’re winning. You do it because you’re losing and you want the world to flinch.

Why it matters: Two dictatorships had a very loud 24 hours — Russia onto apartment blocks, Iran grabbing for both Gulf chokepoints at once — while the leader of the free world spent his morning fuming that washed-up acts won’t sing at his birthday party. The Freedom 250 lineup has cratered so badly that even Milli Vanilli’s surviving half pulled out — when the guy famous for not actually singing decides your singing event is too fake for him, you’ve achieved something. The throughline of the whole show: the people throwing the kitchen sink are the ones circling the drain. Watch the replay →

The Big Picture

Same reflex through all four. A newsroom executed so the cameras stop catching the truth. A rounding error inflated into a “collapse” to make a sovereign country feel like prey. An ambassador reposting the abolition of the nation he’s accredited to preserve. And a war rebranded as “peace” by a man who can’t hold a position for a single news cycle and “couldn’t care less” when the missiles land. Every item is the same move: control what you’re allowed to believe, and bet that you won’t check the receipts.

But the receipts are right there. Pelley kept the emails. StatCan published the actual number. The Vienna Convention is one press release away from being used. And the price of the war is printed on every gas pump in North America. They are counting on you being too tired, too distracted, or too overwhelmed to do the math. So do the math. Out loud. In front of the people who still trust the logo over the truth.

Today’s Quote

“The truth will set you free. But not until it is finished with you.” — David Foster Wallace

They fired the truth-teller, inflated the number, reposted the annexation, and shrugged at the airport — all betting the truth could be managed, buried, or outrun. It can’t. It’s loose now, in Pelley’s lawsuit, in StatCan’s footnotes, in the Vienna Convention’s plain text, in the price on every pump. The truth is going to finish with every one of them. The only question is whether we’re paying attention while it does.

Stay sharp. Stay kind. Never stop speaking up. See you tomorrow.

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