Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Stephen ONeill's avatar
Stephen ONeill
3h

Canada in recession is a more attractive place than the US under Trump. Keep those Elbows Up!

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Uncle Paul's avatar
Uncle Paul
3h

"Lies 'r Us" in the U.S.B.S!

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