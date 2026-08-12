Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Marilyn's avatar
Marilyn
5hEdited

I believe we are witnessing what is known as a “coup d'état”: A sudden, illegal takeover of a government by a small group, usually military leaders or insiders. It differs from a revolution because it happens from the top down and replaces top leaders instead of changing the whole social system”. Trump, the supreme court and republicans are all in on it and are therefore traitors to our country. They make themselves rich and powerful at the expense of everyone else.

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Lupatrian's avatar
Lupatrian
5h

"Secretary of Booger Sugar" 😄

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