August 12, 2026

Good morning.

Here’s the through-line: a man who knows he’s losing, tearing out every load-bearing wall of accountability before the bill comes due. Eighty-two days from a midterm his party is projected to lose, he went on friendly TV and refused to rule out seizing the election — “stranger things have happened.” His Treasury torched the anti-money-laundering law he once vetoed and is deleting the records; his DOJ walled off privilege around his private donors. When a real threat surfaced over Turkey, the “tough guy” hid in a catering truck and left his Cabinet on the plane. And the man who wants $67 billion for an empty arsenal can’t get through a speech without wiping his nose into his hair.

Every one of these is the same move: the powerful racing to make sure the rules never apply to them. Let’s go.

1. “Stranger Things Have Happened”: Trump Just Told You He Might Cancel the Midterms

Asked directly on “Real America’s Voice” to declare a national-security emergency and seize the election, Trump answered: “Let me just say stranger things have happened.” It’s the endpoint of five tracks laid since September: NSPM-7, the memo repointing the FBI’s terror task forces at Americans over their views; a forever war with Iran that hands him a permanent “national security” pretext; a prime-time China address so shaky Fox wouldn’t vouch for it; a Cuba report tying progressive groups to a foreign enemy; and Todd Blanche — his own defense lawyer — confirmed as AG, 50-49.

Why it matters: None of it is legal — the Elections Clause gives federal-election authority to states and Congress, not the president. But “illegal” and “won’t be attempted” are different things. The plan doesn’t have to win in court; it just has to turn a losing night into a contested one. The only thing that beats it is turnout so massive there’s nothing left to litigate. Read it →

2. The Shell Game: Trump’s Treasury Just Handed America Back to the Money Launderers

Two moves, one week. FinCEN permanently exempted every U.S. company from reporting who owns their shell companies — and will delete the ownership data already filed, gutting a bipartisan law passed over Trump’s own veto to stop cartel and kleptocrat money washing through Delaware LLCs. The same evening Blanche was sworn in, the DOJ quietly posted an opinion extending executive privilege to the President’s “private advisers” — donors and dealmakers who don’t even work for the government.

Why it matters: One erases the money trail, the other blocks the paper trail — 82 days before Democrats might win subpoena power. They don’t need to win in court; they need to run out the clock past 2028. Delay is the strategy. Vote like subpoena power is on the ballot, because it is. Read it →

3. Trump Left His Own Cabinet on the Death Plane. He Took the Diet Coke Guy and His Sidepiece, Though.

The Washington Post got the manifest for the catering truck that smuggled Trump off Air Force One in Ankara — off a plane the intelligence community reportedly feared Iran might shoot down. Who got a seat: his social-media caddy Dan Scavino, his valet Walt Nauta, and “human printer” Natalie Harp. Who did not: Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Treasury’s Scott Bessent, and the entire press corps — told to keep the shades down and never told their plane was deemed too dangerous for him.

Why it matters: On the flight home, Trump told the press on the plane he wasn’t on, “But if I go, you go. Right?” — hours after he’d already gone, in a lunch truck. Given one lifeboat, he filled it with the people who tell him he’s handsome. The manifest is the whole presidency in one document: loyalty over competence, himself over everyone. Read it →

4. Trump’s Surveillance State Is Being Turned on the People Who Built It 4. Trump’s Surveillance State Is Being Dismantled — By Americans With Chainsaws, Paint, and Lawn Chairs

There’s a guy in Florida who sits in a lawn chair holding cardboard on a pole to block a police camera. Someone in upstate New York took a saw to one; Oakland threw paint; an Idaho man rammed one with his truck. They all belong to Flock Safety — an $8.4-billion private startup with 120,000 automated license-plate readers across 49 states, feeding a warrantless national database that 5,000+ police agencies can search. It photographs every car — plate, make, dents, bumper stickers — even though 99.5% of logged plates have zero connection to any investigation. It’s bankrolled by Andreessen Horowitz, whose Marc Andreessen bet big on Trump and now sits on the Pentagon’s Defense Policy Board.

Why it matters: Flock swears it has no ICE contract — technically true, practically hilarious: agents just ask local cops to run 4,000+ searches for them, and some towns were feeding Border Patrol without knowing it. Cops have used it to stalk exes and tail anti-ICE protesters. It spread with no legislature ever voting on it — sold piecemeal to police chiefs and HOA boards for $3,000 a camera. The scariest surveillance state didn’t arrive in jackboots; it arrived on a solar pole approved 3-0 at a Tuesday meeting nobody attended. Now ~80 cities have cancelled. Check your intersection, then your council’s agenda. Read it →

5. VIDEO: The Secretary of Booger Sugar Wants $67 Billion — And the Internet Wants Him to Take a Drug Test

At a base freshly renamed Joint Base Lindsey Graham, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth asked for a massive Pentagon increase — then, on camera, wiped his nose with his bare hand and ran it through his hair. To be precise: you can’t diagnose a man through a screen, and the earlier “drinking” clip was debunked. But the record is why nobody gives him the benefit of the doubt — the “germs aren’t real” hand-washing claim, the Signal war-plans chat, the fired DIA director, and a five-month Iran war that’s burned through nearly 80% of THAAD interceptors and half the Patriots, with 18 dead.

Why it matters: There’s no Option C. Either he’s struggling — in which case he shouldn’t be Secretary of Defense — or this is him at full capacity, in which case he really shouldn’t be. He told Congress the cupboard was bare under oath, told America it was “great” on TV, then asked for $67 billion to refill it. Both can’t be true. Read it →

The Big Picture

Same reflex through all five: a man who knows he’s losing, tearing out the smoke detectors before he lights the match. Won’t rule out cancelling the election. Burned the money ledger and soundproofed the room, 82 days before subpoena power changes hands. Filled his one lifeboat with his valet and left his Cabinet with the target. A surveillance machine now feeding on its own architects. A Defense Secretary who swore the arsenal was full and empty in the same week.

The receipts are all public — the FinCEN rule, the OLC memo, the leaked manifest, the nose-wipe, “stranger things have happened.” It’s not a theory. It’s a calendar. The lease is up in 82 days. Show up. Bring everyone.

Today’s Quote

“No man is above the law and no man is below it; nor do we ask any man’s permission when we require him to obey it.” — Theodore Roosevelt

Stay sharp. Stay kind. Never stop speaking up. See you tomorrow.