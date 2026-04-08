Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Denise McCammon's avatar
Denise McCammon
Apr 8

we all know what happened

but you can be sure the magats will go on about their day (lalalala) somehow thinking trump came out on top,

totally ignoring everything that happened!

nothing ever gonna happen till congress mans up and does what should be done.

doubt i will live that long

sigh

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Bill Love's avatar
Bill Love
Apr 8

America is NOT trustworthy, This is a delay because they ran out of material to continue.

Iran may still get a chance to win on the field.

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