April 8, 2026

Somewhere between threatening to end a civilization at 8 AM and quietly accepting Iran’s full list of demands by 6 PM, Donald Trump would like you to believe he won. The USS Gerald R. Ford is in a Greek port getting patched up. The USS Abraham Lincoln took over a thousand Iranian missiles and drones. Fifteen Americans are dead. Forty-seven billion dollars is gone. US bases across the Gulf are rubble. And Pakistan — Pakistan — had to step in and negotiate America’s exit from a war America started. But sure. Total victory. Today’s newsletter is a guided tour through the wreckage of TACO Trump’s Iran disaster — because somebody has to say what actually happened.

1. TACO Trump Surrenders to Iran’s Demands

The United States just lost the war in Iran — two aircraft carriers, dozens of military aircraft, $47 billion, every military base in the Gulf, and the Strait of Hormuz. In 38 days.

Trump issued his ultimatum at 8 AM: reopen the Strait of Hormuz by 8 PM or “a whole civilization will die tonight.” By 6 PM, he’d folded. The USS Gerald R. Ford left the theatre on fire. The USS Abraham Lincoln was rendered inoperable after Iran fired over 1,000 drones and missiles at it. US bases across the Gulf — in the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Qatar — were reduced to rubble. The tab? Conservatively $45–47 billion and climbing. Around 15 Americans dead. Hundreds more wounded.

“Welcome to the TACO Doctrine: Totally Abandoned, Capitulated, and Owned. This is his biggest yet.”

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2. Pakistan Steps In — Because Trump’s Greed Can’t Beat 93 Million Human Shields

The most powerful military in human history couldn’t negotiate its own exit from a war it started. It needed Pakistan to call Iran and ask nicely.

The ceasefire framework didn’t come from US diplomats — not from Vance, Rubio, or Witkoff. It came from Pakistan. PM Shehbaz Sharif publicly appealed to both sides, the talks steered by Field Marshal Asim Munir. China had to nudge Iran into engaging at all. Trump’s own announcement said it plainly: Pakistan “requested” he hold off. The world’s sole superpower needed a third-party country to weasel out of its own war.

“They requested. Pakistan requested on behalf of the United States of America. That’s the sentence. That’s the presidency.” — Dean Blundell

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3. Before Surrendering, Trump and Hegseth Hit Kharg Island One More Time

Because they “love watching explosions” — restrikes on the island Trump declared “totally obliterated” weeks ago.

In the dead of night on April 6th, the US Air Force returned to Kharg Island — the coral outcrop that handles 90% of Iran’s crude exports — and bombed it again. More than 50 military targets in a single overnight operation. US crude jumped 3% to $116/barrel. The IRGC responded: “All precautions have been removed.” The island Iran had 47 years to fortify was bombed twice — and Iran was still standing. Every military expert on earth called it a trap. They were right.

“Restrikes. On the totally obliterated island.” - Me

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4. The Pentagon Now Has To Explain HUNDREDS Of Lies, Including The “Pilot Rescue” Story That Isn’t Adding Up.

The Trump regime now must fight every lie told to justify an illegal war — starting with what really happened on that downed F-15E mission.

The official story: a downed F-15E, a heroic SEAL Team 6 rescue, a CIA deception op, two planes stuck in the mud and blown up. Trump declared “overwhelming Air Dominance.” But the aircraft lost — MC-130J Commando IIs — are specifically designed for covert infiltration of large special operations forces into denied territory. You don’t deploy two of the most sophisticated clandestine aircraft in the US inventory to pick up one injured airman. Former CIA officer Larry Johnson and other analysts say the “rescue” may have been cover for a much larger covert mission that Iran detected and destroyed.

“The official story is dramatic, patriotic, and tidy. The problem is that the more you look at what actually happened, the less it holds together.” — Dean Blundell

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5. Trump Told You Exactly Who He Was. The Media Just Refused to Say It Out Loud.

In case you wondered how we got here: a dementia patient who gets off on hurting people while enriching himself is the President of the United States.

Not a rant — a documented accounting. Court filings. Federal jury verdicts. FBI documents. Pentagon casualty reports. His own words on camera, on tape, and on Truth Social at 7 AM on Easter Sunday. The deportation of 238 Venezuelan men with no charges and no lawyers — 90% with no criminal record — to one of the world’s most dangerous prisons. Children loaded onto planes in the dead of night in defiance of a court order. The Everglades torture camp. The 37 FBI pages he’s suppressing. Legacy media called it “controversial.” Dean is calling it what it is.

“America’s dementia-addled, adjudicated predator-president who governs through cruelty because he loves it.” — Dean Blundell

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