May 6, 2026

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If yesterday was the day the wheels came off, today is the day the bus catches fire and lands on top of the Pope. TACO Trump folded on Iran for the third time in eight weeks and is crawling back to a worse version of the Obama deal he tore up in 2018. To distract, he lied that the Pope wants Iran to have a nuke — and Rubio went to the podium and lied about the lie. In Alberta, a foreign-backed separatist movement got caught doxxing 2.95 million people while soliciting $500B from the U.S. State Department. Elon got caught running puppet accounts of his own mother. And Carney walked into Yerevan and politely told the planet the next world order is being built out of Europe — with Canada in the room, Washington outside it.

Five stories. One through-line: The American empire is cracking in half, and the rest of the world is already building the replacement.

1️⃣ TACO TRUMP SURRENDERS TO IRAN — AGAIN

What happened: “Operation Project Freedom” — Trump’s rebrand of “Operation Epstein Fury,” launched the moment the War Powers Act clock ran out — survived two days. Iran hit the South Korean-flagged HMM Namu, fired 12 ballistic missiles, 3 cruise missiles, and 4 drones at the UAE. Trump killed it Tuesday claiming Pakistan asked nicely. The leaked deal — Iran pauses enrichment, accepts UN inspections, U.S. eases sanctions, frozen assets released — is line-for-line a worse JCPOA. Rubio blamed allies, the UN, and Europe from the podium. Newsmax asked Hegseth when Trump “decided to capitulate.”

Why it matters: 6,000 dead Iranians. 13 dead Americans. 380+ wounded. $2.8B in destroyed U.S. equipment. $25-50B total war cost. $8/gallon gas in California. The U.S. has now confirmed to Iran that closing Hormuz beats a nuke and that America can’t sustain a Middle East war past day 67. The April Reuters story about a $950M directional bet on declining oil before the last ceasefire is still sitting unanswered at the SEC. Watch crude futures in the 72 hours before any deal drops.

2️⃣ TRUMP PICKS A HOLY WAR WITH THE POPE — AND RUBIO LIES ABOUT THE LIE

What happened: On Hugh Hewitt’s show Monday, Trump said the Pope “would rather talk about the fact that it’s OK for Iran to have a nuclear weapon” and is “endangering a lot of Catholics.” Tuesday, devout Catholic Marco Rubio — flying to the Vatican Thursday — said from the White House podium: “I don’t think that’s an accurate description of what he said.” It is the only description of what he said. The Vatican signed the UN Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons in 2017. Pope Leo XIV has called Trump’s threat to Iran’s civilians “truly unacceptable.” Yesterday Leo politely told the President to criticize him “truthfully,” called Truth Social ironic, and added: “Say no more.”

Why it matters: This is the playbook. With Melania reigniting Epstein, GAO into DOJ, war casualties piling up, and Catholic cardinals on 60 Minutes calling Iran “unjust,” Trump picks a fight with the leader of 1.4 billion people — knowing MAGA’s Christian-nationalist base considers Catholicism a rival firm. Same machine that turned “wants peace” into “loves Saddam” in 2003. Make peace itself a confession of treason. Meloni is publicly defending the Pope. The Pope smiled, said he has “no fear,” and got back on the plane.

3️⃣ THE ALBERTA FILE: TREASON, A STOLEN VOTER LIST, AND A $500B ASK FROM MAGA

What happened: Monday, seven trucks delivered 42 banker boxes and 301,620 signatures to Elections Alberta demanding separation from Canada. Behind the staged tableau: a court injunction, an active RCMP investigation, and the Centurion Project — a separatist app that exposed names, addresses, and phone numbers of 2,957,857 Albertans, including judges, journalists, and former premier Rachel Notley. Elections Alberta confirmed the database came from the Republican Party of Alberta because of salted fake names that matched. Meanwhile, Alberta Prosperity Project leaders Mitch Sylvestre and Jeffrey Rath have, on the record, taken three meetings with U.S. State Department officials — one inside a SCIF — and have publicly asked for a $500 billion U.S. credit facility. Rath told the Financial Times he has “a much stronger relationship” with the Trump administration than with the Prime Minister of Canada.

Why it matters: BC Premier David Eby used the only word that fits: treason. Add a Christian-nationalist organizing core (Take Back Alberta), Coutts blockade veterans, a Dutch-run disinformation network with 40M views, Bill 14, and a premier who attended David Parker’s wedding. The Treaty 8 First Nations are doing more to defend Canada than any federal politician. Watch Justice Leonard’s ruling and Elections Alberta’s salt-scan of the petition. Perp walks are coming.

4️⃣ ELON GOT CAUGHT POSTING AS HIS DAD FROM HIS MOM’S ACCOUNT

What happened: Yesterday, the verified X account of Maye Musk — Elon’s 77-year-old mother — quote-tweeted her own son: “Your mom told me she was cleaning toilets in a Liverpool boarding house as a child.” Your mom. Meaning Maye Musk. Meaning the account doing the tweeting. The Liverpool grandmother was Elon’s paternal grandmother — mother of his estranged father Errol. The geography only works if the speaker is Errol. Likeliest theory: the world’s wealthiest man was operating his estranged father’s voice from his mother’s account and pulled the wrong puppet out of the drawer. Joins a sock-drawer that includes @ErmnMusk (caught roleplaying as his three-year-old son), @babysmurf9000, and the Adrian Dittmann saga.

Why it matters: The richest man on Earth — DOGE architect, presidential advisor, owner of the platform — is so emotionally fragile he runs sock puppets of his own mother to defend tweets nobody was attacking. There are betting markets on which sycophants are alts. He could afford any therapist on Earth. He chose this instead.

5️⃣ JACOB KAARSBO: THE NEW WORLD ORDER IS BEING BUILT OUT OF EUROPE — WITH CANADA INSIDE

What happened: Former Danish Defence Intelligence officer Jacob Kaarsbo joined the LIVE to deliver the headline U.S. media buried. At the European Political Community Summit in Yerevan, Mark Carney — first non-European leader ever invited — said the next “international order will be rebuilt out of Europe.” Behind it: Canada is now the first non-European country in the EU’s SAFE program; $18 billion in critical-minerals deals being “warehoused” away from the U.S.; bilaterals with Macron, Meloni, Sanchez, Costa, von der Leyen, Metsola, and Zelensky — pointedly not Washington. A leaked European intel dossier (CNN, OCCRP, Novaya Gazeta) confirms Putin is operating from bunkers in Krasnodar, hasn’t visited a single military facility in 2026, and faces a documented coup risk centered on Sergei Shoigu. Zelensky told Europe not to ease sanctions and demanded a European seat at any negotiating table.

Why it matters: This is what cracking an empire in half looks like — quiet, procedural, multilateral, final. Trump pulled 5,000 troops from Germany and lit the fuse; Europe responded by deciding it was done waiting. Canada — energy, minerals, Arctic, functioning democracy — became the natural North American anchor. Putin, Trump’s patron, is hiding from his own generals. The Iran “ceasefire” is, by Hegseth’s own admission, ongoing combat ops rebranded. Subscribe to jacobkaarsbo.substack.com. Buy Subverted / Undergravet.

🎯 THE BIG PICTURE

The empire is folding — on Iran, on the Pope, on its allies, on basic credibility — and the people building the replacement are doing it without us. Carney in Yerevan. Leo in Rome. Treaty 8 in court. Zelensky in Kyiv. Meloni in Italy. On the other side: a 79-year-old adjudicated rapist who picked a war he can’t finish, lied about a Pope he can’t intimidate, is laundering Canadian separatism through a SCIF, and whose richest deputy is posting on his dead grandmother’s behalf at 3 a.m. Pick a side. There is no third side.

📜 TODAY’S QUOTE

“The arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice.” — Martin Luther King Jr., paraphrasing the 19th-century abolitionist Theodore Parker

The bend isn’t passive. It bends because someone bends it. Keep bending.

🙏 BEFORE YOU GO

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