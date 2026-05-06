Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Kathy Skiver's avatar
Kathy Skiver
2h

US citizens are still waiting for the cowardly Caucus to take action. I think they must be waiting for the Wizard of Oz to give them some courage.

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Sandra Greer's avatar
Sandra Greer
2h

Bravo! All the news that's fit to print, with links!

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