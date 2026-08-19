August 19, 2026

Good morning.

Here’s the through-line for today: the bluff is dead, and everybody at the table knows it. A president who spent a month waving a 50% tariff bazooka at Canada folded two hours before his own deadline and called the retreat a “DEAL!” Canada answered eighteen months of annexation cosplay with the biggest clean energy build in this continent’s history. Disney stopped writing cheques and started writing lawsuits. The polls show a president with more felony convictions than approval points. And at the centre of it all, the loneliest picture in Washington: an inner circle so thin the most loyal person left once had to ride in the trunk.

Bullies run on fear. Fear runs on belief. Nobody believes him anymore. Let’s go.

1. TACO Tuesday: Two Hours Before His Own Deadline, Trump Blinked On Canada. Again.

For a month, the 50% Section 338 tariffs on roughly $20 billion in Canadian goods were ironclad — 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, no exceptions. Then Tuesday night, with the clock running out, Trump paused them for three days because Canada and the U.S., “subject to the finalization of documents,” have a DEAL. What’s in it? Nobody will say. Carney’s statement was the tell: “important work still to be done” — prime-ministerial for nothing is signed and I’ve watched this man torch his own agreements before dessert.

Why it matters: TACO isn’t a joke — it’s a forecasting model. When your trade policy is “scream until Tuesday, cave by dinner,” every country learns the lesson Canada learned first: wait him out and build your own thing. New deadline is Friday. Set your watch for the next fold. Read it →

2. While Trump Threatened, Canada Built: The Biggest Clean Energy Investment In North American History

While Washington played tariff chicken, Carney stood in St. John’s announcing a nearly $70 billion clean energy package — 19 Hoover Dams’ worth. Churchill Falls expanded, Gull Island finally built, the Innu of Labrador as co-investors in major wind, and 14,000 megawatts — enough to power every home in Toronto, Montreal, and Vancouver combined. And the sweetest part: the humiliating 1969 Churchill Falls contract that let Quebec buy Labrador’s power for 0.2 cents a kilowatt hour is dead. Torched. Fifteen years early.

Why it matters: Electricity is the new oil, and Canada just cornered the market while the U.S. cancels half-built wind farms to bail out coal. And none of this unity happens without Trump — his threats did what no Canadian politician managed in 57 years: made Quebec and Newfoundland shake hands. Read it →

3. Mickey Mouse Lawyered Up: Disney Drags Trump’s FCC Into Federal Court

For a year, American media answered the pressure campaign with chequebooks. Tuesday, Disney broke the pattern, accusing the FCC in federal court of a retaliatory campaign — and the calendar makes the case: Chairman Carr ordered eight ABC stations into license renewal years early, exactly one day after Trump demanded ABC fire Jimmy Kimmel. The filing says FCC scrutiny has already changed what airs on The View — a live First Amendment injury. And the signatures matter: Paul Clement, Bush’s Solicitor General. That’s how you tell conservative judges this is constitutional, not partisan.

Why it matters: Every settlement taught the administration that pressure works. A Disney win takes the license threat off the table and flips the calculus for every network overnight: settling stops being the safe play and starts being the sucker’s play. Disney gets its flowers. Every other network gets a mirror. Read it →

4. Trump Now Has More Felonies Than Approval Points — And America Is Quietly Fixing Itself

Do the arithmetic: 34 felony convictions, 33% approval. Independents in the low 20s, Black voters at 13%, and a 27-point collapse among his own 2024 Latino voters. It’s not just polling: Democrats have flipped 30 state legislative seats since he came back; Republicans, zero. They flipped the district containing Mar-a-Lago. Across dozens of specials, Democrats are running 10–13 points ahead of 2024 — hotter than before the 2018 wave — and forecasters put the House around 85%. Honest caveat: no federal seats lost yet, just shrinking margins. But this isn’t hopium. It’s math.

Why it matters: The voters who lent him the White House are demanding a refund at every ballot box available. If the House flips: subpoenas, compelled testimony, and an investigation machine aimed at the money. Eleven weeks, America. Finish the job. Read it →

5. She Rode In The Trunk: Inside Natalie Harp’s “Unhealthy Obsession”

CNN finally profiled the aide everyone in Trumpworld whispers about, and the defining image is unforgettable: October 2023, no seat in the motorcade, a screaming match in the Trump Tower lobby — and Natalie Harp, 35, climbing into the trunk of an SUV rather than be left behind. There’s a photo. She sits in on meetings advisers wanted private, tells staff she reports only to Trump, and was the one aide on the Ankara catering-truck escape. Her own estranged brother put it plainest: that’s not devotion, it’s “an unhealthy obsession.”

Why it matters: Strip away the intrigue and look at what this describes: a president whose inner circle has contracted to the people willing to ride in cargo holds. That’s not strength. That’s the final act of every strongman story ever told. Read it →

Here’s the deal today…

Same reflex through all five: calling the bluff. Canada called it at the table — the tariffs evaporated. Carney called it in St. John’s — 14,000 megawatts of “we don’t need you.” Disney called it in a courthouse, with the President’s own posts as Exhibit A. The voters are calling it from Louisiana to the shadow of Mar-a-Lago. And the trunk photo calls the biggest bluff of all — the myth of the untouchable strongman, defended by one aide in a cargo hold.

A con only works while the mark believes. The fear was always the product — and this morning, nobody’s buying.

Today’s Quote

“You can fool all the people some of the time, and some of the people all the time, but you cannot fool all the people all the time.” — Abraham Lincoln

Stay sharp. Stay kind. Never stop speaking up. See you tomorrow.