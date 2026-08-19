Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Wendy Shelley's avatar
Wendy Shelley
2h

No fear. No bluffing. Not buying anything. Best thing? He’s going down! Not soon enough, but the inevitability is striking!

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Barbara Allen's avatar
Barbara Allen
1h

As usual, concise and to the point....done in a funny way, too. Keep it up, I'm sure looney toons has a ways to go try and stay ahead,

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