Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jean Marie Robbins's avatar
Jean Marie Robbins
5h

Thank you for exposing the growing stench in all it's intensity, Dean. You're serving humankind.

Reply
Share
Colleen Mac🇨🇦's avatar
Colleen Mac🇨🇦
5h

Seeing Gorka's name again is a true indication there is a huge problem.

Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dean Blundell · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture