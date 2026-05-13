The Daily Dean Newsletter: Wednesday, May 13, 2026

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Afternoon, Friends. Apologies for the LATER Daily Dean.

Today’s newsletter is the kind of day that, ten years ago, would have brought down three different administrations before lunch. The President of the United States has signed his name to a document that explicitly says, “We will find you, and we will kill you” about American citizens. The FBI Director showed up to a Senate hearing hungover, screaming, and agreed on the record to take a clinical alcoholism test. The man fired for refusing to compile a Stalinist purge list of his own agents is now suing — and what he says happened inside the Bureau in the first 90 days of Trump 2.0 is genuinely horrifying. Denver Riggleman walked through the family grift machine on last night’s LIVE. And Ukraine is now the world’s drone superpower while the U.S. defence industry quietly begs Kyiv for the technology Trump turned down a year ago.

Five stories. One throughline: This regime is out of control, out of allies, and out of time. The receipts are piling up faster than they can shred them.

Let’s go.

1️⃣ Trump Signed A Counterterrorism Strategy That Reads Like A Threat Letter To Americans

What Happened: On May 6, 2026, Trump signed the 2026 United States Counterterrorism Strategy — a 16-page document, foreword in his own handwriting, closing with the line “We Will Find You And We Will Kill You.” Architected by Sebastian Gorka, the strategy explicitly names “violent secular political groups whose ideology is anti-American, radically pro-transgender, and anarchist” as priority threats — and lists exactly zero right-wing or white supremacist groups, despite decades of FBI data identifying them as the largest domestic threat. The doc is the operational arm of NSPM-7, the “pre-crime” memo Trump quietly signed in September 2025, now backed by an FBI-led Joint Mission Center funded in the 2027 budget. Asked by Breitbart about right-wing threats, Gorka couldn’t name one — but he did name Tucker Carlson and Nick Fuentes, both of whom have publicly broken with Trump over the Iran war.

Why It Matters: The President of the United States has now formally placed Americans who disagree with him — including Tucker Carlson — on a counterterrorism kill list, by name, in a document on White House letterhead. The Brennan Center has been warning for six months that the language is broad enough to capture “labour organizers, socialists, many libertarians, those who criticize Christianity, pro-immigration groups, anti-ICE protestors, and racial justice and transgender activists.” That isn’t a slippery slope argument. That is what the document says. Pre-crime is now federal policy. Speech is now a counterterrorism category. And the architect of the policy is publicly questioning whether the most-watched broadcaster in America is a “real conservative,” which, in the language of this regime, is the official designation for “next.”

👉 Read the full breakdown of the kill-list strategy here.

2️⃣ Kash Patel’s Hungover Senate Meltdown Was The Most Damning Hour Of Television This Year

What Happened: The Director of the FBI showed up to a Senate Appropriations hearing on Tuesday to defend a $12.53 billion budget request and instead delivered an on-camera, sworn-testimony car crash. Senator Chris Van Hollen confronted Patel with The Atlantic’s reporting — based on two dozen sources — that Patel has been seen “conspicuously inebriated,” that his own security detail had to force entry into his home on multiple occasions because they couldn’t wake him up, and that one DOJ official said the prospect of a terrorist attack while Patel is unreachable “keeps me up at night.” Patel responded by screaming at Van Hollen, accusing him of drinking margaritas with a wrongfully deported Maryland man (provably, photographically false), and telling the senator, “the only one who lied to Congress is you.” He refused — four separate times — to acknowledge that lying to Congress is a crime. And when Van Hollen asked if he’d take the AUDIT, the military’s clinical alcohol-use-disorder screening, Patel said on the record: “I’ll take any test you’re willing to. Let’s go. Side by side.”

Why It Matters: The Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation just agreed, on the Congressional Record, to take a clinical alcoholism test against a sitting U.S. senator. He also refused four times to acknowledge that lying to Congress is a felony — while delivering, in the same hearing, multiple provably false statements. Patel is suing The Atlantic for $250 million to suppress the reporting. The reporting that prompted Van Hollen’s questioning. The reporting Van Hollen then read into the record under oath. The lawsuit just became a discovery nightmare. And the man with the FBI’s nuclear-football-equivalent — the “reach me in one ring” authority — is, by his own protective detail’s account, sometimes unreachable behind his own front door. There is no version of this country where that is survivable for an FBI Director. There is also no version of this regime that will fire him.

👉 Read the full Patel crash-out coverage here.

3️⃣ “Drizz” Speaks: The Acting FBI Director Fired For Refusing To Build A Purge List Is Suing — And It’s The Biggest FBI Scandal In History

What Happened: Brian Driscoll Jr. — the decorated 18-year FBI veteran, former Hostage Rescue Team commander, Medal of Valor recipient, and the man briefly named acting FBI Director by clerical accident in January 2025 — sat down with Anderson Cooper on Tuesday for his first interview since being fired. Driscoll is now suing Kash Patel, AG Pam Bondi, and the Trump administration for wrongful termination. His allegations: he was vetted by Paul Ingrassia (a 28-year-old neo-Nazi-adjacent former lawyer for Andrew Tate) and asked who he’d voted for in the last five elections. Emil Bove told him he’d “failed” the loyalty test. Patel privately told him the vetting wouldn’t be a problem as long as he hadn’t voted for Kamala. Then Bove demanded a list of all ~6,000 FBI employees who worked on the January 6 cases — citing pressure from Stephen Miller — and told Driscoll the workforce-wide panic “was the intent.” Driscoll refused, sent a bureau-wide email instructing the list be built with employee ID numbers only, and put his own name on it first, because he’d personally arrested a J6 defendant. The bureau started calling him “Saint Driz.” He was fired in August.

Why It Matters: This is, on the record, the largest political purge attempt in the history of the FBI — and the man tasked with executing it refused, in writing, with 38,000 witnesses. Driscoll’s lawsuit puts Stephen Miller, Emil Bove, Pam Bondi, and Kash Patel under oath, in discovery, on a coordinated scheme to fire career federal agents for the political content of their case assignments. Patel’s confirmation-hearing promises — “no politicization,” “no retributive actions,” “no one will be terminated for case assignments” — are now exhibits in a federal lawsuit. The line between “this is what we’re going to do” and “this is what we did” has officially been crossed in court filings. And the guy holding the pen on the receipts is a Medal of Valor cop’s cop with nothing left to lose.

👉 Read the full Driscoll lawsuit breakdown here.

4️⃣ Dean’s LIVE With Denver Riggleman: Aliens, Oligarchs, And The $10 Billion IRS Self-Dealing Heist

What Happened: Last night’s Dean’s LIVE with former Republican Congressman, USAF intelligence officer, and J6 Committee Senior Tech Advisor, Denver Riggleman, was a firehose. Topics: (1) Tim Burchett and Anna Paulina Luna pivoting from UFO disclosure to floating a literal new “alien religion” hiding reverse-engineered tech — Denver, who worked the actual intel beat, called it deliberate distraction architecture; (2) Trump pulling a $10 BILLION IRS payout for “malicious prosecution,” authorized by his own former defense lawyer Todd Blanche, who is now the U.S. Attorney General — paid to a man convicted of 34 felonies, found liable for tax fraud, and adjudicated by a federal jury to have sexually abused E. Jean Carroll; (3) sole-source government contracts flowing to Trump-adjacent firms (Vulcan Elements, Powerus, Unusual Machines with Don Jr. on the board, plus a Kazakhstan mine deal); (4) Eric Trump landing in Beijing today with a planeload of MAGA oligarchs in what Denver — reading it as a counterintel professional — called a flying real-estate-and-influence roadshow; (5) Virginia redistricting and Denver’s flat call: Democrats will take the House in 2026 regardless.

Why It Matters: Denver Riggleman is not a partisan hack. He’s a Republican former congressman, a 15-year Air Force intel officer, an NSA/NRO contractor, and the man whose data work mapped the architecture of January 6th. When he says the Trump family is running a coordinated, state-sanctioned self-enrichment operation funded by sole-source contracts, IRS payouts, foreign deals, and laundered through the President’s own former lawyer at the DOJ — that’s not commentary. That’s a counterintelligence professional reading a money trail in plain English. The “alien religion” circus isn’t comedy; it’s cover. The federal procurement process is being treated like a Trump Org loyalty program. And the man who can read the comms networks AND the foreign intelligence operation AND the money flow is now saying out loud what most reporters are still afraid to print.

👉 Watch the full Dean’s LIVE with Denver Riggleman here.

5️⃣ Ukraine Just Became The World’s Drone Superpower — And The Trump Regime Is Quietly Begging For Scraps

What Happened: Palantir CEO Alex Karp flew to Kyiv on Tuesday — Zelensky didn’t fly to him — to deepen cooperation on Ukraine’s Brave1 Dataroom AI battlefield platform, where 100+ companies are training 80+ AI models on real combat data. Zelensky simultaneously announced that nearly twenty countries are now lined up for “Drone Deals.” Four are signed: Germany, Norway, and the Netherlands. Plus ten-year defence-export partnerships with Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Qatar. The next is Canada — the same country Trump has spent a year calling “the 51st state.” Carney signed a CA$220 million joint-production Letter of Intent with Zelensky back in August 2025, stood up the DMAC office to broker partnerships, and Hamilton-based Sentinel R&D is now in advanced talks to manufacture Ukraine’s 500-km ReKam 3.2 drone on Canadian soil. Meanwhile, in August 2025, Zelensky personally offered Trump Ukraine’s interceptor drone tech, structured as a Trump-style deal — jobs in America, US companies get a cut. Trump dismissed it and handed his sons billions in taxpayer grants to “own the drone supply chain” instead. Then the US bombed Iran. Iranian Shahed drones started killing American servicemen. Two US officials now tell Axios the snub was “one of the biggest tactical miscalculations” of the entire Iran conflict. The Pentagon is currently scrambling to send personnel to Ukraine to pull the tech they turned down a year ago.

Why It Matters: Russia is collapsing. Ukraine is winning. The world’s defence industry knows it — and is voting with its feet, its money, and its CEOs. Canada, Germany, the Gulf States, Eric Schmidt, and Alex Karp are all in Kyiv, cutting deals. The United States — the country that, fourteen months ago, screamed at Zelensky in the Oval Office about gratitude — is now begging through back channels for the technology Trump rejected. The Trump family’s domestic drone supply chain consolidation isn’t industrial strategy anymore. It’s a late-stage, desperate attempt to corner a market that has already moved offshore without them. The U.S. defence industrial base is being lapped in real time by a country one-fifth its size, in a war the President thought he could broker on Putin’s terms. And the soldiers paying the bill for the snub are American.

👉 Read the full Ukraine drone breakdown here.

🧭 The Big Picture

Pull the camera back and look at what landed in the last 48 hours:

The President signed a document literally promising to kill Americans who dissent. The FBI Director is, by his own protective detail’s account, sometimes unreachable behind his own door. The man who refused to build the political purge list is suing in federal court with receipts. The family grift machine is being mapped in real time by a Republican intelligence officer. And the most consequential war on Earth is being quietly won by the country Trump tried to break — using technology he was offered, for free, and turned down.

This is not a stable regime. This is a flailing one. The screaming gets louder as the receipts get heavier. The kill list gets longer as the lawsuits get bigger. The grift gets greedier as the legitimacy collapses.

Document everything. Share everything. The historical record is being written right now.

Just keep doing the work.

If you read this far, you already know the assignment. Mainstream media is still pretending half of this isn’t happening. Substack is one of the last places where someone can put a 16-page Trump kill-list document, a sworn-testimony Patel meltdown, a Driscoll lawsuit, a Riggleman intel breakdown, and a Pentagon-begging-Ukraine story on the same page — and let you decide what it means.

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📜 Today’s Quote

“If it is not right, do not do it; if it is not true, do not say it. The strongest man is the one who can rule himself when others are losing themselves. Strength is not in the loudness of the voice, nor in the violence of the hand, but in the steadiness of the soul that refuses to be moved by lies.” — Marcus Aurelius, Meditations (paraphrased)

Stay sharp. Stay kind. Document everything. I’ll see you tomorrow.

— Dean