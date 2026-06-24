Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Uncle Paul
7h

That’s not an arch; it’s a gravestone with a hole through it.

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elliottoberman's avatar
elliottoberman
8h

trump seems to worship himself and his statues of idols and himself, he is a pedophile never forget his Epstein mate.

A Look Inside the Welcome Bags Planned for White South African Refugees

The United States is putting together bags with a children’s book on so-called reverse racism, and with a document that defends the country’s founding on the basis of slavery. In the coming weeks, the United States plans to provide a welcome gift to white South Africans entering the United States as refugees.

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