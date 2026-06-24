June 24, 2026

Good morning.

Here’s the through-line for today: a man who cannot say four words — I got it wrong — and the empire crumbling around his refusal to say them. He won’t admit he’s slowing down, so his own aides whisper it into a 496-page book. He won’t admit a vanity arch is a vanity arch, so he calls the President of France to ask if people jump off monuments. He won’t admit a rushed paint job failed, so he invents a 350-foot knife wound and sends the National Guard to handcuff a 67-year-old Olympian for touching a puddle. And while he gilds and lies and arrests, the rest of the planet has quietly stopped trusting us — Pew has the receipt. Every story below is the same story: a child who would rather burn the house down than admit he spilled the milk. The difference now is the house is the United States, and the world is watching it smoke.

The receipts are still here. Let’s go.

1. Carville Says He’ll Quit By Easter. The Book Says He’s Worse Than That — Unleashed.

Stack two things from this month and the picture gets ugly. James Carville — 81 and undefeated in his own mind since 1992 — has now said it twice: Trump “voluntarily steps down,” and in June he put a date on it, Easter 2027. Bored, soft, can’t stay awake, won’t survive the midterm rejection. On its own, that’s a strategist reading a mood ring on a podcast — a prediction market gives Trump roughly a 7% chance of resigning this year. But Carville isn’t alone anymore. Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan dropped Regime Change this week, and the people who stand next to Trump every day told them what they’re watching: the hand cupped behind the ear, the questions he just asked being repeated back, the afternoon drowsiness in public, staff redesigning press conferences around his stamina, the makeup his valet carries to cover the bruising on his hands. The same man who built a campaign on “Sleepy Joe” is now found asleep at 9 a.m.

Why it matters: Here’s the part nobody waving the book wants to sit with: the aides aren’t worried he’s checked out. They’re worried he’s unleashed — running the planet on pure gut, refusing the bad polls, taking risks that could throw the world into “chaos and carnage.” Slower body, fewer brakes. That’s the scariest version of this, not the most comforting. And if he ever does go? The prize at the bottom of the box is President JD Vance, a months-long VP confirmation hostage fight, a MAGA machine that shatters because Trump is the movement, and a former president whose legal exposure detonates the instant he loses immunity. The clean ending you’ve been daydreaming about doesn’t exist. The only thing that swaps the driver on schedule is votes, in November, in numbers too big to vandalize. Read it →

2. He Wanted to Bolt a Giant Replica of His Own Fist on Top of a 250-Foot Arch. Nobody In the Room Said No.

A detail so stupid it has to be read three times: per Regime Change, Trump is building an actual 250-foot triumphal arch — the “Arc de Trump” — across the bridge from the Lincoln Memorial, and he sat around asking confidants what should go on top. His pitch? A four-storey replica of his own “fight, fight, fight” fist from Butler. The most famous restraint-in-stone monument in America — Lincoln, seated, grieving — and the plan across the water was a clenched hand pointed at the sky. He also wanted it taller than both the Paris original (162.5 ft) and Pyongyang’s Arch of Triumph (200 ft), the one North Korea built to worship its founding dictator. And then he called Emmanuel Macron — the actual President of France — to ask whether people throw bottles off the Arc de Triomphe and whether they jump.

Why it matters: The fist is funny. The Macron call is funny. But the punchline isn’t the hand — it’s that nobody killed it. A normal person floats “let’s bolt my fist onto a skyscraper” and watches it die because someone in the room makes a face. That face is the single most important institution in any functioning operation: the no. Trump doesn’t have it anymore. The confidants got consulted. The aides scrambled for a legal workaround. A head of state fielded the bottle question like a summit. The machine doesn’t push back — it just digests whatever falls out of his head and looks for a permit. That’s not strength. That’s an 80-year-old with a sketchpad and nobody left allowed to say no. Read it →

3. DEAN’S LIVE With Ken Harbaugh: The Pool Crime and the Iran “Surrender” Are the Same Story

I went live with my friend Ken Harbaugh — former Navy EP-3 pilot, Yale Law — and we spent 30 minutes on two stories that are secretly one story: a man who would rather invent a crime than admit a mistake. Story one is a swimming pool. Story two is the collapse of American military dominance. Trump signed his Iran framework at the Palace of Versailles — the literal room where a humiliated great power signed away its standing in 1919, a venue Macron picked and neither of us thinks was an accident. Strip the “surrender” slogan and the substance is worse: the U.S. lifts sanctions, unfreezes Iranian assets, floats a $300 billion reconstruction fund, and reopens the Strait of Hormuz “toll-free” for 60 days — after which Iran says it’ll collect a fee. The nuclear issue is punted. The missile program isn’t touched. Enrichment survives. The proxies survive.

Why it matters: Tally Iran’s side of the ledger — oil flowing, sanctions gone, a reconstruction windfall, missiles intact, a tollbooth on the world’s most important chokepoint — and that’s not a country that surrendered. That’s a country that got paid. The same instinct that fakes a pool crime to dodge embarrassment fakes a peace deal to dodge a war he couldn’t win. The marble version and the chlorine version of the same bullshit. And when even Cassidy and Cruz are reaching for the antacids, you’re watching something break. Go follow Ken — he understands how the military actually moves when things go bad. Watch the replay →

4. America First Became America Alone — And Pew Just Put a Number On It

Steve Schmidt heard the sound in the new Pew Research survey: something precious breaking, not loudly, but unmistakably. Across the world, people who once looked to America with trust now see a nation that’s unreliable, self-absorbed, and diminished. Less than 25% of adults globally have confidence in Trump’s leadership on world affairs. Only 37% view the U.S. favorably. Trust has cratered in Canada, Germany, Britain — among the oldest and most faithful allies. And here’s the gut-punch of his framing: this didn’t happen because America lost a world war, or suffered economic collapse, or got surpassed by a rival. It happened because Donald Trump became president. Schmidt calls it one of the greatest acts of self-inflicted strategic vandalism in the history of the republic.

Why it matters: The generation that stormed Normandy and built the postwar order didn’t seek alliances out of sentiment — they were hard-headed realists who understood that America alone is vulnerable. Trump looked at alliances and saw protection rackets, at allies and saw freeloaders, at America’s reputation and concluded it had no value. The slogan was “America First.” The result is America alone — and there’s never been a moment in modern history when the country needed friends more, with China rising, AI transforming everything, and authoritarians coordinating. Trust, once lost, is hard to recover. He accomplished in under two years what America’s adversaries spent generations failing to achieve. The bill is now arriving. The loneliest superpower is also the most vulnerable one. Read it →

5. The $14 Million Puddle: He Painted a Monument, Lied About It, and Sent Soldiers After Kids and Seniors to Make You Believe the Lie

Let me tell you about a pool. The pool — the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, the one in every march and every postcard. The administration spent over $14 million of your money “renovating” it for the 250th, on a directive to paint the bottom “American flag blue.” Within weeks the blue went green, and the paint started peeling off in rubbery sheets — a textbook coating failure on granite it was never built for, rushed onto a no-bid contract for a birthday party. A normal person says “the paint job was botched.” Trump invented a knife. Unnamed vandals, he claimed, snuck onto the most surveilled lawn in America and carved a slit — 250 feet, 300 feet, 350 feet, the number changes by the day because the event never happened. Then he added fertilizer saboteurs, then accused an ABC reporter of “ripping the rubber off” for holding up a piece that had already peeled.

Why it matters: This is the part that should stop you cold. To protect the narrative — not the pool — the government flooded the Mall with National Guard in full kit. Five arrested, five more cited. Among them: David Hearn, a 67-year-old three-time Olympic canoeist who touched a chunk of lining that had already detached because he was curious what it felt like (”very rubbery”), let go when told to, and got cuffed and detained for five hours anyway. The pool is not the story — it’s the tell. Every time the impulse leads to disaster, the move is identical: don’t fix it, don’t own it, invent a villain, deploy force, declare victory, and dare you to believe his words over your own eyes. The whole job now is refusing to un-see what they’re betting you’ll un-see. Read it →

The Big Picture

One reflex runs through all five, and it has a name: I got it wrong — the four words this man will set the country on fire to avoid saying. He won’t admit he’s failing, so the loyalists leak it and the book calls him unleashed. He won’t admit the arch is a monument to his ego, so he workshops a fist statue with a foreign head of state. He won’t admit he lost a war, so he signs a payout at Versailles and calls it surrender. He won’t admit a pool turned green because pools turn green, so he conjures a phantom knife and handcuffs an Olympian over the texture of his own failure. And the world — per Pew, in black and white — has stopped pretending not to notice.

The receipts are right there. The book is 496 public pages. The Macron call is in it. The Strait of Hormuz toll is in the text both governments released. The Pew numbers are published. The arrest of David Hearn has a court date next month. They are betting you’re too tired to set it all side by side. So set it side by side. Out loud. In front of the people who still think the gold, the arch, and the soldiers mean strength. They don’t. They mean a man who cannot say four words, and a machine with nobody left who’s allowed to make him.

Today’s Quote

“The first principle is that you must not fool yourself — and you are the easiest person to fool.” — Richard Feynman, Caltech commencement address, 1974

Feynman was talking about science — about the discipline of refusing to believe a result just because you want it to be true. But he handed us the cleanest description of everything in today’s newsletter, because every story above is a man fooling himself first and then demanding the rest of us play along. He tells himself the arch is for the country, the deal is a victory, the pool was sabotaged, the world still admires us. The aides see it. The Pew respondents see it. The peeling paint sees it. The only person fooled is the one doing the fooling — and the tragedy is that he’s dragging 340 million people, and a planet’s worth of alliances, into the lie with him. Feynman’s whole point was that the cure is evidence you can’t argue with. We have the evidence. The receipts will outlive every one of them. The only question is whether we keep our eyes open while they pile up.

Stay sharp. Stay kind. Never stop speaking up. See you tomorrow.

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