Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Wendy Shelley's avatar
Wendy Shelley
1hEdited

There may be “the institutions, deciding it no longer answers to the people” but I will count on YOU to get to the premier of Saskatchewan AND PM Carney about this disgusting display of our ICE on RCMP. Try to do a daily screed on this, Dean, getting justice for Rosa. It will also give warning to such people that they are not going to get away with these actions.

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Teri Gelini's avatar
Teri Gelini
1h

Great wrap up Dean. Now I would like to know why they were after Rosa...

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