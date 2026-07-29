July 29, 2026

Good morning.

Here’s the through-line: institutions built to protect somebody — the press, the police, a movement, a Senate seat — have quietly stopped, and the only question is who they protect instead. A senator buried by the President who mocked him over the casket, then fell asleep. A newsroom worn as a costume by a blogger who doesn’t own a TV. A “brotherhood” of ten million men that couldn’t produce two outside a jail. A police force that bloodied an Indigenous mother and cleared itself before lunch. And the union workers who were the firewall, turning on the man they built — to his face. Same move every time: the powerful assuming the people underneath keep pretending. They won’t. Let’s go.

1. They Buried Lindsey Graham Today. Then Trump Fell Asleep. Again.

Graham died July 11 of an aortic dissection at 71, a day after flying home from Kyiv. Today Trump delivered the most honest tribute of his presidency, by accident: “He was extremely hawkish. He never saw a war that he didn’t like.” At a funeral. As a compliment. He worked in a Guantanamo torture joke, then — after struggling with a Tic Tac — fell asleep. Multiple times. Sean Hannity gave a eulogy. The real business was outside: back-to-back White House meetings with Netanyahu and Zelensky, both in town for the funeral, both actually there because the man who managed their Senate accounts is dead and the portfolio’s up for grabs.

Why it matters: Graham handed over his credibility and his 2015 conscience — smiling, for a seat at the table — and the table used him until he stopped being useful, then mocked him over his casket. They’re just tools Trump hollows out to hurt you, and they were willing. They toasted him today. They’ll replace him by August. Read it →

2. Bari Weiss Just Hired A Trump-Loving Church Blogger To Replace Scott Pelley At 60 Minutes

CBS wasn’t “restructured,” it was gutted and worn as a skin suit — and the accessories arrived this week. New 60 Minutes boss Nick Bilton, who fired Scott Pelley “with cause,” announced a lineup headlined by Ross Douthat: NYT opinion columnist, a book called Believe: Why Everyone Should Be Religious, and zero reporting or TV experience. A veteran exec’s review: the idea he can be a 60 correspondent is a joke. Behind it: Paramount’s $16M Trump settlement, the FCC-blessed Skydance merger, and David Ellison installing Bari Weiss over CBS News.

Why it matters: You don’t hire Douthat to break the next CECOT investigation. You hire him so there is no next investigation — thoughtful essays about faith in the slot where Mike Wallace made presidents sweat. Trump didn’t shut CBS down; that’s a scandal. Hollowing it out and keeping the logo is the play. The audience noticed: 3.8 million viewers, record lows. You can capture a newsroom, but you can’t force forty million people to watch the ransom video. Read about it here →

3. One Guy, One Sign: The Manosphere Sent Its Entire Army To Free The Tates

Andrew and Tristan Tate are in the SHU at FDC Miami, arrested July 18th on the way to a bare-knuckle boxing event, awaiting UK extradition on a charge sheet that reads like a war crimes indictment: rape, assault, trafficking, and offences relating to indecent images of a child. Thirty-eight new charges. And outside the jail, the movement’s entire real-world support was one guy with a sign, while a vlogger filmed himself asking “Not a single person is here besides me 😳.” The “army” was always bots, fourteen-year-olds who can’t drive, and grown men who’d rather die than defend accused traffickers with their real face.

Why it matters: The whole model was anonymity and algorithm hacks — you can’t extradite a bot to a protest. The Tates spent a decade monetizing exactly who they were and daring anyone to act. Their hubris was the product. Now the bill’s arrived and the receipts are their own content library. The Matrix didn’t get them. The FBI’s evidence locker did. Read more→

4. “Reasonable Force”: The RCMP Bloodied An Indigenous Mother And Cleared Themselves Before Lunch

Her name is Rose Georgina Angus — 40, Cree, a mother of four from Makwa Sahgaiehcan First Nation, no criminal record. Monday at 5 a.m., two RCMP officers took her to the ground outside her own door and stood her up cuffed and bleeding. Her daughter filmed it; you can hear a taser. The video hit 2.7 million views — and the RCMP reviewed themselves, ruled their force “reasonable,” and declined to refer it to the independent SIRT because the injuries (a broken nose and orbital bones) were “non-serious.” Then they charged her with six counts.

Why it matters: We watch ICE drag mothers into vans and tell ourselves thank God we’re not that — then the machinery here responds identically: blood, zero independent accountability, a press release explaining why she had it coming. The RCMP reports to Ottawa, so this lands on Carney’s desk. You can’t ask Indigenous nations to “partner” on pipelines while your police can bloody their mothers at dawn and clear themselves by noon. Say her name, Prime Minister. Read it here →

5. Dean’s Live With Ken Harbaugh: Trump Unravels In Michigan As A Heckler Pierces The Veil

I sat down with Ken Harbaugh — Navy vet, filmmaker, host of The Ken Harbaugh Show — opening on the GM plant worker who called Trump a “pedophile protector” to his face, the Ford worker who did the same, and Trump’s response: the middle finger at an American autoworker. These are the union firewall, turning on him on camera. Then: depleted munitions that forced a pause in the fighting, and the detail that should stop everyone cold — Trump’s own intelligence has spent three months warning that Russia is helping Iran target U.S. assets, and his plan is to ask Putin about it directly.

Why it matters: The bitter irony tying it together: Ukraine is protecting U.S. interests more than the U.S. is, even after Trump turned his back on them. Watch Loomer and Pool suddenly running a pro-Ukraine apology tour — the MAGA ecosystem doesn’t pivot without a signal from the top. Trump knows Putin lost, and can’t stand the smell of a loser. The prediction: he turns on Putin. And when TACO Trump chickens out this time, the world benefits. Watch it →

The Big Picture

Same reflex through all five: the institution deciding it no longer answers to the people it was built for. A Senate seat buried by the man who used it up. A newsroom protecting the owner’s politics — logo intact, spine removed. A “brotherhood” that vanished the second showing up meant a real face on a real sidewalk. A police force grading its own homework. A working class told it was the base that figured out it was the mark. Every institution here assumed the people beneath it would keep playing along out of habit, fear, or exhaustion. On the same morning, in five rooms, they stopped. The pew emptied. Ratings cratered. Nobody marched. The plant floor turned. Consent isn’t permanent. It’s on loan — and it’s being recalled.

Today’s Quote

“Repetition does not transform a lie into a truth.”

— Franklin D. Roosevelt

Stay sharp. Stay kind. Never stop speaking up. See you tomorrow.