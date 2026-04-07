Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Tina Marie Varzeas's avatar
Tina Marie Varzeas
Apr 7

Have a great day Dean. I appreciate your daily news letters.

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Ruth's avatar
Ruth
Apr 7

Husband of Ruth writing:

Is he dead yet?

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