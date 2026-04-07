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1. The Pentagon's Iran Rescue Story Has More Holes Than the Airstrip It Happened On

The official narrative was clean and cinematic: a downed F-15E, a brave colonel hiding in a mountain crevice, CIA brilliance, Navy SEALs, two planes "stuck in the mud," and Trump's midnight Truth Social lap — "WE GOT HIM!"

The problem is the closer you look, the less it holds together.

The two aircraft destroyed on the ground were MC-130J Commando IIs — not rescue planes. They're covert infiltration platforms built specifically to insert and extract large special operations forces into denied territory, engineered to land on austere, unprepared airstrips. Two of them did not simply malfunction simultaneously in sandy soil. The Pentagon's explanation has already shifted from "stuck in mud" to "mechanical issues." Former CIA officer Larry C. Johnson and multiple senior military analysts are now saying publicly what many are whispering privately: this was a dual mission — a uranium retrieval attempt — that failed. Open-source analysts geolocated the wreckage to an abandoned airstrip approximately 35 kilometres from Isfahan's nuclear complex, where Iran's near-weapons-grade uranium stockpile is stored.

You do not deploy two of the most sophisticated covert insertion aircraft in the U.S. inventory to pick up one injured airman.

The losses Washington isn't emphasizing: one F-15E, one A-10, two MC-130Js, four MH-6 Little Bird helicopters, two HH-60W Jolly Greens damaged. Trump declared "overwhelming Air Dominance." Iran displayed the wreckage on state television.

Read the full breakdown →

2. Trump Lost His Wife, Threatened to Obliterate Iran, and Told First Graders to Sell His Autograph on eBay. Happy Easter.

The White House Easter Egg Roll was technically a children's event. It was also a war rally, a press conference, and a dementia check — all simultaneously.

Trump opened with a speech about Jesus that pivoted immediately to bragging about Venezuelan oil. Then he lost Melania — who was standing directly beside him — in a crowd of two. "Our great First Lady, who's here somewhere. I think this is our First Lady." She was within arm's reach.

At the press pool: Iran would be obliterated. No bridges. No power plants. No anything. When told 78% of Americans oppose the war, Trump said: "Unfortunately, the American people would like to see us come home" — then immediately claimed MAGA was 100% behind him, citing a CNN poll that does not appear to exist. A PBS reporter asked how bombing Iran was good for children. Trump called PBS "a radical left group of lunatics." Melania explained that bombing was actually good for kids' futures.

The finale: Trump sat with first graders to colour Easter eggs, called Kamala Harris "low IQ," and encouraged the children to sell his autograph on eBay for $25,000.

Watch the full video breakdown →

3. Malcolm Nance on the Rescue: "This Mission Went Bad. Real Bad."

The FiveStack LIVE brought in retired U.S. Navy senior intelligence officer Malcolm Nance — 35+ years in counterterrorism and special operations — and his read on the rescue was not the triumphant story Washington is selling.

The red flags: personal effects left at the scene. Identification documents — the kind that should never be recoverable by an adversary — were found. In any genuine after-action review, that's not a footnote. That's the story. Iran now has intelligence it should not have, and the silence from Washington about what exactly was authorized is itself telling.

On Iran's broader strategy, the FiveStack made one thing crystal clear: Iran does not care what Donald Trump tweets. They have a doctrine built around outlasting American pressure since 1979. Trump's timeline is a news cycle. Iran's timeline is decades. Every time Trump declares victory, Iran simply continues.

Watch the full FiveStack episode →

4. The 51st State Fantasy Is Over — Because Trump Didn't Know King Charles Was Canada's Head of State

Royal biographer Robert Hardman's new book includes a private conversation with Trump in which Hardman pushed back on the annexation talk. Trump's response revealed something extraordinary: he genuinely did not know that King Charles III is Canada's head of state.

"Do they still recognize the King? Or have they stopped that?"

Once Hardman confirmed it, Trump — whose mother was born in the Scottish Outer Hebrides and who has long admired the British monarchy — privately backed down. His own words: "You can't deal with that in three and a half years. I guess it's not going to happen!" The most powerful man in the world retreated from a territorial annexation fantasy because he didn't want to disrespect a king.

While Trump was being walked back by a royal biographer, Carney was executing one of the most aggressive geopolitical pivots in Canada's post-war history: 12 trade and security agreements across four continents in six months — EU defense access, $70 billion in UAE investment, Indo-Pacific security pacts, relaunched India trade talks, and Trans Mountain tripling Canada's Pacific oil export capacity. King Charles then travelled to Ottawa and opened Parliament for the first time in nearly 70 years, while Trump posted a Truth Social offer to sell Canada his "Golden Dome" missile defense system for $61 billion. Canada chose the king.

Nostalgia is not a strategy. — Mark Carney, Davos, January 2026

Read the full story →

5. Dead Air: The Archbishop Was in the Chair. Nobody Asked Him the Question.

Dean Blundell and Steve Schmidt's weekly autopsy of Sunday morning television. The most consequential Easter Sunday in modern American military history. Five shows. Here's how they did.

What was happening when the shows went to air: an F-15E shot down inside Iran. 3,531 dead in Iran including 244 children. Pete Hegseth had prayed for "overwhelming violence of action against those who deserve no mercy" in Jesus' name at the Pentagon, then excluded Catholics from Good Friday worship for the first time in living institutional memory. Trump had posted "Open the Fuckin' Strait, you crazy bastards" on Easter Sunday morning, signing off with "Praise be to Allah."

Face the Nation booked Archbishop Timothy Broglio — head of the Catholic military archdiocese, who has publicly declared this war unjust — on Easter Sunday. The Hegseth prayer was on the record. The Catholic exclusion had happened 48 hours earlier. The Pope had explicitly condemned exactly the kind of prayer Hegseth gave. And apparently, the segment was used for Easter softballs.

Democracy doesn't die in darkness. It dies in a Sunday morning greenroom where the Archbishop is in the chair and nobody asks the question.

Meet the Press (NBC): D+

Face the Nation (CBS): D

This Week (ABC): D−

Fox News Sunday: F

CBS Sunday Morning: F

Zero of five shows put Trump's "100% air dominance" claim next to the F-15 shootdown. Zero asked whether targeting civilian power grids is a war crime. Zero named the 244 dead children specifically. ABC paid Trump $15M. CBS paid $16M. NBC is under active FCC investigation. The structural explanation for the editorial failure isn't complicated.

Read the full Dead Air report →

Today’s Quote: "You have power over your mind, not outside events. Realize this, and you will find strength." — Marcus Aurelius, Meditations

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