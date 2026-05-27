Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Wendy Shelley's avatar
Wendy Shelley
34m

Another Daily that keeps us informed. The Live With Harbaugh was really super but may I suggest today’s “The Under Reported War“ by Martin Belderson, on those Oreshniks? They are apparently duds of weapons and the story is quite remarkable. Thanks, Dean .

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Mick's avatar
Mick
7m

Well Hell, both houses of congress (i now resent using caps to dignify this branch) already have a de facto NDA in operation. They say nothing of any value, they do even less. What is the daily salary and bennies cost to the taxpayer for 635 mostly cowards and low lifes? +/- $800,000 per day for 200 days. Federal workers get far less, and have to deal with the incompetence and corruption of their political masters, either politicos or the appointees of politicos. The NDA, if somehow enforced, will stop all work of the govt., in effect, kill the administrative state. That leaves WHAT? A cosmic free-for-all of theft and mayhem as unfettered megalomaniacs with zero real intelligence use every part of the nation's value to play gods. Sounds like a winner to me /s.

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