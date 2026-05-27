May 27, 2026

One quick bonus before the roundup: ⚡ Trump just ended John Cornyn. Trump-endorsed Ken Paxton crushed the four-term senator in the Texas GOP runoff, ~62.6% to 37.4%, despite being outspent nine to one — days after a Trump-backed challenger took out Bill Cassidy. It’s a loyalty purge, not a primary, and a nonpartisan forecaster instantly moved the seat toward the Democrats. Full piece soon.

Let’s get into it.

1. 🩺 THE DOCTORS ARE FINALLY TALKING. THE WHITE HOUSE IS NOT.

Trump made his third visit to Walter Reed in 13 months, and the medical community stopped whispering. Cardiologist Dr. Jonathan Reiner — who managed Dick Cheney’s heart for over a decade — flagged a cluster of concerns on CNN: unexplained hand bruising, possibly acute ankle swelling, and “severe daytime somnolence.” Carefully, he called these observed symptoms, not a diagnosis, and asked the real question: What is the medical team doing about it? Others echoed him — including a psychologist’s sharp point that giving the MoCA screen three times is monitoring, not screening. Trump says it went “PERFECTLY!!” Of course he did.

The through-line: Nobody’s diagnosing from afar — that’s the Goldwater Rule. But the cure for speculation isn’t silence, it’s a credible, independent exam with public results. Trump’s last full physical was reported in April 2025. The doctors are talking because the official channel went quiet.

2. 🪖 NATO IS QUIETLY BUILDING A WAR HEADQUARTERS ON RUSSIA’S DOORSTEP

The viral “60,000 troops massing in the Baltics NOW” is wrong — and repeating it helps the Kremlin. What Reuters actually reported: NATO is building a new command structure for its eastern flank, assigning the German-Netherlands Corps to defend Latvia and Estonia with “mass at speed” if Russia attacks. The “60,000” is a textbook wartime figure, not a current deployment. NATO isn’t massing an army — it’s building the brain that summons one. Buried detail: the corps isn’t even ready, short on artillery, air defense, and engineers, against a 2029 threat clock.

The Canadian angle: Canada commands NATO’s Latvia brigade — framework nation since 2017, ~2,000 troops under Operation REASSURANCE, renewed through 2029. While the US draws down in Europe, Canada is a main character on the front line.

3. 🤡 “THE MOST TRANSPARENT PRESIDENT IN HISTORY” WANTS EVERYONE TO SIGN AN NDA

On May 26, OPM — HR for the entire federal government — dropped a draft standardized NDA for federal workers. It’s a draft in a public-comment window, agency-optional — not a gag order this morning, but the blueprint for one. It would bar sharing “pre-decisional or deliberative” material — not a security carve-out, but everything that happens inside a government before it tells you. And it doesn’t end at resignation: former workers would need written permission to talk to a reporter, forever, on pain of criminal penalties.

The through-line: OPM’s own notice cites the “problem” as reporters finding things out. That’s a PR problem, not a security one. You don’t criminalize the people who might embarrass you unless you’re planning to embarrass yourself. It’s a draft — submit a comment.

4. 🇨🇦 CANADA JUST CALLED ISRAEL TO SAY “STOP TORTURING OUR CITIZENS.”

Carney called Israel — but spoke to President Herzog, not Netanyahu, who’s under ICC warrants and would be arrested on Canadian soil. The trigger: a humanitarian flotilla with Canadians aboard was intercepted, and hundreds were detained. Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir filmed himself gloating over bound, blindfolded prisoners and posted it. Returning activists describe beatings, sexual violence, and withheld medicine. Israel denies it — yet Ben-Gvir bragged, even as the Foreign Ministry called the stories “brazen lies.” One government, two cover stories.

The through-line: Carney condemned Ben-Gvir by name and demanded an independent investigation — the floor, not bravery. The call also covered Gaza, two states, and the genuine rise in antisemitism. You can hold fury about the flotilla and concern for Jewish safety in the same hand.

5. 🎙️ DEAN’S LIVE: KEN HARBAUGH ON PUTIN’S LAST GASP AND TRUMP’S FAKE IRAN “PEACE DEAL”

I went LIVE with Ken Harbaugh, reporting from Ukraine. Ukraine: Russia’s front lines are buckling, so it’s hammering civilians — 600 drones and 90 missiles last weekend, including the nuclear-capable Oreshnik. But Ukraine is undeterred, its drone campaign forcing most of Russia’s central refineries offline and forcing Moscow to ban gasoline exports. Ken’s takeaway: NATO now needs Ukraine more than Ukraine needs NATO. Iran: A Truth Social post isn’t a peace deal — officials on both sides call it theatre. The US struck Iranian targets even as Trump called talks “moving forward.” You can’t bomb a country on Monday and call it peace on Tuesday.

The bottom line: Two wars, one throughline — desperate men hammering civilians to cover for losing. Putin does it with missiles, Trump with all-caps posts.

🔑 THE THREAD THAT TIES ALL FIVE TOGETHER

One picture: a White House that won’t release medical records, an OPM drafting gag orders, an Iran “peace” that’s really a bombing campaign. The common ingredient is the gap between what we’re told and what’s documented — adjectives standing in for evidence. Our job is the same as always: document it accurately and ask for the page beneath the adjective. The facts are scarier than the hype anyway.

Today’s Quote: "The object of life is not to be on the side of the majority, but to escape finding oneself in the ranks of the insane." - Marcus Aurelius

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