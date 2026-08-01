Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Wendy Shelley's avatar
Wendy Shelley
2h

HILARIOUS!!!!! Thanks, Dean, for simply delightful comedy at the end of “another” week!!

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Rebecca Lorentzen's avatar
Rebecca Lorentzen
2h

Bahaha! Too funny! And great points. It would sell like crazy

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