August 1, 2026

If you haven’t seen it yet, Bobby Cannavale, Tony-nominated, Boardwalk Empire, one of the best actors alive — showed up on The Daily Show this week as “Skip McMahon,” a MAGA-bro pitchman selling the Presidential Neck Vag. A wearable recreation of the two fleshy folds currently living rent-free on Donald Trump’s neck, immortalized at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner and now available (in the sketch, sadly) for the very on-brand price of $47.45. There’s even a Mar-a-Lago Gold edition for formal occasions, because of course there is.

It’s a fake infomercial. It’s dumb. It’s perfect. The TikTok clip has 300K+ likes and climbing, the comments are a national unity project, and Cannavale commits to the bit like he’s doing Mamet. This is what late-night comedy is supposed to be.

Enter The BETAs

Naturally, the usual suspects are BIG mad.

The professional pearl-clutchers over at NewsBusters — a website whose entire business model is watching comedy shows they hate and writing homework about it — are furious that The Daily Show spent “multiple minutes” on Trump’s neck instead of covering the Fauci hearing circus. You know, the thing where absolutely nothing happened and everyone knew nothing would happen. THAT’S the content they wanted. Hours of C-SPAN theatre instead of Bobby Cannavale strapping a silicone neck vag onto a mannequin.

These are BETAs, folks. Certified, grade-A, room-temperature BETAs. Guys who worship a man for being an “alpha” and then get the vapours when someone points out his neck looks like Bea Arthur’s waiting room. The same crowd that sells Trump sneakers, Trump bibles, Trump NFTs, Trump cologne, and Trump watches — merch for every occasion — suddenly discovers the concept of “dignity” when the joke points the other direction. You can dish out “Let’s Go Brandon” flags for four years, but a neck joke sends you to the fainting couch? BETA behaviour. Textbook.

Comedy punches at power. That’s the job. If your President’s neck resembles something you’d see at a gynecology conference, that’s not The Daily Show’s fault. Take it up with God. Or Ozempic.

Now Here’s The Part Where I Make Us All Rich

Somebody needs to actually manufacture these. I’m dead serious. This is a billion-dollar idea, and I’m giving it away for free because I love you. Also, I’m too busy.

Think about it. The Presidential Neck Vag is the rarest thing in the American economy: a bipartisan product.

MAGATs would buy it unironically. These are people who bought golden sneakers and a $60 bible. They will absolutely strap on the presidential neck folds to “own the libs” at the next rally. Devotion merch. Skip McMahon wasn’t wrong.

People with functioning brains would buy it ironically. Halloween costumes. Bachelor parties. Every Democrat showing up to the next State of the Union wearing one in unison — tell me that’s not the greatest visual in the history of American politics. C-SPAN would break.

One product. Two completely opposite customer bases. Zero overlap in motive, 100% overlap in sales. That’s not a novelty item; that’s a market singularity. The Chia Pet wishes it had this range. Whoever gets the injection molds running first is buying a boat by Christmas. Sell it at $47.45, obviously — the bit prices itself.

The Bottom Line

Bobby Cannavale is a national treasure, The Daily Show remembered how to be funny, and the people whining about it are telling on themselves. If a silicone neck vag is what breaks you, you were never the alpha you cosplayed as.

Get the folds. Wear the folds. Become the folds.

$47.45. Mar-a-Lago Gold for formal occasions.

You’re welcome.

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