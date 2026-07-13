July 13, 2026

100 Huntley Street

I was eight years old when my parents found God. Or, more precisely, when God found my mother through the television.

My mom converted while watching 100 Huntley Street — Canada’s flagship Christian broadcast, a fixture of daytime TV that has been converting lonely and searching Canadians through the screen for decades. My dad followed shortly after. And just like that, our household had a new operating system: evangelical Christianity.

I had never heard of it. Not the movement, not the theology, not any of it. But my parents had decided they needed “biblical” wisdom, a framework, a reason — and the framework came bundled with this nebulous thing called eternal life. All in one package. Just add belief.

Which brings us to me, in the third grade, being presented with the deal of a lifetime.

The deal

Here’s the offer as it was explained to an eight-year-old: pray a magic prayer. Ask Jesus to come into your life and your heart. Dedicate your soul and your earthly existence to him. And BOOM — you get to live forever in heaven. After you die, but still. Forever.

Now, some context on the customer in this transaction. I was a kid with crippling insomnia and a genuine, gnawing fear of not waking up. I would lie there at night doing the math on my own mortality the way other kids counted sheep. So when an adult tells that kid there’s a one-time prayer that guarantees he never really dies?

Win-win. Sign me up.

Did I believe it? No. I didn’t. I want to be honest about that, because it matters for everything that comes after: I said the prayer and I did not believe a word of it. But when you’re eight, your areas of expertise are candy, cartoons, and hockey. Theology is not on the list. You don’t evaluate the claim. You evaluate the adults making it, and the adults making it were my parents. So I prayed the prayer.

That’s the part the movement never wants to examine. They call it a “decision for Christ.” I was eight. I couldn’t legally decide anything. I couldn’t stay home alone. But I could apparently execute a binding contract on my eternal soul, witnessed and notarized by grown-ups who’d been in the faith for a few months.

And it worked for my folks, or so they said, so playing along was the only choice at the time.

The program

What followed was ten years of full immersion. Church Sunday morning. Church Sunday night. We moved every year — a new town, a new school, a new congregation — but the schedule was portable. Wherever we landed, there was an evangelical youth group on Tuesdays and “outreach” on the weekends.

Let me explain outreach, because if you weren’t raised in this, it sounds made up.

They would load a bus full of pre-teens and teenagers — children — and drive us from Abbotsford into Vancouver to share “the good news of the Lord” with strangers. Drunks. Addicts. Homeless people. Old people minding their own business on benches. Young people drinking in a park who wanted absolutely nothing to do with a twelve-year-old holding a pamphlet.

We were kids, sent to evangelize the Downtown Eastside.

One glorious morning on East Hastings Street, my friend Sean and I got beaten up. Twice. Two separate beatings, one morning, for the Lord. And when we got back to the group, one of the youth leaders — a guy we called Rocking Bob, the same leader who loved lecturing rooms full of pre-teen and teenage boys about the concept of “holy masturbation,” which is a sentence I need you to sit with — looked at two roughed-up children and said:

“You took a very Christlike beating today. Good for you guys.”

Mmm. So the eternal life package came with heavenly beatings. Nobody had mentioned that at signing.

Full disclosure, in the interest of the journalistic standards this series aspires to: I rarely ended up “witnessing” at all. Most weekends I’d slip off to an arcade or find a burger joint and run out the clock. But apparently you got points for trying. Points and beatings.

Tuesday nights in hell

When we weren’t being deployed as child missionaries, we were being gathered into Tuesday youth group, where the curriculum had one recurring star: hell.

Not hell as metaphor. Not hell as separation from God, the sanitized version progressive churches sell now. Hell ass a physical destination with a temperature. We were told — repeatedly, vividly, to rooms full of children — how hot it is. That all you hear in hell is weeping and the gnashing of teeth. That it burns hotter than the fire of a thousand suns. That this unimaginable, eternal suffering was the just and righteous reward for anyone who turned their back on Christ.

And who turns their back on Christ in this framework? Everyone. Literally everyone else on Earth.

Not just atheists. Catholics — the wrong kind of Christian- enjoy the flames. Muslims. Jews. Agnostics. Buddhists. The kind grandmother down the street who went to the United Church her whole life. All of them: lost sinners, inspired by Satan, doing his work. Only we — evangelicals, the correct brand, the ones with the right prayer on file — got a seat at the right hand of God, Jesus, and the Holy Spirit.

The rest of you? Fucked. Eternally, cosmically, unappealably fucked.

That never made sense to me. It doesn’t now, and it never will. It’s the same arithmetic as the Jehovah’s Witnesses and their completely arbitrary 144,000 heaven-spots — an exclusive club whose membership criteria have nothing to do with kindness, decency, or how you treat other human beings. And I’ll tell you what I noticed even as a kid: the club was packed with assholes. People who didn’t give a fuck about humanity, about other perspectives, about other religions, about anyone outside the walls. Why would they? Everyone outside the walls was already condemned. Compassion for the damned is wasted inventory.

Your crime, if you’re keeping score, was the unforgivable sin of not believing what King James wanted you to believe — following a specific 17th-century English rendering of ancient texts, without one shred of evidentiary proof that the sky daddy exists, and accepting that this interpretation, evangelical Christianity, was the final word. On all of it. Forever.

The vow

So at eighteen, on the day I graduated from Prairie High School, I made myself a promise: I would never set foot in a church again for any reason other than a wedding or a funeral.

I have kept that promise for thirty-five years.

Because here’s what I understood, even before I had the vocabulary for it: to believe all of that — or any of it — requires a human being to deny their own existence, and to deny the existence of everyone else as fully human beings, in favour of something with zero proof behind it beyond religious apprehension.

And I’m not editorializing with that phrase. That’s the dictionary. Look up “faith” in this sense and here’s what you get:

faith (noun): strong belief in the doctrines of a religion, based on spiritual conviction rather than proof.

Rather than proof. The absence of evidence isn’t a bug in the system. It’s the defining feature. It’s in the definition. Faith is, by its own dictionary entry, belief that explicitly does not require the thing every other claim in your life requires. Your bank requires proof. Your doctor requires proof. Your mechanic requires proof. Your eternal soul? Vibes.

Fear and the secret of Evangelical Extremism

Strip away the music and the potlucks and the fellowship, and the hardcore evangelical engine runs on two fuels.

The first is fear. It’s the ultimate motivator, installed early and maintained forever. Fear of hell, fear of death, fear of the outside, fear of your own doubts. I was recruited through fear — remember, I was the insomniac kid terrified of not waking up. They didn’t cure that fear. They monetized it.

The second is entitled exceptionalism. The intoxicating idea that you know something the rest of the world doesn’t. That you’ll live forever and they won’t. That you hold a secret — a secret that comes from a book perverted over the course of thousands of years to control societies, not to save souls. Fear keeps you in. Exceptionalism makes you feel good about staying.

Fear plus exceptionalism. Hold onto that formula, because in the coming installments you’re going to see it again — running underneath Christian nationalism, underneath MAGA, underneath every movement currently claiming God’s endorsement for cruelty. It’s the same engine. I just happened to grow up inside it, listening to it idle every Sunday. Twice.

Next installment: what happens when you take a kid built by that machine and drop him into a first-year anthropology class.

Just data, baby. Just data.

— Dean

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