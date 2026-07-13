Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Paula B.'s avatar
Paula B.
13h

Thank you for this amazing description of what you went through, Dean. As I've mentioned before, I was raised in a completely different way, and when I hear stories like this I have a hard time comprehending them. The logic, if there is any, seems so convoluted. I couldn't come up with anything like it if I tried, and I write pretty crazy fiction. I must confess that I am thrilled that you escaped. I hope you don't suffer from nightmares. I think I would in your place.

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Connie Niedt's avatar
Connie Niedt
13h

If you grew up in the south or midwest during the 50's and after it was just what you grew up experiencing in some form in your home community. It takes getting far enough away from home and new perspectives to learn it may not be for you. It's not always an easy decision, because there is a whole culture that makes you question yourself. You feel as if there must be something wrong with you. That is not easy to overcome. But with time and being around others who are different in culture or religion you begin to see you have a right to be and believe whatever you choose.

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