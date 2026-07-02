Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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rose lady's avatar
rose lady
2h

Thank you for sharing. I am most interested

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Barb's avatar
Barb
2h

Dean: Your daily posts are spot on. I am agnostic.. was never really raised with “a religion”. Just remember Sunday mornings racing to a church on other side of town (while the old jalopy was shimmying down Connors Hill..always late..always late my mother was). But I found out long ago that there is no “sky daddy”.

Keep up the good work.. I love every post! 🩷

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