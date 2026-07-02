July 2, 2026

I don’t usually do this, but after a year on Substack, knowing how big the beautiful US audience here is, I thought we should get to know each other AND learn together in the process.

Anyone who follows me on Twitter or reads this Substack probably finds that hilarious, because I seem like the least private person in Canada. But there’s a difference between having opinions in public and telling you who I actually am. I’ve spent a career making sure I was never the story. At 53, I think it’s time to break that rule.

So here’s the pitch: over the next few weeks, I’m going to tell you how a kid from Three Hills, Alberta — raised inside one of the strictest evangelical environments this country has ever produced — ended up a raging agnostic apostate who now spends his days giving people cliff notes on their cult and exposing the cult Trump has used to take America hostage.

Fair warning: this is going to get personal. And it’s going to piss some people off. Both of those things are the point.

Where I come from

I graduated from Prairie High School in Three Hills in 1992. If you’ve never heard of it, congratulations — that means you weren’t raised in it. Prairie was built around a Bible college, and the whole town orbited it. The school’s job wasn’t to educate you. It was to produce missionaries, pastors, and obedient believers. Dress codes. Mandatory chapel. No secular music, no movies, no dancing, no dating. Speech policed. Thought policed. The outside world treated like a contagion.

Depending on who you ask, I might be the most infamous graduate which tells you something, because the alumni Prairie is actually proud of are legendary missionaries and theologians. I’m the rebel entry. The cautionary tale. The kid who left the compound and became the most censured radio host in Canadian history — some of it deserved, some of it not, all of it a story for later in this series.

I went from an environment where every word out of my mouth was monitored to a career where I got paid, for over a decade, to say the most unfiltered things possible to the biggest morning audience in the country’s largest market. That’s not a coincidence. That’s a pendulum. Nobody swings that hard unless something wound them up first.

So what am I now? I call myself an agnostic apostate, and since you’ll see that term a lot in this series, let me define it properly — because both words are doing work.

An apostate is someone who has formally renounced the faith they were raised in. Not lapsed. Not “spiritual but not religious.” Renounced. Walked away completely and closed the door behind them. That’s me.

An agnostic holds that the existence of God — any god — is unknown and probably unknowable. It’s a position about knowledge, not belief. I’m not on a soapbox screaming that there’s definitively no god. I’m saying nobody has the receipts. Not the pastors, not the imams, not the rabbis, and not me.

Put them together and you get someone who has completely abandoned the religion he was raised in, and who holds that the ultimate truth about God or the universe can’t be proven or known by anyone claiming otherwise. That’s not a crisis of faith. That’s a conclusion. I didn’t lose my religion. I audited it, and it failed.

A LOT of you are doing that audit now, so let’s get into the learning part.

What this series is

Here’s what I’m going to walk you through:

The hard conversations with family. How you renounce everything you were raised in while still loving the people who raised you in it — and still respecting the genuine values and virtues that got handed down alongside the poison. My family is proof that not every believer is an extremist, and I’ll never pretend otherwise.

The word “faith” itself. The dictionary is blunt about it: belief based on spiritual apprehension rather than proof. No evidence. No truth requirement. Just vibes and inheritance. I’ll explain why that definition remains, to this day, the deal breaker of deal breakers for me.

The retreats. The youth groups. The Sunday school sessions. I force-fed myself evangelical Christianity like prison gruel for eighteen years, and I know exactly what those rooms are. They’re not community. They’re grassroots radicalization training grounds — the farm system for the movement now trying to swap out constitutions for scripture. The same machinery that produced Christian nationalism and MAGA’s foot soldiers. I sat in those rooms. I’ll show you how it works from the inside.

How these interpretations kill people. Not metaphorically. From Iran to Israel to America, extremist readings of the Abrahamic faiths are getting human beings killed every single day, and the people doing it all claim the same invisible sky daddy compelled them.

My own deconstruction. Which, let’s be serious, wasn’t some agonized decade-long crisis. I got to university, took my first anthropology class, learned the earth wasn’t 7,000 years old and wasn’t assembled in six days by a white-bearded deity who needed the seventh off to recover — and that was pretty much that. It was too weird. I left. The longer story is what came after: what you replace it with, and what you owe the people still inside.

Not sewering an entire faith because of the shitty extremist apples. Super important for anyone who’s as angry as I was (and still can be). Oh, the anger.

Who this is for

If you’ve deconstructed, this will feel familiar. If you’re starting to ask the questions, let me be your sherpa — I’ve made the climb and I know where the ice is thin. And if you know someone watching rapists and con artists misrepresent their faith with extremist garbage, share this with them too.

One thing I want to be dead clear about: not every Christian is an extremist. My family is living proof. There are millions of people who actually follow the teachings of their tradition — people who take Jesus the philosopher seriously — who would be appalled at his words being weaponized against migrants, neighbours, and the marginalized. The people who need that compassion most. Part of what this series will do is separate the extremists from the people genuinely trying to live those teachings. They are not the same, and conflating them is exactly what the extremists want.

If your faith doesn’t feel like yours anymore

Before I wrap this up, I want to talk directly to a specific group of you. I know you’re out there, because you email me.

You still believe — or you want to. But you look at what’s happening in the Trump and Christian Nationalist era and you don’t recognize your faith in any of it. The ideology you were taught was about helping others and unconditional love is now the branding for cruelty. You watch people wave the same book you grew up on while they cheer for deportations and demonize the poor, and some part of you is embarrassed. Maybe you’ve quietly started reading outside your faith for the first time — a little history, a little science, a little of what the people outside the walls have been saying all along. And it feels like betrayal, even though nobody can explain to you why curiosity should feel like sin.

Here’s the thing. You already know what your tradition actually says. First Corinthians, chapter 13:

“Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud. It does not dishonor others, it is not self-seeking, it is not easily angered, it keeps no record of wrongs. Love does not delight in evil but rejoices with the truth. It always protects, always trusts, always hopes, always perseveres.”

Read that, and then look at the movement claiming to speak for it. Patient? Kind? Keeps no record of wrongs? Rejoices with the truth? The people who hijacked your ideology fail every single line of the most famous passage in their own book. You’re not crazy for noticing. You’re paying attention.

So maybe this series helps you take your faith back from the people who stole it. Or maybe you follow the questions all the way out the door, like I did, and end up an agnostic apostate of your own. I genuinely don’t care which. Both are honest outcomes. What I care about is that you stop outsourcing the question.

But if you’re coming along, there’s one ground rule, and you have to get comfortable with it now:

You will be uncomfortable. And you will challenge that discomfort with facts.

Not with wives’ tales. Not with unchallenged stories of miracles passed down through people who also believed in demons causing headaches. Not with promises of eternal salvation backed by a 100 percent lack of proof that any of it exists. When the discomfort hits — and it will hit — you don’t get to retreat into “well, you just have to have faith.” That’s the exact mechanism we’re here to examine.

Just data, baby. Just data.

The housekeeping

This will be my first paid series, because the content is going to be contentious and I’d rather be accountable to you than to anyone else. I’ll do my best to make it worth it and to bring everybody along.

Thanks for this, honestly. I don’t share this stuff because I never want to be the story. But I think a lot of us are quietly carrying the same narrative, and community is what we need right now more than anything.

No matter what you used to (or still) believe.

— Dean

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Part 2 drops next week: Three Hills, and what it actually took to grow up there.