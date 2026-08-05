Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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SheWhoShallRemainNameless's avatar
SheWhoShallRemainNameless
4h

Proud Michigander here. In my very conservative county full of religious fanatics, Abdul beat Stevens 64% to 39%. We are ready to take on Rogers in November. Bring it, maga Mike!

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Wendy Shelley's avatar
Wendy Shelley
4h

Heard about El Sayed only in the past few days, mostly in a derogatory manner. But looking at his résumé now is just mind blowing! Obviously, I had no idea. But I sure am impressed and wish my Virginia vote could go north. Thanks for this, Dean. It may be that a lot more people in Michigan will find out about him now. On to November!

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